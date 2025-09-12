XRP Price Prediction: XRP Targets $3.30–$3.70 as U.S. Spot ETF Goes Live

XRP price prediction intensifies as first-ever spot XRP ETF launches with Japanese giant Gumi acquiring $17M worth testing $3.00 resistance targeting $3.30-$3.70.

XRP price prediction scenarios intensify as the REX-Osprey Spot XRP ETF officially launched on September 12, marking the first-ever spot XRP exchange-traded fund available in the United States.

Meanwhile, Tokyo-listed gaming company Gumi approved a strategic $17 million XRP acquisition, planning to purchase 6 million tokens through February 2026.

Technical analysis reveals XRP testing key resistance at $3.00 after breaking from long-term descending wedge patterns, with multiple projections targeting $3.30-$3.70 range.

Historic ETF Approval Signals Regulatory Acceptance

The REX-Osprey Spot XRP ETF cleared the SEC’s review process, becoming the first regulated fund offering direct XRP exposure to U.S. investors.

The product holds actual XRP tokens in custody rather than derivatives, providing direct price correlation for institutional and retail participants.

Traditional investors can now purchase XRP exposure through standard brokerage accounts without managing crypto wallets or exchange accounts.

The ETF structure eliminates custody concerns while meeting regulatory compliance requirements that previously prevented institutional adoption.

Franklin Templeton’s competing XRP ETF application faces an extended review until November 14. The SEC postponed its original September 15 deadline, requesting additional time to evaluate the proposal.

Multiple other ETF applications remain under review, including proposals from BlackRock and Fidelity.

The industry anticipates additional decisions before the end of the year.

Gumi’s board approved a strategic 2.5 billion yen ($17 million) XRP purchase, targeting 6 million tokens through phased acquisition between September 2025 and February 2026.

BREAKING🚨 Japanese gaming giant gumi (backed by SBI) just announced a ¥25 billion $XRP acquisition



That’s ~$165M worth of XRP and it hits the books starting Q2



This move makes them one of Japan’s largest corporate $XRP holders



What I’ve been saying is already happening

LFG! pic.twitter.com/V65G7mcQYU — X Finance Bull (@Xfinancebull) September 12, 2025

The Japanese gaming company previously invested $6.6 million in Bitcoin in February 2025.

The acquisition leverages Gumi’s shareholder relationship with SBI Holdings, Ripple’s largest Japanese partner.

SBI co-manages SBI Ripple Asia, focusing on blockchain payment systems across Asian markets. Ripple and SBI also plan to introduce RLUSD stablecoin into Japan by early 2026.

Descending Wedge Breakout Targets $3.30 Resistance

XRP’s weekly chart positions the token at $3.00, testing critical resistance from a long-term descending wedge pattern containing price action since 2021 highs around $3.80.

The pattern typically indicates bullish reversal potential following extended consolidation periods.

Recent weekly candles, shared by Ali Chart, show increasing volume during advance phases, with sustained buying pressure over two consecutive weeks.

The trendline represents the upper wedge boundary that XRP must decisively break to validate upside projections.

False breakouts remain common in crypto markets, particularly when retail enthusiasm drives initial moves without institutional support.

Sustained trading above $3.05-$3.10 resistance becomes crucial for confirming pattern validity.

Daily analysis reveals XRP movement within a descending triangle structure, with Fibonacci projections targeting $3.30 as immediate resistance and ultimate objectives near $3.60-$3.70.

Multi-Timeframe Analysis Points to $3.70 Targets

Going even further, the 6-hour timeframe shows complex Technical Confluence Theory models across multiple periods, positioning XRP at $3.00 during what analysts describe as an “optimal price behavior” setup.

Multi-timeframe accumulation schematics suggest distribution models creating third tap scenarios.

$XRP



The most optimal price behavior from a #TCT entry opportunity standpoint.



LTF #TCT distribution model creating the 3rd tap of the MTF #TCT accumulation schematic that creates the pivot to the 3rd tap of the HTF model 1 distribution schematic.



This is pre-planning and… pic.twitter.com/EDUmQ1mzey — The Composite Trader (@Larskooistra_) September 11, 2025

Current positioning near pattern resistance creates a high-probability setup for breakout or rejection scenarios.

Immediate challenges involve achieving decisive breaks above $3.05-$3.10 resistance with sufficient volume validation.

Success triggers momentum-based buying toward projected $3.30-$3.60 targets, while failure could retest $2.70-$2.80 support zones.

The institutional adoption catalysts provide fundamental support for bullish scenarios, though timing and magnitude may require measured expectations rather than explosive short-term moves.

Gradual advancement through resistance levels appears more probable than violent upside acceleration.

