Cryptonews Price Analysis

XRP Price Prediction: Why One Analyst Sees a Deeper Correction to $2.90

Cryptocurrency XRP
Arslan Butt
Arslan Butt
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt
About Author

Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
XRP price prediction

XRP is trading at $2.99 after dropping 1.38% in the last 24 hours with $4 billion in trading volume. It touched $3.10 earlier this week before pulling back, despite positive news including a U.S. listed XRP ETF. Analysts say XRP could retest $2.90, with near term charts showing both caution and opportunity.

Analysts Eye $2.90 as Key Support for XRP

Market strategist Casitrades says $2.98 is the immediate support XRP must hold to avoid further downside. He sees a dip to $2.92-$2.94 as a “foundation zone” that could stabilize price action and set up a bounce.

Other traders echo this view, noting that XRP’s repeated tests around the $3 mark reflect healthy market interest. Instead of a breakdown, they argue the consolidation could be creating a base for recovery. That optimism rests on holding the $2.90–$2.98 corridor, which has now become the battleground for both bulls and bears.

  • Divergence suggests potential short-term upside.
  • Analyst Casitrades warns of $2.90 test if $2.98 breaks.
  • $2.92–$2.94 viewed as a solid recovery zone.

XRP and Dogecoin ETFs Record $54M on First Day

Despite near-term caution, XRP continues to benefit from growing institutional recognition. The debut of the first U.S.-listed XRP and Dogecoin ETFs drew remarkable demand, recording $54.7 million in trading volume on launch day.

The XRP ETF (ticker XRPR) captured $37.7 million—marking the largest day-one volume of any ETF launched in 2025. Dogecoin’s ETF (DOJE) also impressed with $17 million, placing it among the top five performers of more than 700 new ETF listings this year.

The strong response underscores deepening investor appetite for altcoin-based financial products. Historically, most ETFs debut with only $1 million in daily trading. That XRP’s ETF exceeded expectations by such a wide margin reinforces its status as one of the most established digital assets in the market.

ETF Demand Highlights Investor Confidence

Despite short-term pressure, XRP continues to attract institutional attention. The debut of the first U.S.-listed XRP and Dogecoin ETFs drew strong demand, with combined day-one trading volume hitting $54.7 million.

The XRP ETF (XRPR) led with $37.7 million — the largest opening volume of any ETF launched in 2025.

Dogecoin’s ETF (DOJE) also impressed with $17 million, ranking among the top five performers out of more than 700 new ETFs this year.

For comparison, most ETFs launch with only around $1 million in initial trading. XRP’s exceptional debut underscores growing investor appetite for altcoin-based financial products and reinforces its position as one of the most established digital assets in the market.

XRP Technical Outlook and Future Price Path

Technically, XRP’s chart shows a descending triangle, a structure formed by lower highs pressing against firm horizontal support. The 50-day EMA is at $3.00, resistance, while the 200-day EMA is far below at $2.15, reinforcing the long term trend.

Fibonacci retracements from the July rally have $2.99 as the 0.382 level now under pressure, $2.79 the 0.5 retracement.

Momentum is mixed. The RSI is at 50, neutral. Candlestick patterns show rejection at the trendline, momentum is fading. Above $3.25 and it’s bullish, $3.43 and $3.66. Below $2.90 and it’s bearish, $2.79 or $2.58 before buyers step in.

For traders, $2.79-$3.25 is the range. Holding support and it’s a measured move to $3.60 and above, in line with ETF inflows.

Looking ahead, if liquidity and institutional participation continues to grow, XRP’s long term trend is intact, and $5 in the next big cycle is not out of the question.

Presale Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Combines BTC Security With Solana Speed

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is positioning itself as the first Bitcoin-native Layer 2 powered by the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM). Its goal is to expand the BTC ecosystem by enabling lightning-fast, low-cost smart contracts, decentralized apps, and even meme coin creation.

By combining BTC’s unmatched security with Solana’s high-performance framework, the project opens the door to entirely new use cases, including seamless BTC bridging and scalable dApp development.

The team has put strong emphasis on trust and scalability, with the project audited by Consult to give investors confidence in its foundations.

Momentum is building quickly. The presale has already crossed $17.2 million, leaving only a limited allocation still available. At today’s stage, HYPER tokens are priced at just $0.012945—but that figure will increase as the presale progresses.

You can buy HYPER tokens on the official Bitcoin Hyper website using crypto or a bank card.

Click Here to Participate in the Presale
Price Analysis
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB Whales Move 7 Trillion Tokens Overnight – Big Crash or Massive Rally Next?
2025-09-16 21:51:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Bitcoin News
BREAKING: Fed Cuts Rates by 25 bps — Bitcoin & Crypto Market Reaction LIVE
2025-09-17 15:24:19
,
by Anas Hassan
Price Analysis
New ChatGPT Model Predicts the Price of XRP, Solana and Pepe by the End of 2025
2025-09-15 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-18 10:09:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-19 13:32:53
,
by Alan Draper
16 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-15 13:36:44
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-15 14:52:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-17 10:10:57
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-20 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Press Releases
Dogecoin ETF Pushes Crypto Industry To Embrace Speculation
2025-09-20 11:45:00
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: This Critical Onchain Level Could Unlock a Push to $5,000
Arslan Butt
Arslan Butt
2025-09-20 11:36:01
Arslan Butt
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis for traders at all levels.
Read More
