XRP Price Prediction: SEC ETF Decision Pushed to October 2025 – Bullish or Bearish?

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

XRP supply held on centralized exchanges has dropped to just 5.66%, the lowest in a month and down about 3% since August 9, according to Glassnode.

This sharp decline shows less selling pressure as more investors shift their XRP into self-custody wallets. It might hint at increasing confidence, stability, and potential for growth in the weeks ahead.

Source: XRP: Percent Balance on Exchanges / Glassnode

What This Could Possibly Mean For XRP: Price Prediction

Source: XRPUSD / TradingView

The SEC just delayed decisions on several spot ETF apps, including the XRP one, pushing them to October 2025. As a result, XRP dropped 2% in the last 24 hours.

It’s now near a big support level at 2.90 (the red line), where it’s bounced massively before, a level closely watched in every XRP price prediction update. If it does that again, we could see a double bottom forming, which is very bullish.

The RSI is at 32, so XRP is oversold and might be ready to flip. However, the MACD shows some negative vibes, so we might see more drops before any real pump.

If the support holds, we could see a move up to the next resistance at 2.96. But if that support gives way, we’re probably in for more drops.

The Mass Adoption For XRP Continues

While Ripple’s still waiting on its U.S. bank license and XRP ETF approval in October, adoption of XRP is still booming. You can pretty much use it everywhere now—whether it’s for flights, hotels, or even the new XRP Rewards Event that just launched for the Ripple community.

This announcement got the community very hyped, just like the excitement around the Snorter Presale, which is smashing records right now.

