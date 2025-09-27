XRP Price Prediction: Bearish Triangle vs. Onchain Buy Wall – Which Will Break First?

XRP price prediction weighs a bearish triangle against a strong onchain buy wall. Will $2.50 trigger a recovery or deepen the slide?

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

XRP is currently trading at $2.77, up 0.45% today; however, the outlook is mixed, with both short-term downside and long-term upside potential. On the daily chart, XRP remains in a descending triangle, a technical pattern that typically precedes volatility. Sellers have been capping rallies at lower highs since mid-July, and buyers are defending the $2.70 area.

Analysts predict that XRP could reach $2.50, where both technical and on-chain signals converge. Data shows a buy cluster between $2.45 and $2.55, so if prices dip into that range, liquidity may trigger a bounce. Market researcher Sistine Research notes this is XRP’s weakest liquidity compression since late 2024—historically a precursor to big moves once momentum shifts.

Key Resistance: $2.97 (50-day SMA), $3.25 breakout trigger

Support Cluster: $2.70 immediate floor, $2.45–$2.55 buyer wall

RSI: Hovering near 40, showing muted momentum

ETF Developments and Macro Pressure

Beyond charts, institutional products are shaping sentiment. The REX/Osprey XRPR ETF has attracted $38 million in trade, while Franklin Templeton’s ETF decision in November could serve as another potential catalyst. Analysts argue that approved funds would boost legitimacy and deepen XRP’s liquidity pool.

🚨💰 Welcome to the circus of crypto where BTC is the strongman, ETH is the juggler, and Base is the clown car that keeps multiplying! 🪙🤡



Fiat? Oh please, that’s the sad balloon animal nobody wants! 🎈💔



Get ready for some spicy takes and meme-worthy moments! 🍿🔥… — Money Printer Go BRRR (@OrdinalPrinter) September 26, 2025

Macro factors are adding turbulence. Bitcoin dropped below $110,000 after $22 billion in crypto options expired and $1.5 billion in liquidations across the market. Ethereum fell to a 7-week low, and XRP went down 2.9% to $2.74 during the same period.

Meanwhile, flat U.S. core PCE inflation reinforced expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut later this year, a potential liquidity tailwind for risk assets.

🧐 Market Watch$BTC slipped under $109K, triggering $275M in long liquidations as traders brace for Friday’s $22B $BTC options expiry.



🔑 If $BTC stays below $110K by expiry, put options could gain a $1B advantage, putting extra pressure on bulls.



Some analysts suggest… pic.twitter.com/hYlhCGsgrP — KCEX (@KCEX_Official) September 25, 2025

This macro backdrop underscores why XRP remains vulnerable in the near term. Risk-off flows are keeping traders cautious; however, the prospect of easier monetary policy and ETF approvals could quickly shift sentiment in XRP’s favor.

Price Forecast: Breakout on the Horizon

At current levels, XRP has a market cap of $166.5 billion and is #4 on CoinMarketCap. The narrowing triangle means something is about to happen. A daily close above $3.25 will confirm the breakout and open up targets at $3.43 and $3.66.

Conversely, a breakdown below $2.70 could expose $2.48 and $2.26, before buyers step in at the on-chain support wall.

XRP Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

Candlestick behavior has shown long lower shadows near support, hinting at quiet accumulation despite visible pressure. For traders, one setup involves going long on a confirmed breakout above $3.25, with stops below $3.00.

A short bias emerges if $2.70 fails, targeting $2.48. Long-term investors may see any dip toward $2.50 as an entry point, particularly if institutional flows accelerate.

Looking forward, XRP’s fate hinges on whether the bearish triangle gives way to further downside or whether the buy wall absorbs selling and triggers a rally. With technical compression, ETF catalysts, and macro liquidity shifts all aligning, the coming weeks could set the tone for XRP’s next major trend into year-end.

