Price Analysis

XRP Price Prediction: Why an ETF Could Spark a Bitcoin-Like 60% Jump

Cryptocurrency XRP
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt
About Author

Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
1755262211-xrp-price-prediction-1

The XRP price today stands at $2.81, with daily trading volume at $5.55 billion. XRP has slipped 1.3% in the last 24 hours, giving the token a market capitalization of $167.35 billion, ranking it the fourth-largest cryptocurrency.

With 59.6 billion coins in circulation out of a 100 billion maximum supply, XRP continues to capture attention as investors speculate on what could drive its next major rally.

One possibility is an XRP-linked ETF. BlackRock’s involvement in Ripple’s upcoming Swell 2025 conference has intensified speculation that such a product could emerge in the future.

If approved, an ETF could trigger a rally like Bitcoin’s, where institutional inflows caused a 60%+ gain.

BlackRock and Ripple’s Swell Conference

Ripple’s Swell 2025 conference, November 4–5 in New York City, will feature BlackRock’s Director of Digital Assets, Maxwell Stein, and other big names. Speakers include Adena Friedman of Nasdaq, Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen, CEO Brad Garlinghouse, and Jason Lau, CIO of OKX.

The agenda reveals Stein will discuss tokenized assets with Rory Callagy of Moody’s, though it doesn’t confirm whether BlackRock will address an XRP ETF directly.

Currently, the asset manager offers ETFs linked to Bitcoin and Ethereum but has held back from XRP, likely due to Ripple’s lengthy legal battle with the SEC. That case concluded last month, potentially clearing the way for new institutional products.

Key points to watch:

  • BlackRock already runs Bitcoin and Ether ETFs.
  • Ripple’s legal risks have eased, fueling ETF speculation.
  • Swell 2025 will cover payments, stablecoins, regulation, and adoption.

Technical Outlook: XRP Under Pressure

On the 4-hour chart, the XRP price prediction appears bearish, as XRP is currently inside a descending channel, indicating downward pressure. It’s sitting just below the 50-EMA ($2.81), and the 200-EMA ($2.87) is capping upside. Each test of $2.87 has failed so far.

XRP/USD Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

Candlestick formations show indecision, with spinning tops and small-bodied candles dominating. The RSI at 46 signals weak momentum, with no bullish divergence. If XRP falls below $2.76, the next targets lie at $2.70 and $2.62, aligning with the lower boundary of the channel.

For bulls to regain control, XRP must clear $2.87 with conviction. A bullish engulfing candle and strong volume could open up $2.95 and $3.04. Without that, the bias is bearish and traders will be looking for more selling.

ETF Hopes and Long-Term Outlook

In the short term, XRP’s path depends on defending support at $2.70. A bounce could mark the start of recovery, while a breakdown risks another leg lower. Short term, XRP’s path is dependent on holding $2.70. A bounce could be the start of the recovery, a breakdown could be another leg down.

Long term, it’s all about adoption milestones like central banks and an ETF. If institutional demand comes in through an ETF, XRP could follow Bitcoin’s path where inflows caused big rallies. A 60% move from here would put XRP at $4.50 with room to go higher if the broader crypto markets align.

For investors, patience and risk management remain essential, but the ETF narrative keeps hope alive for a breakout cycle.

Presale Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Combines BTC Security With Solana Speed

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is positioning itself as the first Bitcoin-native Layer 2 powered by the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM). Its goal is to expand the BTC ecosystem by enabling lightning-fast, low-cost smart contracts, decentralized apps, and even meme coin creation.

By combining BTC’s unmatched security with Solana’s high-performance framework, the project opens the door to entirely new use cases, including seamless BTC bridging and scalable dApp development.

The team has put strong emphasis on trust and scalability, with the project audited by Consult to give investors confidence in its foundations.

Momentum is building quickly. The presale has already crossed $14.1 million, leaving only a limited allocation still available. At today’s stage, HYPER tokens are priced at just $0.012865—but that figure will increase as the presale progresses.

You can buy HYPER tokens on the official Bitcoin Hyper website using crypto or a bank card.

Click Here to Participate in the Presale

