XRP Price Prediction: Is the Altcoin Market's New Bullish Momentum Starting with XRP?

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice.

The XRP price today is $2.81, with a 24-hour trading volume of $7,035,163,846. The token has slipped 2.35% in the past day, ranking #4 by market cap at $166.89 billion.

With 59.48 billion XRP in circulation out of a 100 billion max supply, the asset is approaching key support levels that could determine whether it sparks the next altcoin rally.

Market Pressure Weighs on XRP

Ripple’s XRP has been struggling to reclaim ground above $3.00. A broader crypto selloff, triggered by Bitcoin’s slide to a seven-week low and Ethereum’s pullback after billions in expiring options, has amplified weakness across altcoins.

Tokens like Cardano (ADA), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Sui (SUI) also recorded steep losses.

Macro headwinds are adding to the pressure. Fed says rate cuts may come slower than expected, inflation and a strong US economy mean no demand for risk, Wall Street tech giants drag down equities after NVIDIA’s AI outlook softens, risk sentiment suffers. Crypto market cap down 3.3% in a day to $3.76 trillion.

On-Chain Data Shows Weakening

XRP’s fundamentals have also softened. Active addresses on the XRP Ledger fell from roughly 50,000 in mid-July to just 24,000 today, according to CryptoQuant, highlighting weaker network activity.

Derivatives markets echo the caution. Futures open interest dropped from $10.94 billion to $7.97 billion, signaling reduced trader confidence. Long liquidations totaled over $15 million in the past 24 hours, compared with only $1 million in shorts, showing that bullish bets are being flushed out at a faster pace.

Even XRP’s market standing has shifted. The token recently slipped behind Tether (USDT) in total valuation and fell out of the world’s top 100 assets by market capitalization.

XRP Price Forecast: $2.58 Support in Focus

The XRP price prediction appears bearish, as XRP is consolidating within a descending channel. The rejection near $3.25 in mid-August has left bears in control, with the token now hovering around the $2.79 Fibonacci retracement (0.5 level).

XRP Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

Immediate support : $2.79, followed by $2.58 and $2.43

: $2.79, followed by $2.58 and $2.43 Resistance levels : $2.99, $3.09 (50-day SMA), and $3.25

: $2.99, $3.09 (50-day SMA), and $3.25 Indicators: RSI at 41 signals continued pressure but not yet oversold; MACD remains negative with widening histograms

On the technical front, XRP’s immediate support stays near $2.79 and $2.58, $2.28. Above $2.99 and $3.25, $3.43. As long as above $2.06, the trend is not broken.

XRP slips to $2.81, testing critical $2.79 support. A rebound above $2.99 could spark a wider altcoin rally—while a drop below $2.58 risks deeper losses. pic.twitter.com/EQyBIJeUGT — Arslan Ali (@forex_arslan) August 30, 2025

If buyers defend these support levels, XRP could re-emerge as the token that reignites momentum across the altcoin sector. Historically, XRP rallies have boosted liquidity and confidence across the market—a trend that traders are closely watching as institutional flows and ETF speculation intensify.

