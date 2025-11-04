Wintermute Denies Binance Lawsuit Plans Amid Market Maker Rumors

Wintermute founder Evgeny Gaevoy denied rumors his firm plans to sue Binance over October's crash, calling speculation unfounded despite earlier comments about evaluating legal options.

Crypto Journalist Anas Hassan Crypto Journalist Anas Hassan About Author Anas is a crypto native journalist and SEO writer with over five years of writing experience covering blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and emerging tech. Author Profile Share Copied Last updated: November 4, 2025

Wintermute founder Evgeny Gaevoy has dismissed widespread speculation that his firm intends to sue Binance over losses from October’s historic crypto crash, stating “literally nothing changed” since his earlier clarifications and the company never had such plans.

The clarification comes after days of social media speculation linking the market maker to potential litigation over auto-deleveraging executions during the October 10-11 flash crash that liquidated $19 billion in positions and briefly erased $600 billion from the crypto market cap.

literally nothing changed since this tweet and we never had plans to sue binance, nor see any reason to do it in future



I should probably ask to make a note of all the people spreading baseless rumors, but most of people believing these have goldfish memory capacity, so I wont https://t.co/0oHShby0Uk — wishful_cynic (@EvgenyGaevoy) November 3, 2025

Gaevoy labeled the rumors as “larp” when directly asked whether he had signed a non-disclosure agreement with Binance or coordinated with other market makers to pursue joint legal action.

Former Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao amplified the denial by quote-tweeting Gaevoy’s post, writing, “If someone made you believe otherwise, it’s time to click unfollow.“

October Crash Stir ADL Controversy

The October 10 selloff was triggered by President Donald Trump’s announcement of 100% tariffs on Chinese imports, creating panic across global markets.

Bitcoin plummeted to $104,782 during the 48-hour period, while Ethereum and major altcoins lost between 15% and 20% of their value.

Binance’s trading infrastructure buckled under the strain, with API failures returning HTTP 503 errors and Reduce-Only orders being rejected during peak volatility.

The exchange’s Auto-Deleveraging mechanism was activated, resulting in short liquidations at prices up to five times the prevailing market rates.

Binance spent $188 million from its insurance fund and issued $283 million in refunds for oracle-related depegs, though ADL losses were excluded from compensation.

Gaevoy had previously stated in a video that Wintermute was “ADL’d at completely ridiculous prices” and mentioned that the firm was evaluating legal options. These remarks fueled speculation about the lawsuit.

Wintermute CEO @EvgenyGaevoy on how they got ADL’d on Binance and predicts lawsuits and challenges from trading firms. pic.twitter.com/d2hGXoOOHc — cryptotesters (@cryptotesters) October 20, 2025

On-chain analysis of Wintermute’s 10 tracked wallets across Ethereum, Arbitrum, and Solana revealed a 12% decline in the portfolio, dropping from $637 million to $572 million.

No large withdrawals exceeding $10 million or liquidation patterns involving Aave or Compound were detected; however, a single 1,000 BTC inflow worth approximately $61 million occurred on October 4, just days before the crash.

Market Structure Under Scrutiny

The October event exposed structural vulnerabilities in crypto derivatives markets, where notional liquidation figures vastly overstate actual capital losses.

Speaking with Cryptonews, Sam Seo, chairman of the Kaia DLT Foundation, said the actual capital lost by traders is likely “in the range of 5% to 15% of the headline number,” translating to between $950 million and $2.85 billion in real losses.

He warned that “the remaining 85-95% was simply phantom leverage, synthetic exposure that was rapidly unwound.“

📉 Most people on Crypto Twitter freaked out over the $19B in liquidations. But real trader losses are far smaller than that, may be only 15% of the total figure.#CryptoCrash #Liquidations #BTChttps://t.co/d0IJDFeaNC — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) October 17, 2025

Bitcoin futures open interest collapsed by more than 30% during the selloff, erasing over $10 billion in notional positions in one of the largest single-day declines on record, comparable to the May 2021 liquidation and the FTX unwind in 2022.

Patrick Heusser, head of lending and TradFi at Sentora, also explained that “liquidations [are] a speedometer for deleveraging intensity, not a profit and loss statement,” noting that exchanges settle these events using margin and insurance funds.

Despite the chaos, Bitcoin recovered to $114,000 by October 13, supported by $420 million in spot ETF inflows that helped stabilize prices.

‘Uptober’ Turns Red for First Time Since 2018

According to Reuters, October marked Bitcoin’s first monthly loss since 2018, snapping a seven-year winning streak and ending nearly 5% lower for the month despite reaching an all-time high above $126,000 just days before the crash.

The reversal came as broader risk appetite weakened, with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell pushing back against market expectations for continued rate cuts and a government shutdown blocking crucial economic data.

Analyst Scott Melker has earlier called Bitcoin’s resilience “a small miracle” after the liquidation, stating “I don’t think we’re entering a bear market” and noting “this isn’t 2017. Nor is it 2021. What happened last week was purely structural.“

Bitcoin opened November trading at $106,961, down 0.7% as whale profit-taking and continued ETF outflows pressured prices below $107,000.

For the first time in seven months, institutional demand has fallen below the pace of new coin issuance, indicating that large buyers are stepping back.

Markets now price a roughly 70% chance of a 25-basis-point Fed rate cut in December, down from 94% a week earlier, as policymakers deliver mixed signals on growth and inflation.

Analysts remain cautiously optimistic that November could restore typical seasonal strength, as Bitcoin has historically averaged returns exceeding 40% during the month.

Speaking with Cryptonews, MEXC Research Chief Analyst Shawn Young noted that “accumulation of coins by major market participants, the trade agreement between Washington and Beijing, and moderately positive stock market performance are paving the way for a possible recovery in November.“

VALR CEO Farzam Ehsani also warned that the market structure remains fragile, stating, “any change in the Fed’s tone or a new round of geopolitical tension could dramatically shift the balance of power,” keeping Bitcoin likely range-bound between $107,000 and $113,000 as participants await clearer macro signals.