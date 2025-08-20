BTC $114,219.10 0.90%
ETH $4,338.95 4.83%
SOL $185.92 4.89%
PEPE $0.000010 3.50%
SHIB $0.000012 3.04%
DOGE $0.22 3.67%
XRP $2.96 2.29%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.65
Cryptonews Blockchain News

Wall Street Groups Urge Basel to Rethink ‘Outdated’ 1,250% Crypto Capital Rules

Traditional banks
Wall Street groups urge Basel Committee to pause 1,250% crypto capital requirements, calling 2022 framework outdated as banks face punitive rules on tokenized assets.
Crypto Journalist
Anas Hassan
Crypto Journalist
Anas Hassan
About Author

Anas is a crypto native journalist and SEO writer with over five years of writing experience covering blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and emerging tech.

Author Profile
Last updated: 

Major financial trade associations, including the Global Financial Markets Association and the Institute of International Finance, formally requested the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision pause implementation of its 1,250% capital requirement for crypto exposures.

The August 19 letter argues that the 2022 framework has become obsolete due to rapid developments in distributed ledger technology and the explosion of regulated digital asset markets since its adoption.

The coalition’s “Impact of Distributed Ledger Technology in Capital Markets” report highlights how current rules make it “uneconomical for banks to meaningfully participate” in crypto markets, creating a bifurcated financial system where digital assets operate largely outside traditional banking supervision.

The groups cite examples like tokenized U.S. Treasury securities receiving punitive 1,250% risk weights simply for existing on public blockchains.

Wall Street Groups Urge Basel to Rethink 'Outdated' 1,250% Crypto Capital Rules
Source: The Letter

Banking Industry Pushes Back Against ‘Cliff-Effect’ Capital Punishments

The associations criticized the Basel framework’s rigid distinction between permissioned and permissionless ledgers, arguing it creates arbitrary “cliff-effects” where otherwise low-risk assets face massive capital requirements.

Under current rules, tokenized government securities on public blockchains receive the same punitive treatment as speculative cryptocurrencies despite backing by U.S. Treasury bonds.

The letter recommends eliminating permissioned versus permissionless ledger distinctions for Group 1 crypto asset eligibility, noting that risk should focus on the underlying asset rather than blockchain infrastructure.

Additionally, the groups propose removing the “infrastructure risk add-on” for Group 1 cryptoassets as unnecessary and inconsistent with technology neutrality principles.

Banking groups also challenged the current 1% and 2% exposure limits for Group 2 cryptocurrencies, calling them “too restrictive” and featuring punitive cliff effects that discourage regulated entities from offering crypto services.

The restrictions push demand toward non-bank institutions operating outside traditional regulatory oversight.

Furthermore, the associations questioned the empirical justification for 100% capital risk weights on Group 2a cryptoassets like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

April 2025 data shows these assets trade with higher volumes than many large-cap equities and major foreign exchange pairs, with observed volatility suggesting much lower appropriate risk weights around 54%.

Wall Street Groups Urge Basel to Rethink 'Outdated' 1,250% Crypto Capital Rules
Source: The Letter
Wall Street Groups Urge Basel to Rethink 'Outdated' 1,250% Crypto Capital Rules
Source: The Letter

Concurrently, Wall Street’s crypto embrace accelerates through multiple channels.

Major ETH treasury companies recently pitched Manhattan investors on Ethereum as tomorrow’s financial infrastructure foundation, with corporate treasuries now controlling over $28 billion worth of Ether across public companies.

Institutional Integration Reshapes Traditional Banking Landscape

Earlier in June, JPMorgan launched its JPMD digital deposit token on Coinbase’s Base network, marking the banking giant’s biggest step into public blockchain technology.

The fully dollar-backed token targets institutional clients initially, with CEO Jamie Dimon acknowledging the bank’s strategic shift, stating, “we’re going to be in it and learning a lot.”

Major banks are also developing both individual stablecoins and collaborative industry-wide digital currencies, though none are expected before year-end.

Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan recently confirmed his institution’s stablecoin preparations, describing an anticipated “complex array” of digital currency offerings.

However, internal banking concerns mount about stablecoins potentially undermining traditional deposit bases.

Federal law requires stablecoin backing funds to be invested in government bonds, providing guaranteed profits to banks while offering depositors no interest.

Unlike traditional accounts, stablecoins carry no federal deposit insurance protection.

The crypto IPO market has simultaneously exploded, with Circle’s June debut valuing the stablecoin issuer at $35 billion after shares more than doubled.

Bullish raised over $1.15 billion in its recent public offering, while BitGo, Grayscale, and Gemini have submitted confidential listing filings, according to Reuters.

Notably, Renaissance Capital’s Matt Kennedy noted in the Reuters report that “Circle’s trading has really been the biggest green light for the industry,” with positive regulatory developments and friendly oversight creating powerful momentum for public offerings.

Looking forward, the Basel Committee is facing pressure to modernize rules that industry participants argue prevent regulated institutions from safely integrating digital assets while pushing activity toward less supervised entities.

The associations’ recommendations aim to create risk-sensitive frameworks that recognize the technological development of Crypto while maintaining financial stability.

Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: SEC ETF Decision Pushed to October 2025 – Bullish or Bearish?
2025-08-19 19:54:41
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Altcoin News
Altcoin Season Shock: These Three Coins Could Make Portfolios Pop – If Rotation Holds
2025-08-18 16:52:18
,
by Hongji Feng
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for August 18, 2025 – Crypto Market Turns Bearish as Bitcoin Tests $115K, XRP Slips Below $3
2025-08-18 04:17:56
,
by Jai Pratap
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-20 14:41:08
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in August 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-20 17:12:28
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-19 19:08:52
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-18 22:03:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-18 16:40:46
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-19 11:38:49
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-20 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-07-05 04:55:17
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow
Logo

Why Trust Cryptonews

In the Article
XRP
XRP
$2.96
2.29 %
XRP
Pepe
PEPE
$0.0000
3.50 %
Pepe

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+ 66 More
Authors List

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,060,628,837,156
-7.48
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: SEC ETF Decision Pushed to October 2025 – Bullish or Bearish?
2025-08-19 19:54:41
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Altcoin News
Altcoin Season Shock: These Three Coins Could Make Portfolios Pop – If Rotation Holds
2025-08-18 16:52:18
,
by Hongji Feng
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for August 18, 2025 – Crypto Market Turns Bearish as Bitcoin Tests $115K, XRP Slips Below $3
2025-08-18 04:17:56
,
by Jai Pratap
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-20 14:41:08
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in August 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-20 17:12:28
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-19 19:08:52
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-18 22:03:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-18 16:40:46
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-19 11:38:49
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-20 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-07-05 04:55:17
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Tests $4,350 Resistance – $10K This Cycle?
Ahmed Balaha
Ahmed Balaha
2025-08-20 19:21:22
Altcoin News
Altcoin Season Shock – WEPE, CRO, Fartcoin Are Hogging All the Liquidity
Hongji Feng
Hongji Feng
2025-08-20 18:50:04
Anas Hassan
Crypto Journalist
Anas is a crypto native journalist and SEO writer with over five years of writing experience covering blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and emerging tech.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors