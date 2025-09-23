BTC $112,629.02 -0.25%
ETH $4,173.50 0.00%
SOL $217.55 -1.59%
PEPE $0.0000096 0.54%
SHIB $0.000012 0.92%
DOGE $0.23 -0.65%
XRP $2.86 -0.09%
ETH Gas (gwei) 1.80
Cryptonews Blockchain News

What’s Next For Robinhood Crypto? Increased Token Offerings and AI, Says Johann Kerbrat

AI Investing Robinhood
Reporter
Rachel Wolfson
Reporter
Rachel Wolfson
About Author

Rachel Wolfson has been covering the cryptocurrency, blockchain and Web3 sector since 2017. She has written for Forbes and Cointelegraph and is the host and founder of Web3 Deep Dive podcast.

Author Profile
Last updated: 

Robinhood Markets Inc. (ticker HOOD) has been making news lately. On June 30, Robinhood announced a number of game-changing products and services for its retail users in the United States and the European Union.

Now, the trading platform is planning to widen access to privately held companies in the U.S. On September 15, the company announced the launch of Robinhood Ventures Fund I (RVI), a closed-end fund that filed an initial registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Once approved, the fund—which would be managed by Robinhood Ventures DE LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary—will offer retail investors exposure to private firms in technology sectors while they are still privately held.

Robinhood’s recent offerings seek to provide retail investors access to investment opportunities once reserved for the elite. Johann Kerbrat, GM and SVP of Crypto at Robinhood, told Cryptonews during an exclusive interview in San Francisco that the platform has additional plans to make this a reality.

Cryptonews: What is your main goal for Robinhood Crypto currently, and why?

Johann Kerbrat: We recently launched a number of new crypto tokens in the U.S. with the goal being to really increase our offerings. This will provide U.S. users additional access to new offerings.

We have also made this all available through Robinhood Legend, our new platform for advanced traders. Legend lets users trade crypto, futures, and equities in a single tool. People using Legend are also able to use smart exchange routing to route orders to exchanges rather than through market makers.

CN: Robinhood has also recently introduced artificial intelligence (AI) features. Can you please explain these?

JK: Sure. Robinhood Gold customers can now access Cortex Digests. This is basically a new AI agent that works for our users, so every time a user opens a crypto or stock page, they will get a summary of what is happening in the market. News summaries are also made available for those assets to help users better understand why assets are moving up or down.

We launched this feature because we noticed Robinhood customers would typically receive a price notification that Bitcoin, for instance, went up. However, they wouldn’t understand why this is the case and would often look on social media platforms like X or Reddit to understand. The goal here is to look at market news and bundle that with reasoning to provide customers with an understanding of different markets.

CN: It has been a few months since Robinhood launched U.S. stock and exchange-traded fund (ETF) tokens for EU users. Robinhood also launched staking services to eligible US users. How has the progress been so far?

JK: Overall, staking has been doing very well, and we have seen impressive adoption. People are not only excited to get rewards by staking, but are also happy to contribute to the network. We have also seen people use staking for the first time and then continue to do this because of the excitement around it.

Other projects, like our stock tokens, are also doing well. We only had 200 asset offerings, and we are now at 400, so we have doubled this. The stock tokens provide exposure to the U.S.-equivalent assets, and we are now seeing a variety of assets increase. For instance, Robinhood’s IPO is now available in stock tokens.

CN: How is the progress coming along on Robinhood’s Layer-2 (L2) blockchain?

JK: We are still very excited to build an L2 that integrates both tools and compliance. Stock tokens will be the first thing that the L2 supports. The L2 will be built on the Arbitrum stack. There is currently no release date set, but we are actively working on this.

Industry Talk
XRP Price Prediction: XRP ETF Set to Launch This Week – $100 Breakout Finally Coming? 
2025-09-17 20:26:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: Analysts Eye a Technical Breakout That Could Push SOL to $310
2025-09-21 15:38:22
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Insane Volume + Falling Wedge = SHIB’s Most Explosive Setup in Years
2025-09-19 23:45:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-22 19:04:38
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-22 15:51:04
,
by Alan Draper
16 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-23 08:04:44
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-22 15:43:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-23 12:16:48
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-23 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,080,169,145,634
-4.08
Trending Crypto
Industry Talk
XRP Price Prediction: XRP ETF Set to Launch This Week – $100 Breakout Finally Coming? 
2025-09-17 20:26:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: Analysts Eye a Technical Breakout That Could Push SOL to $310
2025-09-21 15:38:22
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Insane Volume + Falling Wedge = SHIB’s Most Explosive Setup in Years
2025-09-19 23:45:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-22 19:04:38
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-22 15:51:04
,
by Alan Draper
16 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-23 08:04:44
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-22 15:43:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-23 12:16:48
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-23 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Crypto Regulation News
UK and US Form Crypto Task Force to Shape Global Digital Assets Rules
Hassan Shittu
Hassan Shittu
2025-09-22 17:20:10
Bitcoin News
Billionaire Michael Saylor Purchases 850 BTC at $117K, Total Holdings at 639K BTC
Tanzeel Akhtar
Tanzeel Akhtar
2025-09-22 12:50:58
Rachel Wolfson
Reporter
Rachel Wolfson has been covering the cryptocurrency, blockchain and Web3 sector since 2017. She has written for Forbes and Cointelegraph and is the host and founder of Web3 Deep Dive podcast.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors