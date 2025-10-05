BTC $122,748.29 0.82%
ETH $4,513.53 1.21%
SOL $229.42 1.38%
PEPE $0.0000099 3.56%
SHIB $0.000012 2.34%
DOGE $0.25 2.53%
XRP $2.99 1.61%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Price Analysis

XRP Price Prediction: $3.12 Breakout or New Decline? What’s Next?

Cryptocurrency XRP
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
XRP price prediction: XRP breaks above $3.00 as traders eye a bullish triangle breakout toward $3.95, signaling growing momentum and investor confidence.
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt
About Author

Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis...

Author Profile
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
1755262211-xrp-price-prediction-1

XRP is trading at $3.01, up 2.07% in the last 24 hours as traders wait for a confirmed breakout after months of sideways action. The cryptocurrency has a market capitalization of almost $180 billion, making it the third-largest by value.

The bullish momentum is building on a firm base formed in a symmetrical triangle pattern since July—a setup that often precedes significant moves.

This triangle pattern shows converging highs and higher lows, meaning a balance between buyers and sellers. But the recent daily close above $3.00 suggests bullish momentum might finally be gaining traction.

If price action continues to go above this level, a confirmed breakout could take XRP to higher resistance levels in the coming weeks.

XRP Technicals Support Bullish

From a technical perspective, the 50-day SMA at $2.93 is the key support level, while the 100-day SMA at $2.63 is the longer-term trend line. A daily close above $3.12 would be a confirmed breakout, and could take XRP to $3.38, $3.67, and eventually $3.95.

The candle structure is also looking good. XRP printed a bullish engulfing candle near $2.93 earlier this week, erasing the losses and demonstrating buyer confidence.

The RSI is at 54, leaving room for more upside before it gets overbought. Higher lows above $2.93 would strengthen the case for a bullish trend into November.

XRP Trade Setup and Outlook

Despite the optimism, the XRP price prediction remains neutral as traders remain cautious until a confirmed breakout is achieved. A failed move above $3.12 could invite short-term selling and take the price back to $2.72, the lower edge of the triangle.

However, as long as this structure remains intact, the bigger picture remains bullish.

XRP Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

For traders, the trade is long on a confirmed daily close above $3.12, targeting $3.38 and $3.67, with stops below $2.92.The tightening structure, increasing volume, and improving sentiment mean the next big move is near.

A sustained breakout would not only be a bullish reversal but could also mark the start of a new multi-month rally. If momentum continues to build, XRP could reach $3.95, driven by institutional interest and investor confidence in Ripple’s long-term vision.

Presale Maxi Doge ($MAXI) Blends Meme Power With Gym-Bro Energy

Maxi Doge ($MAXI) is a meme-fueled token designed for degens who thrive on 1000x leverage and relentless hustle. More than just a meme coin, $MAXI represents a community-driven culture that fuses trading intensity with gym-bro energy, caffeine, and competitive camaraderie.

By holding $MAXI, investors unlock staking rewards, trading contests, and access to gamified partner events. The smart contract has been audited by SolidProof and Coinsult, giving added confidence in the project’s foundations.

Momentum is strong. The presale has already raised over $2.7 million, with tokens priced at just $0.0002605. This figure will rise as the presale progresses, making early entry more attractive.

$MAXI holders gain access to:

  • Staking rewards with dynamic APYs
  • Trading contests with leaderboard prizes
  • Community-driven partner events and future integrations

You can buy $MAXI on the official Maxi Doge website using ETH, BNB, USDT, USDC, or a bank card.

Visit the Official Maxi Doge Website Here

Price Analysis
Dogecoin Price Prediction: XRP, Solana, and DOGE ETF Filings Withdrawn – But Here’s Why That’s Not Bearish
2025-09-30 14:05:19
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: World’s Largest Derivatives Exchange Eyes SOL – $1,000 SOL is Just the Start
2025-10-03 23:54:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Bitcoin News
Bitcoin Miners Diverge: CleanSpark Amasses $1.6B in BTC as Rival Riot Sells – Why?
2025-10-03 20:06:05
,
by Hassan Shittu
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-03 16:07:33
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-03 13:41:48
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-01 14:40:28
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-01 14:39:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-01 14:37:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-05 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,409,070,796,398
8.61
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Dogecoin Price Prediction: XRP, Solana, and DOGE ETF Filings Withdrawn – But Here’s Why That’s Not Bearish
2025-09-30 14:05:19
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: World’s Largest Derivatives Exchange Eyes SOL – $1,000 SOL is Just the Start
2025-10-03 23:54:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Bitcoin News
Bitcoin Miners Diverge: CleanSpark Amasses $1.6B in BTC as Rival Riot Sells – Why?
2025-10-03 20:06:05
,
by Hassan Shittu
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-03 16:07:33
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-03 13:41:48
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-01 14:40:28
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-01 14:39:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-01 14:37:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-05 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: After ATH, Only $128,000 Stands Between BTC and an Exponential Rise to $160,000
2025-10-05 14:57:33
Blockchain News
Bitwise Files S-1 for Aptos ETF, CEO Cites ‘Momentum in Aptos Ecosystem’
Anas Hassan
Anas Hassan
2025-10-05 12:02:34
Arslan Butt
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis for traders at all levels.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors