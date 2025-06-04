Will Bitcoin Hit $120K or Crash? Bitcoin Price Prediction Reveals What’s Next

The Bitcoin price may look muted, but underneath the surface, speculative pressure is building rapidly. Trading at $105,100 with over $47 billion in 24-hour volume, Bitcoin is still the king of the crypto market. Down 0.23% today, traders are divided, will BTC hit six figures soon or pull back?

Polymarket, the prediction platform, shows traders are very bullish. The most popular bet right now? Bitcoin is expected to reach $120,000 by year-end. With over $1.15 million in volume behind it, the market currently gives this target a 76% probability, up 3% from earlier this month.

Other high-stakes predictions:

$130,000: 58% odds | $1.15M volume

$150,000: 37% odds | $1.62M volume

$200,000: 16% odds | $1.31M volume

$250,000: 7% odds | $974K volume

$1 million: 2% odds | $903K volume

Meanwhile, bearish bets are significantly smaller:

$70,000: 28% odds | $1.16M volume

$50,000: 13% odds | $1.11M volume

There’s almost no money to be made on a return to $20,000, with volume too small to be listed. While investors remain bullish, expectations are more tempered than the six-figure moonshot forecasts often cited by hardcore Bitcoin maximalists.

Triangle Squeeze: What Bitcoin Charts Say

The long-term outlook is bullish, while the short-term outlook is a breakout near, but not necessarily upward. Bitcoin is currently inside a symmetrical triangle on the 2-hour chart, indicating that volatility is about to return.

Bitcoin Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

Here’s what to note:

BTC is hugging the lower triangle boundary at $105,000

50-EMA at $105,420 is resistance

MACD is bearish with a negative crossover and red histogram

June 3 was a shooting star at $106,767, rejection

Bitcoin Trade Outlook

Bearish: Break below $105,000 could go to $104,098, then $102,111

Break below $105,000 could go to $104,098, then $102,111 Bullish: Bounce from support could retest $106,767 and then $107,811

Wait for a confirmed breakout before acting.

Will Bitcoin Break or Bounce?

Fundamentals and sentiment are one way, and short-term technicals are the other. Bitcoin is at a crossroads. The symmetrical triangle is a compressed market structure that typically leads to significant price movements. The question is—up or down?

For now, the broader market is still bullish:

Ethereum above $2,618

Altcoins like Solana (+4.2%), Dogecoin (+2.1%), XRP (+2.9%) are up

Bitcoin dominance is steady, waiting, and seeing

But all eyes are on $105K. If Bitcoin holds, $120K by year-end isn’t far off. If it breaks, bulls need to adjust fast.

