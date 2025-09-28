XRP Price Prediction: Liquidity Rotation From Bitcoin to XRP Expected After SEC Approvals

XRP price prediction heats up as traders brace for ETF rulings and liquidity rotation from Bitcoin into Ripple’s token.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

XRP ended the week at $2.78, with traders eyeing a pivotal October as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) prepares to rule on six spot ETF applications. The window between October 18 and October 25 could determine whether XRP joins Bitcoin and Ethereum as the third cryptocurrency with U.S.-listed spot ETFs.

Applications from Grayscale, 21Shares, Bitwise, Canary Capital, CoinShares, and WisdomTree are under review. Analysts argue that approval could unlock new institutional flows, particularly as liquidity rotates from Bitcoin—already buoyed by its spot ETF launches—into XRP.

XRP SPOT ETF TRACKER



OCTOBER WILL BE HISTORIC:



Grayscale — OCT 18

21Shares — OCT 19

Bitwise — OCT 20

Canary Capital — OCT 23

WisdomTree — OCT 24

Franklin Templeton — OCT 25

CoinShares — OCT 25



$XRP Are you ready? — John Squire (@TheCryptoSquire) September 26, 2025

XRPR launched on September 18 but broader approvals will accelerate adoption. Market is already looking up, XRP hit an intraday high of $2.82 today.

Institutional Appetite Expands via Derivatives

Beyond ETFs, XRP is gaining momentum in the derivatives market. CME Group data shows open interest in XRP futures has surpassed $1 billion, the fastest growth among crypto derivatives this quarter. CME will also launch XRP and Micro XRP options on October 13, offering regulated exposure to a wider investor base.

Ripple’s bid for a U.S. national bank charter, currently under review by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), adds another layer of credibility. If granted, Ripple would gain direct access to the U.S. banking system, a move that could boost confidence among large investors.

Key drivers supporting institutional demand include:

Surging futures open interest above $1B

Pending CME XRP options launch on October 13

Ripple’s U.S. bank charter application under OCC review

SEC rulings on multiple spot ETF applications in October

XRP Technical Outlook: Triangle Tightens

Technically, the XRP price prediction remains neutral, as XRP has been stuck in a descending triangle since July, characterized by lower highs against a stable floor at $2.70. The 50-day MA at $2.96 is capping the rallies, with long upper shadows showing sellers defending the area. The 100-day MA at $2.61 is the near-term support.

Candles are showing hesitation.

Past declines formed sequences resembling three black crows, confirming bearish momentum. More recent small-bodied candles with long shadows reveal indecision, with neither side in full control.

XRP/USD Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

The RSI at 40 suggests muted momentum, hovering above oversold but lacking bullish divergence. A breakout requires higher lows above $2.70 or a bullish engulfing candle at the support level.

Trade Scenarios:

Bearish case: Short entries on failed rallies near $2.90, targeting $2.70 and $2.59, with stops above $2.95.

Short entries on failed rallies near $2.90, targeting $2.70 and $2.59, with stops above $2.95. Bullish case: Long setups gain traction only on a daily close above $3.00, with upside toward $3.25 and $3.42.

In plain terms, XRP sits at a crossroads. Institutional catalysts in October—ETF approvals, CME options, and Ripple’s bank charter—may provide the spark. However, until the price breaks free from the tightening triangle, rallies risk fading, and shorts hold the upper hand. A breakout above $3.00 could mark the beginning of XRP’s next major leg higher.

