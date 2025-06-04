WIF Price Prediction: Could This Dog Coin 3x Before the Weekend?

WIF remains one of the few top meme coins still trading 75% below its late-2024 highs—a potential entry point and a reference for a rebound as attention returns.

Junior Content Creator Harvey Hunter Junior Content Creator Harvey Hunter About Author Harvey Hunter is a Junior Content Creator at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist. Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: June 3, 2025

Why Trust Cryptonews Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards , focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

With an explosive 20% rally on the daily followed by a cooldown, the WIF price is showing sharp spot volatility that could boost its end-of-week price outlook.

Dogwifhat has outpaced other notable meme coins with an early June rebound, escaping the profit-taking and panic selling that curbed WIF’s 330% rally off the mid-April market.

Now clear of that hurdle, WIF has a renewed claim to the “best crypto to buy” conversation.

Derivatives Traders Are Betting a Continuation

Open interest is showing signs of recovery, rising 20% since the month began, according to CoinGlass data—speculative interest is building with traders actively following WIF price moves.

Dogwifhat Open Interest. Source: CoinGlass.

The Derivative traders appear to be positioning for a continuation, with a long/short ratio of 1.95 on Binance showing over 66% of traders are betting on price increases.

WIF Price Analysis: Is a 3x Coming?

Sentiment appears to align with technicals as the WIF price forms a classic continuation pattern—trading within the descending channel of a 5-month cup-and-handle formation.

WIF / USDT 1-day chart, cup and handle pattern. Source: TradingView, Binance.

This represents a temporary breather within a wider uptrend—the 330% rally since the mid-April market bottom could just be the first leg.

The strong start to June followed a successful bounce from this channel’s support, setting the WIF price on course to retest upper resistance.

If current momentum holds, a breakout could occur by the weekend. Fully materialized, this bullish case sets a $2 price target, a 115% gain from current levels.

Momentum indicators support this view. The MACD is now en route to surpass the signal line in a golden cross, a bull signal which often hints at the start of a longer-lasting uptrend.

More so, the RSI has returned to bullish territory above the neutral line at 52—buyers currently control the WIF price trajectory.

For confirmation, traders should watch for a move above $1 to invalidate today’s cooldown, with $1.10 as the breakout threshold heading into the weekend.

While this momentum could advance to the next Fibonacci levels at 2.60—a 3x—this is more likely as a long-term target without any significant technical backing.

How to Get Better Entries on Tokens Like WIF

The WIF price resurgence underpins the fact that risk-on sentiment is finally leaking into more speculative coins. The meme coin market is ready to enter another explosive phase.

While established leaders like WIF are poised to benefit, still trading well below their previous highs, their $1 billion+ valuations now cap the upside for new investors.

That kind of scale makes the chances of a 10-100x slim to none.

That’s where Snorter ($SNORT) steps in. Its purpose-built trading bot is designed to get investors in early, before the crowd—where real gains are made.

While trading bots are not a new concept, Snorter has been designed specifically for sniping with limit orders, MEV-resistant token swaps, copy trading, and even rug-pull protection.

Snorter vs other popular trading bots.

At the time of writing, $SNORT has raised over $400 million in its ongoing presale, potentially credited to its 767% APY on staking that rewards early participants.

You can keep up with Snorter on X, Instagram, or join the presale on the Snorter website.