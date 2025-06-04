BTC $105,527.18 -0.62%
ETH $2,670.30 2.11%
SOL $157.62 -2.17%
PEPE $0.000012 -0.14%
SHIB $0.000013 -1.43%
DOGE $0.19 -1.75%
XRP $2.26 -0.31%
ETH Gas (gwei) 6.48
Cryptonews Price Analysis

Will Bitcoin Hit $120K or Crash? Bitcoin Price Prediction Reveals What’s Next

Bitcoin Cryptocurrency
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt
About Author

Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis...

Author Profile
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Why Trust Cryptonews
Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards, focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Will Bitcoin Hit $120K or Crash? Bitcoin Price Prediction Reveals What’s Next
Will Bitcoin Hit $120K or Crash? Bitcoin Price Prediction Reveals What’s Next

The Bitcoin price may look muted, but underneath the surface, speculative pressure is building rapidly. Trading at $105,100 with over $47 billion in 24-hour volume, Bitcoin is still the king of the crypto market. Down 0.23% today, traders are divided, will BTC hit six figures soon or pull back?

Polymarket, the prediction platform, shows traders are very bullish. The most popular bet right now? Bitcoin is expected to reach $120,000 by year-end. With over $1.15 million in volume behind it, the market currently gives this target a 76% probability, up 3% from earlier this month.

Source: Polymarket

Other high-stakes predictions:

  • $130,000: 58% odds | $1.15M volume
  • $150,000: 37% odds | $1.62M volume
  • $200,000: 16% odds | $1.31M volume
  • $250,000: 7% odds | $974K volume
  • $1 million: 2% odds | $903K volume

Meanwhile, bearish bets are significantly smaller:

  • $70,000: 28% odds | $1.16M volume
  • $50,000: 13% odds | $1.11M volume

There’s almost no money to be made on a return to $20,000, with volume too small to be listed. While investors remain bullish, expectations are more tempered than the six-figure moonshot forecasts often cited by hardcore Bitcoin maximalists.

Triangle Squeeze: What Bitcoin Charts Say

The long-term outlook is bullish, while the short-term outlook is a breakout near, but not necessarily upward. Bitcoin is currently inside a symmetrical triangle on the 2-hour chart, indicating that volatility is about to return.

Bitcoin Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

Here’s what to note:

  • BTC is hugging the lower triangle boundary at $105,000
  • 50-EMA at $105,420 is resistance
  • MACD is bearish with a negative crossover and red histogram
  • June 3 was a shooting star at $106,767, rejection

Bitcoin Trade Outlook

  • Bearish: Break below $105,000 could go to $104,098, then $102,111
  • Bullish: Bounce from support could retest $106,767 and then $107,811

Wait for a confirmed breakout before acting.

Will Bitcoin Break or Bounce?

Fundamentals and sentiment are one way, and short-term technicals are the other. Bitcoin is at a crossroads. The symmetrical triangle is a compressed market structure that typically leads to significant price movements. The question is—up or down?

For now, the broader market is still bullish:

  • Ethereum above $2,618
  • Altcoins like Solana (+4.2%), Dogecoin (+2.1%), XRP (+2.9%) are up
  • Bitcoin dominance is steady, waiting, and seeing

But all eyes are on $105K. If Bitcoin holds, $120K by year-end isn’t far off. If it breaks, bulls need to adjust fast.

BTC Bull Token Presale Nears $7.78M Cap as 61% APY Staking Draws Yield Hunters

With Bitcoin trading near $105K, investor focus is shifting toward altcoins, especially BTC Bull Token ($BTCBULL). The project has now raised $6,801,303 out of its $7,789,647 cap, leaving less than $1 million before the next token price hike. The current price of $0.002545 is expected to rise once the cap is met.

BTC Bull Token links its value directly to Bitcoin through two core mechanisms:

  • BTC Airdrops reward holders, with presale participants receiving priority.
  • Supply Burns occur automatically every time BTC increases by $50,000, reducing $BTCBULL’s circulating supply.

The token also features a 61% APY staking pool holding over 1.73 billion tokens, offering:

  • No lockups or fees
  • Full liquidity
  • Stable passive yields, even in volatile markets

This staking model appeals to both DeFi veterans and newcomers seeking hands-off income.

With just hours left and the hard cap nearly reached, momentum is building fast. BTCBULL’s blend of Bitcoin-linked value, scarcity mechanics, and flexible staking is fueling strong demand. Early buyers have a limited time to enter before the next pricing tier activates.

Price Analysis
Is XRP About to Explode? Ripple’s SEC Letter Could Change Everything 
2025-05-29 17:03:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – May 29, 2025
2025-05-29 11:35:30
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple’s “Hidden Road” Just Changed the Game – Bulls Now Eye $10
2025-05-30 16:19:17
,
by Simon Chandler
Best Crypto to Buy Now in June 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
Best New Crypto Coins to Invest In 2025 – Top New Cryptocurrencies
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Full Presale List
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
11 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in June 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Big Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow
Logo

Why Trust Cryptonews

2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors
editors
+ 66 More
Authors List

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,437,479,051,716
-2.86
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Is XRP About to Explode? Ripple’s SEC Letter Could Change Everything 
2025-05-29 17:03:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – May 29, 2025
2025-05-29 11:35:30
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple’s “Hidden Road” Just Changed the Game – Bulls Now Eye $10
2025-05-30 16:19:17
,
by Simon Chandler
Best Crypto to Buy Now in June 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
Best New Crypto Coins to Invest In 2025 – Top New Cryptocurrencies
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Full Presale List
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
11 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in June 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Big Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction for June: Will Ripple Finally Break Past $10?
Simon Chandler
Simon Chandler
2025-06-04 14:51:43
Crypto Regulation News
California Assembly Unanimously Backs Crypto Payments Bill—A Revolution for Government Digital Finance?
Hassan Shittu
Hassan Shittu
2025-06-04 14:47:15
Arslan Butt
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis for traders at all levels.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors