Price Analysis

XRP Price Prediction: Outpacing Other Altcoins XRP Closes Week Up 11.4% – Momentum Building?

Cryptocurrency XRP
We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships.
XRP price prediction: XRP climbs 11.4% this week, outperforming altcoins, traders eye $2.72 breakout as momentum builds toward $3.15.
Arslan Butt
Arslan Butt
Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis...

Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple’s New $1B Deal Could Put XRP at the Center of Fortune 500 Payments

XRP (XRP/USD) ended the week with an impressive 11.4% gain, outperforming most major altcoins and reigniting bullish sentiment across the market. The cryptocurrency is currently trading near $2.62, up 2.63% in the past 24 hours, with a 24-hour trading volume exceeding $3.68 billion.

XRP ranks #4 globally, commanding a market cap of $157.4 billion and a circulating supply of over 60 billion coins.

The steady climb in XRP’s price comes amid renewed optimism in the broader crypto market and increased institutional engagement, driven by Ripple’s ongoing expansion in global payments. However, technical indicators suggest that XRP may still be consolidating before confirming its next major move.

XRP Technical Picture: Bearish Triangle Looms

Despite the week’s strong performance, XRP’s chart structure remains cautious. The token is forming a descending triangle pattern, defined by lower highs near $2.71 and a flat base at $2.26. This formation typically signals waning bullish strength and potential continuation of a corrective phase if resistance levels fail to break.

Key signals include:

  • The 20-day EMA ($2.54) is below the 50-day EMA ($2.69), indicating sellers still have the upper hand.
  • RSI near 52, rebounding from oversold conditions, indicating mild buying interest but not yet a trend reversal.
  • Spinning tops and Doji candles across recent sessions — classic signs of market indecision before volatility expansion.

For XRP to regain momentum, it must decisively break above $2.72. Failure to do so could confirm resistance, pulling the price back toward $2.26 or even $2.02, where historical demand has previously stabilized the market.

XRP/USD Trade Setup: Breakout or Pullback Ahead

From a trading standpoint, XRP price prediction is at a technical crossroads. Short-term traders are closely monitoring the $2.70–$2.72 zone for a breakout confirmation. A successful close above this level could open the path toward $3.15, aligning with prior swing highs. Conversely, rejection at this resistance could reintroduce bearish momentum.

Trade Outlook:

  • Bullish Scenario: Long above $2.72, targeting $3.15 with stops below $2.54.
  • Bearish Scenario: Short near $2.70, targeting $2.26–$2.02, with stops above $2.75.

In summary, while XRP’s 11.4% weekly gain underscores growing optimism, the token remains technically constrained within a descending triangle. A clear breakout will be needed to confirm whether this rally marks the start of a larger recovery or just another pause before the next pullback.

Bitcoin Hyper: The Next Evolution of BTC on Solana?

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is bringing a new phase to the Bitcoin ecosystem. While BTC remains the gold standard for security, Bitcoin Hyper adds what it always lacked: Solana-level speed.

Built as the first Bitcoin-native Layer 2 powered by the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), it merges Bitcoin’s stability with Solana’s high-performance framework. The result: lightning-fast, low-cost smart contracts, decentralized apps, and even meme coin creation, all secured by Bitcoin.

Audited by Consult, the project emphasizes trust and scalability as adoption builds. And momentum is already strong. The presale has surpassed $24.7 million, with tokens priced at just $0.013165 before the next increase.

As Bitcoin activity climbs and demand for efficient BTC-based apps rises, Bitcoin Hyper stands out as the bridge uniting two of crypto’s biggest ecosystems.

If Bitcoin built the foundation, Bitcoin Hyper could make it fast, flexible, and fun again.

Click Here to Participate in the Presale
Bitcoin News
BitMine Chair Tom Lee Warns Bitcoin Could Face 50% Drawdowns Despite ETF Hype
2025-10-24 09:30:50
,
by Amin Ayan
Altcoin News
Ripple’s $1B XRP Treasury Sends Social Metrics Soaring, According to LunarCrush Metrics
2025-10-20 20:02:44
,
by Hongji Feng
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Why Softer U.S. Inflation Data Could Accelerate Run to $2.80
2025-10-25 11:17:54
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-24 14:27:45
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-23 13:19:44
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-24 16:56:33
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-24 01:37:46
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-24 14:25:33
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-23 03:24:00
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-24 18:34:20
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: Key Weekly Bounce Confirms Strength, Eyes Crucial Resistance Breakout
Arslan Butt
Arslan Butt
2025-10-26 11:14:49
Altcoin News
Kyrgyzstan Launches Stablecoin on BNB Chain, Eyes National Digital Currency and Crypto Reserve
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
2025-10-26 11:13:00
Arslan Butt
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis for traders at all levels.
Read More
