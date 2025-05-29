Is XRP About to Explode? Ripple’s SEC Letter Could Change Everything

Is Ripple about to change U.S. crypto law forever? The firm calls for sweeping regulatory reform in a bold new letter to the SEC.

Junior Content Creator Harvey Hunter Junior Content Creator Harvey Hunter About Author Harvey Hunter is a Junior Content Creator at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist. Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: May 28, 2025

Why Trust Cryptonews Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards , focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Ripple has submitted a letter to the SEC, urging clarity on when a token should lose its security label—a move that could strengthen XRP price predictions.

While XRP has reentered the “best crypto to buy” conversation with the Ripple SEC litigation nearing its end, ambiguity remains following SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce’s recent “New Paradigm” speech.

Ripple’s letter—shared on X by CLO Stuart Alderoty—directly responds to the pivotal question posed in the speech: “When does a digital asset separate from an investment contract?”

Today, @Ripple submitted an additional letter to the SEC’s Crypto Task Force addressing a key question from Commissioner Peirce’s “New Paradigm” speech: When does a digital asset separate from an investment contract?



We appreciate the continued engagement with the Task Force.… — Stuart Alderoty (@s_alderoty) May 27, 2025

Ripple Addresses Question On Token’s Security Classification

Responding to the question, Ripple drew on existing securities law analysis from prominent legal experts, such as Lewis Cohen et al.

In that analysis, Cohen argued that the current U.S. investment contract law does not classify routine transfers of most fungible crypto assets in secondary markets as securities.

The letter emphasised Judge Analisa Torres’ landmark ruling, which found that XRP itself is not a security even though certain institutional sales had been investment contracts.

Ripple reminds the Commission that secondary-market trading of XRP—blind order-book sales in particular—has already been judicially blessed as non-securities activity.

Commentators highlight the industry-wide implications of Ripple’s argument, citing previous “static” interpretations of securities laws for cryptocurrencies as barriers to innovation.

8. Ripple’s new letter to the #SEC is more than litigation tactics, it’s a doctrinal challenge to static interpretations of securities law. A challenge with roots in #law, #finance, & #technology theories. — Saad Alrayes (@DrSaadAlrayes) May 29, 2025

XRP Price Analysis: Is XRP About to Explode?

While the market reaction to the letter has been muted, price action is likely to be defined by the breakout from the falling wedge pattern that has defined the multi-month XRP price downtrend.

XRP / USDT 1-week chart, falling wedge breakout. Source: TradingView / Binance.

Momentum has faltered post-breakout, with the XRP price now approaching the pattern’s former resistance as support. Crossing below this could invalidate the pattern completely.

If momentum continues, the pattern sets a breakout target around $4 before the end of the year, representing a potential 70% surge from current prices.

This outlook is supported by the MACD, en route to form a golden cross, passing above the signal line. The setup on the weekly time frame often suggests a longer-term uptrend is forming.

In the meantime, buying pressure could persist until the 0.5 Fib retracement level—a common bottom for corrections—around $2.

More so, the RSI holds in bullish territory above the neutral line at 52—buying pressure continues to lead higher timeframes, though the balance remains delicate.

Looking further ahead, June 17 presents a major catalyst with the decision deadline on US XRP spot ETFs.

Traders Have Under 48 Hours to Catch This Opportunity

Since the mid-April market bottom, those who back the wrong horse are missing out on substantial gains as most coins loom far below their highs just four months ago.

That’s where MIND of Pepe ($MIND) steps in, giving traders a chance to get in early and stay ahead of high-gaining opportunities.

The MIND of Pepe AI will actively engage with the crypto community through X—driving conversations, uncovering alpha opportunities, and delivering exclusive, token-gated insights.

Inside its Telegram community, holders get early access to high-potential tokens before they hit the market, keeping them ahead of the curve.

Riding the dominant market narrative as an AI agent, the $11 million raised in its ongoing presale could stand as a perspective discount.

There are just under 48 hours before this phase ends, unlocking the untapped demand of exchanges.

You can keep up with MIND of Pepe on the mentioned socials, or join the presale on the MIND of Pepe website.