BTC $115,682.87 -1.03%
ETH $4,475.54 -2.34%
SOL $238.73 -3.32%
PEPE $0.000010 -4.73%
SHIB $0.000012 -3.43%
DOGE $0.26 -3.93%
XRP $3.00 -2.43%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.22
Cryptonews Crypto Regulation News

X Exposes Massive Bribe Scandal to Restore Suspended Crypto Accounts

crypto scam Elon Musk Twitter
X’s probe alleges a bribery ring paid staff to revive suspended crypto accounts—including some tied to Solana—pushing the platform to tighten audits.
Journalist
Hassan Shittu
Journalist
Hassan Shittu
About Author

Hassan, a Cryptonews.com journalist with 6+ years of experience in Web3 journalism, brings deep knowledge across Crypto, Web3 Gaming, NFTs, and Play-to-Earn sectors. His work has appeared in...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
X Exposes Massive Bribe Scandal to Restore Suspended Crypto Accounts

X’s Global Government Affairs team announced on September 19, 2025, that it had uncovered a bribery network attempting to reinstate accounts suspended for crypto scams and platform manipulation.

According to the company, middlemen were used to approach employees with bribe offers on behalf of scammers whose accounts had previously been banned.

The announcement comes after a year marked by rising crypto-related phishing attacks and more than $2.1 billion in losses recorded in early 2025.

X also reported suspending over 335 million abusive accounts in late 2024, indicating the scale of efforts to combat misuse of the platform.

Users responded positively to the latest crackdown, though many called for greater transparency and stronger protections against manipulation.

X Says Global Crime Ring Tried to Corrupt Employees

In its official statement, X said the bribery scheme extended beyond its own ecosystem. The same actors were also targeting other social platforms and gaming communities, including Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Minecraft, and Roblox.

The company identified links to a wider cybercriminal network known as “The Com,” which law enforcement agencies have connected to scams, SIM-swapping, and ransomware activity.

“X has exposed and is taking strong action against a bribery network targeting our platform,” the Global Government Affairs account posted.

“Suspended accounts involved in crypto scams and platform manipulation paid middlemen to attempt to bribe employees to reinstate their suspended accounts.

Legal proceedings are underway against participants, and we’re fully supporting law enforcement. Our commitment to ensuring our platform’s integrity is absolute.”

The company did not confirm whether any employees had accepted bribes but stressed that the network operated through intermediaries, suggesting a structured and organized scheme. X confirmed that it is pursuing legal action against those involved, in coordination with international authorities.

The scandal highlights the ongoing challenges faced by X, formerly known as Twitter, which remains a central hub for the crypto community and one of the most widely used platforms for promotion and discussion.

Despite multiple enforcement actions, the prevalence of scams on social media continues to undermine trust and raise questions about how effectively platforms can contain coordinated abuse.

While Elon Musk, the company’s owner, has not publicly addressed the bribery revelations, the announcement signals X’s attempt to reinforce confidence in its integrity at a time of heightened scrutiny over crypto crime.

The company emphasized that its enforcement measures will continue, with legal and technical steps aimed at shutting down attempts to manipulate the platform.

Crypto Theft at Core of Cybercrime Ecosystem Exposed by X Probe

The bribery network exposed by X has drawn renewed attention to “The Com,” an international cybercriminal ecosystem identified by law enforcement as a major driver of online fraud.

In July, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) issued a public warning about one of its subgroups, Hacker Com, describing it as a technically skilled community engaged in a wide range of cyber offenses, including phishing, ransomware, SIM swapping, and cryptocurrency theft.

The FBI noted that many of the group’s members are minors and often operate across multiple platforms. Hacker Com actors are known to sell services, steal funds to finance further crimes, and even target one another in disputes over cryptocurrency balances or status.

Investigators have linked the group to high-profile attacks, with some subgroups extending into real-world violence and extortion.

Cryptocurrency theft remains the primary motivator, frequently involving the use of malware, spoofing technology, and encrypted communications to hide identities and cash out stolen funds.

The revelations come at a time when X is preparing to expand into financial services through X Money, its upcoming digital wallet in partnership with Visa.

While the company pursues legal action against those involved in the bribery plot, regulators are likely to scrutinize its growing role in online finance and security.

Price Analysis
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB Whales Move 7 Trillion Tokens Overnight – Big Crash or Massive Rally Next?
2025-09-16 21:51:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Institutional On-Ramp Goes Live in October – XRP Can Become the Next Wall Street Darling
2025-09-18 22:14:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 17, 2025 – Crypto Market Rebounds as Bitcoin Tops $116K Ahead of Fed Rate Call
2025-09-17 04:20:24
,
by Jai Pratap
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-18 10:09:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-19 13:32:53
,
by Alan Draper
16 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-15 13:36:44
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-15 14:52:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-17 10:10:57
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-19 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,234,310,183,237
-1.14
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB Whales Move 7 Trillion Tokens Overnight – Big Crash or Massive Rally Next?
2025-09-16 21:51:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Institutional On-Ramp Goes Live in October – XRP Can Become the Next Wall Street Darling
2025-09-18 22:14:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 17, 2025 – Crypto Market Rebounds as Bitcoin Tops $116K Ahead of Fed Rate Call
2025-09-17 04:20:24
,
by Jai Pratap
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-18 10:09:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-19 13:32:53
,
by Alan Draper
16 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-15 13:36:44
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-15 14:52:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-17 10:10:57
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-19 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Elon Musk Teases New XChat Feature With ‘Bitcoin Style’ Encryption
2025-06-02 09:57:20
News
SEC Sues Elon Musk Alleging Rule Violation in Twitter Stake Purchase
Trent Alan
Trent Alan
2025-01-15 00:47:18
Hassan Shittu
Journalist
Hassan, a Cryptonews.com journalist with 6+ years of experience in Web3 journalism, brings deep knowledge across Crypto, Web3 Gaming, NFTs, and Play-to-Earn sectors. His work has appeared in Blockchainjournals, NFT Plazas, Crypto User Guide, PlayToEarn Diary, and Crypto Basic.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors