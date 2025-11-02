XRP Price Prediction: $2.60 Resistance the Last Hurdle Before A Potential Move to $3.00

XRP nears $2.60 resistance as traders await a breakout. A close above $2.72 could target $3.00, while a drop below $2.54 risks fall to $2.02.

The XRP price is trading at around $2.55, posting a modest 1.7% daily gain. Its trading volume has surpassed $2.16 billion. Despite this rebound, XRP is trapped below a solid resistance level of around $2.60. That’s a level where technical indicators signal a decisive move could unfold soon.

With a market cap of $153 billion, XRP maintains its position as the fourth-largest cryptocurrency, but traders are watching key levels closely as momentum narrows within a tightening structure.

XRP/USD Technical Picture: Descending Triangle Pressure

XRP’s daily chart displays a descending triangle pattern, a setup often associated with bearish continuation when support gives way. The upper trendline connecting lower highs from $3.15 continues to limit upward momentum, while support around $2.54 acts as the final buffer for bulls.

🚨 XRP Price Alert: XRP is testing the $2.60 resistance — the final hurdle before a potential breakout toward $3.00.



Despite the recent price uptick, XRP trades below its 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), suggesting sellers still dominate near-term sentiment. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) consolidates near 48, signaling neutral momentum but revealing a bearish divergence. Price has stabilized, while RSI has failed to make new highs. Such divergence often warns of weakening buying power and the potential for trend exhaustion.

Recent candle patterns, mainly Doji and spinning tops, reflect indecision. Traders will be watching for a bullish engulfing candle to confirm renewed strength or a bearish breakout to affirm continuation toward lower targets.

XRP Key Levels and Potential Scenarios

XRP price prediction remians bearish, howeverm if XRP breaks above $2.60–$2.72, momentum could accelerate toward $3.00, where the next resistance cluster sits. A sustained close above this range may validate a short-term bullish reversal, targeting $3.15, the peak of the previous consolidation phase.

XRP/USD Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

However, a failure to hold above $2.54 may expose the next downside targets near $2.26 and $2.02, both aligned with the lower boundary of the descending triangle.

Bullish Scenario: Breakout above $2.60 opens path to $3.00–$3.15.

Breakout above $2.60 opens path to $3.00–$3.15. Bearish Scenario: Breakdown below $2.54 risks fall to $2.26–$2.02.

XRP Trade Setup and Outlook

For active traders, a short position below $2.54 targeting $2.02 offers a favorable risk-to-reward profile, with a stop-loss near $2.73. On the other hand, a breakout above $2.72 could justify long positions aiming for $3.00.

Until one direction prevails, XRP’s movement remains finely balanced between consolidation and a breakout, making $2.60 the crucial pivot to watch for the next major move.

