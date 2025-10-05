XRP Price Prediction: $3.12 Breakout or New Decline? What’s Next?

XRP price prediction: XRP breaks above $3.00 as traders eye a bullish triangle breakout toward $3.95, signaling growing momentum and investor confidence.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

XRP is trading at $3.01, up 2.07% in the last 24 hours as traders wait for a confirmed breakout after months of sideways action. The cryptocurrency has a market capitalization of almost $180 billion, making it the third-largest by value.

The bullish momentum is building on a firm base formed in a symmetrical triangle pattern since July—a setup that often precedes significant moves.

This triangle pattern shows converging highs and higher lows, meaning a balance between buyers and sellers. But the recent daily close above $3.00 suggests bullish momentum might finally be gaining traction.

If price action continues to go above this level, a confirmed breakout could take XRP to higher resistance levels in the coming weeks.

XRP Technicals Support Bullish

From a technical perspective, the 50-day SMA at $2.93 is the key support level, while the 100-day SMA at $2.63 is the longer-term trend line. A daily close above $3.12 would be a confirmed breakout, and could take XRP to $3.38, $3.67, and eventually $3.95.

📊 #XRP Technical Outlook:

XRP is testing a breakout from a 3-month symmetrical triangle, trading around $3.01.

A daily close above $3.12 could confirm a bullish reversal — eyeing targets at $3.38, $3.67, and $3.95.

Supports hold near $2.93 and $2.72.⚡ pic.twitter.com/44gQwlFtuW — Arslan Ali (@forex_arslan) October 5, 2025

The candle structure is also looking good. XRP printed a bullish engulfing candle near $2.93 earlier this week, erasing the losses and demonstrating buyer confidence.

The RSI is at 54, leaving room for more upside before it gets overbought. Higher lows above $2.93 would strengthen the case for a bullish trend into November.

XRP Trade Setup and Outlook

Despite the optimism, the XRP price prediction remains neutral as traders remain cautious until a confirmed breakout is achieved. A failed move above $3.12 could invite short-term selling and take the price back to $2.72, the lower edge of the triangle.

However, as long as this structure remains intact, the bigger picture remains bullish.

XRP Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

For traders, the trade is long on a confirmed daily close above $3.12, targeting $3.38 and $3.67, with stops below $2.92.The tightening structure, increasing volume, and improving sentiment mean the next big move is near.

A sustained breakout would not only be a bullish reversal but could also mark the start of a new multi-month rally. If momentum continues to build, XRP could reach $3.95, driven by institutional interest and investor confidence in Ripple’s long-term vision.

