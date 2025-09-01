Why Is Crypto Down Today? – September 1, 2025

“We [may] have seen the top in BTC prices for now, and a deeper correction, down as low as $97,000 or even $75,000, is in the cards,” says John Glover, Chief Investment Officer of Ledn.

Journalist Sead Fadilpašić Journalist Sead Fadilpašić About Author Sead specializes in writing factual and informative articles to help the public navigate the ever-changing world of crypto. He has extensive experience in the blockchain industry, where he has served... Author Profile Share Copied Last updated: September 1, 2025

The crypto market is down today, with 93 of the top 100 coins seeing their prices fall over the past 24 hours. Overall, the cryptocurrency market capitalization has decreased by 0.8%, now standing at $3.83 trillion. At the same time, the total crypto trading volume is at $107 billion, somewhat lower than the levels we’ve been seeing over the past couple of weeks.

TLDR: 95 of the top 100 coins have turned red today; 93 of the top 100 coins have turned red today; Nearly all top 10 coins have dropped today, with BNB slightly in the green; BTC fell 0.1% to $108,290, and ETH is down 0.5% to $4,402; BTC price of $97,000 or even $75,000 could be in the cards; Conversely, BTC has the potential to move above $144,000; ’Key signals to watch are US diplomatic actions, sanctions, and oil supply developments’; Both US BTC and ETH ETFs broke inflows streaks on Friday, with outflows of $126.64 million and $164.64 million, respectively; Major Japanese companies are continuing to buy BTC and altcoins; Crypto sentiment entered the fear zone.



Crypto Winners & Losers

At the time of writing, nine of the top 10 coins per market capitalization have decreased over the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin (BTC) fell only 0.1% at the time of writing, meaning it’s practically unchanged, now trading at $108,290.

At the same time, Ethereum (ETH) is down by 0.5%, now changing hands at $4,402.

The biggest drop in the category is XRP (XRP)’s 2.8% to the price of $2.74.

It’s followed by Dogecoin (DOGE), with a drop of 2.1% to $0.2117. Most coins in this category are down below 1%.

The only green coin currently is Binance Coin (BNB), having increased by 0.5%, changing hands at $858.

As for the top 100 coins, only seven coins are up. KuCoin (KCS) appreciated the most among these: 3.3% to $14.7.

POL (POL) is up 1.5% to the price of $0.2744, while other green coins are up 0.9% and less.

On the other side, Pi Network (PI) dropped the most: 8.9%, trading at $0.3491.

Bonk (BONK) follows, with a decrease of 6.9% to the price of $0.000021.

Meanwhile, major Japanese companies are continuing to buy BTC and altcoins with their balance sheets, with the mobile gaming firm Gumi poised to spend $17 million on XRP purchases.

Gumi has also unveiled plans to launch a multi-billion yen crypto management fund in conjunction with SBI.

The $300B stablecoin market is set to grow into the trillions.



Together with @sbivc_official, we’re bringing $RLUSD to Japan in early 2026, offering users and institutions a trusted, regulated and fully-backed stablecoin built for enterprise use cases. https://t.co/htcrMiQkTe — Ripple (@Ripple) August 22, 2025

On the other hand, Nobel Prize-winning economist Jean Tirole warned that the governments’ weak oversight of stablecoins could eventually lead them to pay multibillion-dollar bailouts, should the tokens unravel during a financial crisis.

‘We’ve Entered the Later Stages of the Current Bullish Cycle’

John Glover, Chief Investment Officer of Ledn, commented that the price action over the past week called into question the validity of his wave count.

He says that Elliott Wave Theory has a rule per which the bottom of wave iv (yellow line on the chart below) cannot be below the top of wave i. “As can be seen in the chart below, wave iv has clearly penetrated wave i,” he notes.

Source: Ledn

If this is the case, Glover continues, “it means that we have seen the top in BTC prices for now,” and that a deeper correction, down as low as $97,000 or even $75,000, is in the cards.

“However, an alternative count is that instead of the 5 wave blue line being the completion of wave iii, it may only be wave 1 of wave iii.” If this is the case, we may still see a correction to $97,000, but then the ultimate Wave 5 (orange line) target is far higher than $144,000.

He concludes that: “I’m not ready to categorically state which count is correct, and will monitor the price action for a couple of weeks before I’m willing to commit. Until then, I will hold my long position.”

Moreover, Bitunix analysts noted that, over the past week, BTC saw heavy liquidations clustered around $109,500 over the past week. The $107,400 level remains a major long position concentration zone, they added.

“For crypto assets, geopolitical risks may briefly amplify volatility and trading volumes, but liquidity and capital dynamics remain the medium-to-long-term drivers,” the analysts said. “Key signals to watch are diplomatic actions, sanctions, and oil supply developments, rather than reacting emotionally to single news events.”

Levels & Events to Watch Next

At the time of writing on Wednesday morning, BTC trades at $108,290. There was a clear, sharp drop today from $109,195 to the intraday low of $107,295. This is also the intraweek low.

The highest point today was $109,198, while the highest price over the past week was $113,220.

BTC is now down 2.8% in a week, 4.5% in a month, and 12.5% from its all-time high.

Investors are now looking to see if the coin will fall below $107,000, which would lead to the $105,000 and, subsequently, $100,000. Conversely, in the case of a rally, it could climb above $111,000 and towards $115,000.

More precisely, the first resistance is at $111,350, followed by $113,500 and $115,700. On the other hand, $105,150 could lead to $103,350.

Bitcoin Price Chart. Source: TradingView

Ethereum is currently trading at $4,402. It too plunged from $4,472 to the low of $4,367. Its intraday high was $4,491, and the intraweek high was $4,653.

While the coin is down 4.3% in a week, it’s still up 26.1% in a month. It’s also down 10.7% since its ATH.

Should the coin continue dropping, it may reach $4,300 and then $4,250. ETH is still performing green overall, and the price may continue rising over the $4,600 level.

More precisely, resistance stands at $4,665, followed by $4,865. However, pullbacks could see $4,265 and then $4,070.

Notably, the crypto market sentiment plummeted and finally exited the neutral zone, moving into the fear zone. The crypto fear and greed index dropped from 47 on Friday to 40 over the weekend and 39 today.

The caution turned into fear, which may now be pushing the prices down. That said, this could form buying opportunities for investors.

Source: CoinMarketCap

Meanwhile, the US BTC spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) broke the short positive flow streak, letting go of $126.64 million on 29 August.

BlackRock and WisdomTree recorded inflows of $24.63 million and $2.3 million, respectively, while three funds saw outflows, the highest of which is Ark&21Shares’s $72.07 million.

Source: SoSoValue

Moreover, the US ETH ETFs also saw outflows, breaking their streak as well, with $164.64 million on Friday.

Four of the nine funds saw negative flows, and there were no inflows. The highest among these is Grayscale’s $61.3 million.

Source: SoSoValue

Meanwhile, Metaplanet said on Monday that it added 1,009 BTC to its reserves, with its total reaching 20,000 BTC.

The company made multiple acquisitions in July and August, funding its purchases through capital market activities and operating income.

Quick FAQ

Why did crypto move with stocks today?

The crypto market dropped over the past day, as did the stock market on Friday, which was its previous day of trading. By the closing time on Friday, the S&P 500 was down by 0.64%, the Nasdaq-100 decreased by 1.22%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 0.2%. The stock market took a rest, following August highs and last week’s Nvidia quarterly earnings results and other US economic data.

Is this dip sustainable?

The dip is still sustainable, at least in the near-term. Many analysts predict another rally, but for now, we’re in a phase of corrections.