Price Analysis

XRP Price Analysis: Post-42% Crash, Can Bulls Hold the Recovery Level?

Cryptocurrency XRP
XRP plunges 42% after U.S.–China tariff shock, XRP price prediction now hinges on whether bulls can defend $2.30 support.
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt
About Author

Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
1750684728-xrp-price-prediction-1

XRP has had one of the toughest weeks ever, down 42% in a market-wide selloff triggered by global economic chaos. The collapse followed the US government’s announcement of 100% tariffs on Chinese goods and sent both traditional and digital markets reeling. Investors bailed out of risk assets, and all major cryptos, including XRP, tanked.

The token hit $1.77 before finding some stability. Volatility is nothing new to crypto, but the scale and speed of this drop show how closely digital assets are tied to macro and geopolitical events.

Geopolitics Shake Up the Crypto Market

This week’s crash reminded investors that cryptocurrencies are not immune to macro headwinds. Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP all fell in tandem with global equity indices, reinforcing their growing correlation with traditional markets.

  • Bitcoin dropped nearly 9%, falling toward the $110,000 mark.
  • Ethereum tumbled over 12%, slipping below $3,800.
  • BNB and Solana both recorded double-digit losses, reflecting widespread risk aversion.

For XRP, the tariff news triggered a massive liquidation wave, with short-term traders rushing to cut exposure. The result was a fast-moving sell-off that broke several support levels and negated weeks of consolidation. As panic selling subsides, long-term investors are seeking new entry zones, but uncertainty remains high.

XRP Triangle Breakdown Signals Deeper Correction

XRP price prediction remains bearish as XRP’s structure has weakened after breaking below a symmetrical triangle that had guided price action since mid-July. The breakdown followed multiple failed retests of the upper boundary near $2.80–$2.85, where sellers stepped in aggressively.

The bearish engulfing candle on the daily chart confirmed a decisive momentum reversal. XRP now trades below the 100-day SMA ($2.63), a signal of short-term weakness. Meanwhile, the RSI at 35 indicates oversold conditions, but no clear bullish divergence has emerged yet, suggesting further downside risk.

XRP Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

Recent candlesticks show long lower wicks, reflecting buying interest near the $2.30–$2.32 range. This zone marks a key battle line between bulls and bears. A rebound from this level could lift XRP back toward the $2.70 resistance, which coincides with the lower boundary of the broken triangle and the 100-day SMA.

If this relief rally fails, downside targets lie near $2.02, a critical Fibonacci support, and $1.77, where historical accumulation zones could attract buyers again.

Trade Setup and Market Outlook

For traders, the technical setup is cautious but rewarding. A sustained bounce above $2.30 could be a short-term long entry with targets $2.70-$3.18 if volume confirms. If it fails to hold $2.30 could open up $2.02 and keep the bearish bias.

Despite near-term turbulence, XRP’s broader uptrend remains structurally intact. The current correction may serve as a market reset before new institutional inflows and ecosystem developments reestablish confidence heading into late October.

If macro conditions stabilize and investor sentiment improves, XRP could reclaim lost ground, potentially retesting the $3.18–$3.60 zone by year-end.

At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: Is the Flash Crash a Buying Opportunity for Long-Term ETH Holders?
Arslan Butt
Arslan Butt
2025-10-11 09:28:26
Altcoin News
Trump’s 100% China Tariff Triggers $20B Wipeout, 1.6M Crypto Traders Liquidated
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
2025-10-11 09:12:35
Arslan Butt
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis for traders at all levels.
Read More
