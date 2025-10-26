XRP Price Prediction: Outpacing Other Altcoins XRP Closes Week Up 11.4% – Momentum Building?

XRP price prediction: XRP climbs 11.4% this week, outperforming altcoins, traders eye $2.72 breakout as momentum builds toward $3.15.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

XRP (XRP/USD) ended the week with an impressive 11.4% gain, outperforming most major altcoins and reigniting bullish sentiment across the market. The cryptocurrency is currently trading near $2.62, up 2.63% in the past 24 hours, with a 24-hour trading volume exceeding $3.68 billion.

XRP ranks #4 globally, commanding a market cap of $157.4 billion and a circulating supply of over 60 billion coins.

The steady climb in XRP’s price comes amid renewed optimism in the broader crypto market and increased institutional engagement, driven by Ripple’s ongoing expansion in global payments. However, technical indicators suggest that XRP may still be consolidating before confirming its next major move.

XRP Technical Picture: Bearish Triangle Looms

Despite the week’s strong performance, XRP’s chart structure remains cautious. The token is forming a descending triangle pattern, defined by lower highs near $2.71 and a flat base at $2.26. This formation typically signals waning bullish strength and potential continuation of a corrective phase if resistance levels fail to break.

Key signals include:

The 20-day EMA ($2.54) is below the 50-day EMA ($2.69), indicating sellers still have the upper hand.

RSI near 52, rebounding from oversold conditions, indicating mild buying interest but not yet a trend reversal.

Spinning tops and Doji candles across recent sessions — classic signs of market indecision before volatility expansion.

For XRP to regain momentum, it must decisively break above $2.72. Failure to do so could confirm resistance, pulling the price back toward $2.26 or even $2.02, where historical demand has previously stabilized the market.

XRP/USD Trade Setup: Breakout or Pullback Ahead

From a trading standpoint, XRP price prediction is at a technical crossroads. Short-term traders are closely monitoring the $2.70–$2.72 zone for a breakout confirmation. A successful close above this level could open the path toward $3.15, aligning with prior swing highs. Conversely, rejection at this resistance could reintroduce bearish momentum.

Trade Outlook:

Bullish Scenario: Long above $2.72, targeting $3.15 with stops below $2.54.

Long above $2.72, targeting $3.15 with stops below $2.54. Bearish Scenario: Short near $2.70, targeting $2.26–$2.02, with stops above $2.75.

In summary, while XRP’s 11.4% weekly gain underscores growing optimism, the token remains technically constrained within a descending triangle. A clear breakout will be needed to confirm whether this rally marks the start of a larger recovery or just another pause before the next pullback.

