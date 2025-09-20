XRP Price Prediction: Why One Analyst Sees a Deeper Correction to $2.90
We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
XRP is trading at $2.99 after dropping 1.38% in the last 24 hours with $4 billion in trading volume. It touched $3.10 earlier this week before pulling back, despite positive news including a U.S. listed XRP ETF. Analysts say XRP could retest $2.90, with near term charts showing both caution and opportunity.
Analysts Eye $2.90 as Key Support for XRP
Market strategist Casitrades says $2.98 is the immediate support XRP must hold to avoid further downside. He sees a dip to $2.92-$2.94 as a “foundation zone” that could stabilize price action and set up a bounce.
Other traders echo this view, noting that XRP’s repeated tests around the $3 mark reflect healthy market interest. Instead of a breakdown, they argue the consolidation could be creating a base for recovery. That optimism rests on holding the $2.90–$2.98 corridor, which has now become the battleground for both bulls and bears.
XRP and Dogecoin ETFs Record $54M on First Day
Despite near-term caution, XRP continues to benefit from growing institutional recognition. The debut of the first U.S.-listed XRP and Dogecoin ETFs drew remarkable demand, recording $54.7 million in trading volume on launch day.
The XRP ETF (ticker XRPR) captured $37.7 million—marking the largest day-one volume of any ETF launched in 2025. Dogecoin’s ETF (DOJE) also impressed with $17 million, placing it among the top five performers of more than 700 new ETF listings this year.
The strong response underscores deepening investor appetite for altcoin-based financial products. Historically, most ETFs debut with only $1 million in daily trading. That XRP’s ETF exceeded expectations by such a wide margin reinforces its status as one of the most established digital assets in the market.
ETF Demand Highlights Investor Confidence
XRP Technical Outlook and Future Price Path
Technically, XRP’s chart shows a descending triangle, a structure formed by lower highs pressing against firm horizontal support. The 50-day EMA is at $3.00, resistance, while the 200-day EMA is far below at $2.15, reinforcing the long term trend.
Fibonacci retracements from the July rally have $2.99 as the 0.382 level now under pressure, $2.79 the 0.5 retracement.
Momentum is mixed. The RSI is at 50, neutral. Candlestick patterns show rejection at the trendline, momentum is fading. Above $3.25 and it’s bullish, $3.43 and $3.66. Below $2.90 and it’s bearish, $2.79 or $2.58 before buyers step in.
For traders, $2.79-$3.25 is the range. Holding support and it’s a measured move to $3.60 and above, in line with ETF inflows.
Looking ahead, if liquidity and institutional participation continues to grow, XRP’s long term trend is intact, and $5 in the next big cycle is not out of the question.
