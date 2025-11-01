XRP Price Prediction: Technicals Flash Bullish for a $5.00 Run?

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Ripple’s XRP is holding above $2.50, showing resilience amid mixed sentiment. Optimism is rising over Bitwise’s XRP spot ETF, which could draw institutional inflows, while traders remain cautious ahead of Ripple’s 1 billion-token escrow unlock on November 1.

The balance between ETF-driven optimism and supply pressure may determine whether XRP continues its climb or faces a short-term pullback.

XRP Gains Institutional Attention as Bitwise Nears Spot ETF Launch

XRP continues to capture institutional interest as Bitwise moves closer to launching its highly anticipated XRP-spot ETF. The asset manager recently updated its filing to include a NYSE listing and a 0.34% management fee, signaling readiness for launch once regulatory approval is granted.

Bitwise just updated their XRP ETF filing to include exchange (NYSE) and fee of 0.34%, which are typically the last boxes to check. Amendment #4. pic.twitter.com/BUnkasSQY5 — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) October 31, 2025

Market analysts note that such updates typically occur in the final stages before trading approval, suggesting Bitwise is well-positioned for a potential green light. If approved, the ETF could attract significant institutional inflows, boosting liquidity and market depth for XRP.

Additionally, Armada Acquisition Corp. II has introduced a $1 billion strategy aimed at expanding institutional adoption of XRP, while Virtu Financial disclosed $63 million in crypto holdings, further reinforcing confidence in digital assets.

XRP has gained over 1% in 24 hours, maintaining its footing above $2.50, with analysts eyeing $2.73 as the next resistance level.

XRP Community Divided Over Viral $10,000 Price Predictions

The XRP community has been abuzz after a viral post by @XRPracers claimed that Ripple’s Strategic Reserve was activated and that XRP could surge to between $10,000 and $35,000. The post, which cited predictions from Value Capital, spread rapidly across X (formerly Twitter), stirring both excitement and skepticism among investors.

While some enthusiasts see the projection as validation of XRP’s long-term potential, most experts dismiss it as highly unrealistic. XRP currently trades near $2.50 with a market cap of roughly $150 billion, meaning even a $10,000 valuation would require a near-impossible capital inflow.

#XRP Strategic Reserve 🔓

Institutional liquidity ignited.

Targets: $10K–$35K.

The wealth shift has begun. 💰🌎 pic.twitter.com/v8Rjd8Lyfq — Gigitalk | John Squire (@TheCryptoSquire) October 30, 2025

Still, optimism remains supported by Ripple’s partial legal victory against the SEC and progress in institutional partnerships, which analysts believe could strengthen real-world utility. While exaggerated predictions fuel online debate, they also underscore the growing confidence that XRP could play a larger role in global payments and on-chain liquidity.

Ripple’s November Escrow Unlock: Short-Term Pressure Ahead

Ripple is set to release 1 billion XRP from escrow on November 1, valued at about $2.5 billion at current prices. This scheduled unlock is part of Ripple’s monthly routine to maintain ecosystem liquidity and transparency.

Historically, 70–80% of the unlocked XRP is re-locked, with only 200–300 million tokens entering circulation for operations and partnerships.

🚨RIPPLE TO UNLOCK 1 BILLION XRP TOMORROW



On November 1, #Ripple will release 1 BILLION $XRP from escrow — worth roughly $2.49B at current prices.



Usually, only 200–300M XRP get used or sold, with the rest re-locked. pic.twitter.com/97lvA20qXa — Coin Bureau (@coinbureau) October 31, 2025

Because the process is public and predictable, analysts expect limited price disruption. However, short-term traders often react cautiously, anticipating minor volatility as liquidity adjusts.

The release coincides with Ripple’s expanding ecosystem initiatives, including its Evernorth $1 billion listing and collaborations with gumi Inc., which may offset any temporary selling pressure.

XRP Price Prediction: Triangle Pattern Signals Volatility

On the daily chart, XRP trades around $2.50, facing strong resistance near $2.72. Technical indicators reveal a symmetrical triangle breakdown, transitioning into a bearish continuation setup. Since mid-July, XRP has formed lower highs beneath the descending trendline, showing fading momentum.

XRP Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

Recent candlestick formations, including spinning tops and Doji candles, indicate market indecision. The 20-day EMA remains tilted downward, adding to selling pressure, while the RSI at 45 sits below the neutral 50 mark. A dip under 40 would signal deeper bearish momentum.

Trade Setup

Entry: Sell below $2.26 (breakdown confirmation)

Sell below $2.26 (breakdown confirmation) Stop-Loss: Above $2.72 (trendline resistance)

Above $2.72 (trendline resistance) Targets: $2.02 and $1.77

If XRP reclaims $2.72 on strong buying volume and forms a bullish engulfing candle, it could invalidate the bearish setup and open a path toward $3.15.

For now, momentum favors sellers, and traders should watch for confirmation before positioning for the next move.

