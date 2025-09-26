WLD Price Prediction: $1.28 Support Holds as CCIP Unlocks Native Cross-Chain Moves

WLD gains momentum as World Chain integrates Chainlink CCIP for cross-chain transfers serving 35 million users.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

WLD price prediction gains momentum as Sam Altman’s World Chain integrated Chainlink CCIP for cross-chain token transfers, allowing 35 million users to seamlessly move WLD between the Ethereum and World Chain networks.

The Cross-Chain Token standard implementation coincides with Chainlink Data Streams adoption for sub-second market data on World Chain.

Technical analysis reveals WLD testing key support around $1.28 within a long-term descending triangle pattern from March 2024 highs near $11.70.

Currently, WLD’s triangle support, key support levels, and fundamental catalysts all point towards potential reversal conditions.

Source: TradingView

However, broader market sentiment remains key for sustaining a recovery toward $2 targets.

Chainlink Integration Expands WLD Utility Across Networks

World Chain’s adoption of Chainlink CCIP transforms WLD into a Cross-Chain Token, which allows native transfers between Ethereum and World Chain without traditional bridging complexities.

World (@worldcoin), co-founded by Sam Altman, has made its token WLD a Cross-Chain Token (CCT), enabling it to be natively transferable across Ethereum and World Chain by its 35M+ users, powered by Chainlink CCIP.https://t.co/HMLQBV1uVv



World also adopted Chainlink Data… pic.twitter.com/VNeVHj0QP1 — Chainlink (@chainlink) September 25, 2025

The integration serves 35 million users who can now seamlessly transfer WLD across blockchain networks using battle-tested security infrastructure.

Chainlink Data Streams provides World Chain developers with sub-second latency oracles for high-quality financial market data.

The pull-based oracle system allows DeFi applications to access real-time price feeds, which support secure market development around WLD and enhance overall liquidity prospects.

Additionally, recent Kalshi integration allows users to fund prediction market accounts directly through World App wallets.

You can fund your @Kalshi account using your World App wallet.



In the Kalshi app or their World Mini App, you can deposit Worldcoin or USDC on World Chain and it arrives instantly in your Kalshi account (thanks to our partner @ZeroHashX) which you can then use to trade in… pic.twitter.com/sRv6dGY46q — Patrick Traughber (@ptraughber) September 25, 2025

Users can deposit Worldcoin or USDC on World Chain with instant arrival in Kalshi accounts via ZeroHashX partnership, expanding WLD utility into prediction markets.

The Cross-Chain Token standard allows token developers to integrate existing tokens via CCIP within minutes using self-serve functionality.

This streamlined approach reduces technical barriers for cross-chain development around WLD while maintaining security standards across blockchain networks.

Tools for Humanity’s Steven Smith emphasized the role of this integration, saying, “World is using Chainlink Data Streams to support secure markets around WLD and enhance its liquidity.”

Chainlink Labs’ Thodoris Karakostas also highlighted the combination of secure cross-chain transfers and high-quality market data as catalysts for mainstream adoption of the World Chain ecosystem.

Descending Triangle Tests Key $1.28 Support

WLD’s 3-day chart reveals a major descending triangle pattern forming since March 2024, with peaks around $11.70.

The pattern shows consistent lower highs with horizontal support around $1.28-$1.35, creating a narrowing price range approaching resolution.

Triangle supports meet with the horizontal support levels at $3.34, $2.15, and the current $1.30 zone creates multiple layers of potential buying interest.

These areas are a”strong support” for the next breakout.

Med-term 12-hour structure positions WLD near the “level of interest” around $1.32, as analysts call it, within the gray support zone.

$WLD has not quite yet reached level of interest on higher time frames. For now chill and wait for price to reach key level.



When we reach level, zoom into smaller time frames to find reversal signals. For SPOT you can DCA in slowly ones we reach this range. 🤝 https://t.co/BU32LR9PbT pic.twitter.com/BJud0cUs56 — Alain Trades (@alain_trades) September 25, 2025

The recommendation for scale-in DCA purchases adds to the uncertainty while positioning for potential reversal signals on smaller timeframes.

For instance, a short-term 6-hour analysis shows WLD testing the intersection of the descending trendline and horizontal support at the critical decision point.

The volume profile indicates strong trading activity around current levels, with volume nodes at $1.39, $1.46, and higher levels, extending toward $1.69-$1.86.

Current projections target recovery toward $1.86 levels. The 78.76% retracement level at $0.87 serves as a deeper support, with the $0.80-$0.85 range marking extreme downside scenarios.

The technical setup provides clear risk parameters with breaks below $1.20 indicating potential weakness toward $0.80-$0.90 range.

WLD’s next trajectory depends on defending the $1.28-$1.32 support zone while building momentum above $1.40 resistance.

Success above $1.50 could trigger recovery toward $1.86-$2.00 targets, while failure below $1.20 may prompt a retest of $0.80-$0.90 extreme support levels.

