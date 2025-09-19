BTC $116,445.53 -0.84%
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – September 19, 2025

Bitcoin Cryptocurrency Ethereum
Most of the top cryptocurrencies are showing red on the 24-hour chart.
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
About Author

Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has...

Author Profile
Last updated: 

The crypto market is down today, with the global market cap falling by 0.8% to $4.17 trillion. Trading volume is also lower, now sitting at $143.7 billion. Most of the top cryptocurrencies are showing red on the 24-hour chart.

TLDR:

  • 8 of the top 10 cryptocurrencies are in the red today;
  • BTC is down 0.6% to $116,601, ETH drops 1.6% to $4,522;
  • CryptoQuant analyst expects BTC consolidation for 1–2 weeks;
  • Michigan advances Bitcoin Reserve Bill (HB 4087);
  • Bitunix says the bill boosts risk appetite short-term but may spark volatility;
  • Crypto Fear & Greed Index is stable at 52, indicating neutral sentiment;
  • US BTC spot ETFs saw $163.03M in inflows;
  • ETH spot ETFs recorded $213.07M in inflows;

Crypto Winners & Losers

At the time of writing, eight of the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market cap are in the red over the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading at $116,601, down 0.6% on the day. Still, it’s up 1.3% for the week.

Ethereum (ETH) dropped 1.6% to $4,522, continuing a choppy week with a slight 7-day decline of 0.2%.

XRP (XRP) is the top loser among majors, falling 2.6% to $3.03.

Solana (SOL) and Lido Staked Ether (stETH) both slipped 1.6% and 1.7%, respectively.

Cardano (ADA) also declined 1.7% to $0.9017, while Dogecoin (DOGE) dropped 2.5% to $0.2736.

On the upside, BNB (BNB) gained 0.7%, reaching $994.72, while Chainlink (LINK) edged up 0.3% to $24.40, making it one of the few top-15 coins in the green.

Among trending tokens, Trust Wallet (TWT) led gains with a 36.2% jump to $1.10, followed by APX, up 31.1%, and Linea, which rose 10.6%.

In contrast, Aster (ASTR) dropped 10%, making it one of the weakest trending tokens of the day.

The market appears to be consolidating after recent gains, with traders closely watching for support levels, especially around the $115K zone for BTC and $4,500 for ETH.

Meanwhile, CryptoQuant analyst Axel Adler Jr. predicts that Bitcoin may enter a brief consolidation phase over the next one to two weeks before potentially pushing toward a new all-time high, noting that BTC is currently trading just above the short-term holder (STH) realized price, a key support level based on the cost basis of wallets holding coins for up to six months.

Michigan Bitcoin Bill Sparks Institutional Hopes

Bitunix analysts flagged the advancement of Michigan’s Bitcoin Reserve Bill (HB 4087) as a key political development with both symbolic and structural implications for crypto markets.

The bill, which passed its second House reading on September 19, would allow up to 10% of Michigan’s state reserves to be allocated into crypto, setting a possible precedent for broader U.S. state-level institutional adoption.

In the short term, however, analysts cautioned that the bill’s progression could introduce fresh volatility. “The news has boosted market risk appetite,” they noted, but warned that political pushback or delays could trigger liquidation-driven dips.

Technically, BTC is consolidating around $117,000, with resistance seen at $119,000–$120,700. Key supports lie at $114,000–$113,000, with deeper downside risk at $111,000 and $108,000 if sentiment turns.

Levels & Events to Watch Next

As of Friday morning, Bitcoin is trading at $116,556, down 0.49% on the day. The asset has hovered in a narrow range, failing to break past key resistance after an early-week push. It remains in consolidation, moving between $116,000 and $117,000.

Traders are now watching the $117,200–$119,000 resistance zone. A clean break above could set up a move toward $120,700, with $122,000 as the next upside level. On the downside, if BTC dips below $114,000, it could test $111,000 and potentially drop to $108,000.

Ethereum is currently trading at $4,533, down 1.23% over the past 24 hours. The coin saw an intraday high near $4,590 before pulling back. Like BTC, ETH is moving sideways, testing support at the mid-$4,500s.

Immediate resistance lies at $4,550. A break above could lead to $4,600 and a potential retest of the $4,700–$4,800 band. If the price fails to hold above $4,500, support sits at $4,400, followed by $4,250.

Meanwhile, market sentiment in crypto remains stable. The CMC Crypto Fear and Greed Index currently sits at 52, just one point higher than yesterday’s 51 and two points above last week’s 50, showing little change overall.

The index reflects a neutral stance, indicating that traders are neither leaning toward panic nor excessive optimism. With Bitcoin consolidating and macro uncertainty lingering, investors are staying cautious while watching for stronger economic or geopolitical signals before committing to larger moves.

The US Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded another strong day of inflows on Wednesday, adding $163.03 million in net new capital. This brings the cumulative net inflow across all funds to $57.49 billion.

Five out of the 12 listed ETFs saw inflows. Fidelity’s FBTC led the day with $97.35 million in net inflows, followed by ARKB with $25 million and Bitwise’s BITB with $12.78 million.

Other notable contributors include Grayscale’s BTC ($10.93M) and VanEck’s HODL ($6.65M). Meanwhile, DEFI, the ETF backed by Hashdex, recorded zero flows for the day.

The US Ethereum spot ETFs recorded strong inflows on Wednesday, adding $213.07 million—their largest single-day inflow this week. This brings the cumulative net inflow across all ETH funds to $13.87 billion.

Three out of nine listed ETFs saw positive flows. Fidelity’s FETH dominated the day with $159.38 million in net inflows, followed by Grayscale’s ETH with $22.90 million and Bitwise’s ETHW with $17.47 million.

Grayscale’s ETHE also recorded $9.83 million in inflows, while BlackRock’s ETHA and VanEck’s ETHV remained flat. No significant outflows were recorded during the day.

Meanwhile, UK-based trading giant IG Group has entered the crypto market in Asia-Pacific by acquiring Australian exchange Independent Reserve for A$178 million ($117 million). The move gives IG a foothold in Australia and Singapore’s digital asset sectors, expanding its regional presence beyond traditional financial products.

Independent Reserve is a well-established platform offering 34 cryptocurrencies to both retail and institutional clients. The exchange reported A$35.3 million in revenue over the past year, almost double the previous period, highlighting its rapid growth.

Quick FAQ

1. Why did crypto move against stocks today?

The crypto market has decreased over the past day, while the stock market increased on its previous day of trading, rising to record highs. By the closing time on Thursday, the S&P 500 was up by 0.48%, the Nasdaq-100 increased by 0.95%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.27%.

2. Is this drop sustainable?

The market is still consolidating, and this is likely to continue for a bit longer. The markets now await Wednesday before making further moves, though many analysts argue that the rate cut news is already largely priced in.

At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has a background in engineering and enjoys working on projects related to blockchain, AI, and online content. Contact Amin at [email protected].
Read More
