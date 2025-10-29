Visa to Expand Stablecoin Support Across Four Blockchains

The company has facilitated over $140 billion in stablecoin and crypto flows since 2020.

Crypto Journalist Amin Ayan Crypto Journalist Amin Ayan About Author Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has... Author Profile Share Copied Last updated: October 29, 2025

Visa is deepening its push into digital assets, announcing plans to support four new stablecoins across four separate blockchains as part of its broader crypto expansion strategy.

Key Takeaways: Visa will add four new stablecoins across four blockchains, expanding its digital asset infrastructure and global payment reach.

The company has facilitated over $140 billion in stablecoin and crypto flows since 2020.

Visa plans to let banks mint and burn stablecoins through its tokenized asset platform.

Speaking on the company’s fourth-quarter earnings call Tuesday, CEO Ryan McInerney said Visa will “add support for four stablecoins running on four unique blockchains, representing two currencies that we can accept and convert to over 25 traditional fiat currencies.”

The move underscores Visa’s growing confidence in stablecoins as a key bridge between traditional finance and blockchain-based payments.

Visa Expands Beyond USDC and PYUSD With New Stablecoin Integrations

While McInerney didn’t disclose which stablecoins or networks would be included, the update expands on Visa’s existing integrations.

The company currently supports Circle’s USDC and Euro Coin (EURC), PayPal’s PYUSD, and Global Dollar (USDG) across Ethereum, Solana, Stellar, and Avalanche.

Visa’s stablecoin ambitions have accelerated sharply over the past year. McInerney highlighted “particular momentum” in the sector, revealing that Visa has facilitated over $140 billion in crypto and stablecoin flows since 2020.

The firm’s stablecoin-linked card services have seen spending quadruple year-over-year, while its stablecoin settlement network surpassed a $2.5 billion annualized volume run rate in the latest quarter.

The payments giant is also expanding its role as a bridge for banks entering the stablecoin ecosystem.

Through its Visa Direct pilot, launched in September, the company enables financial institutions to pre-fund cross-border payments using USDC and EURC.

BREAKING:



VISA TO ACCEPT PAYMENTS IN 4 STABLECOINS ON 4 SEPERATE BLOCKCHAINS, THAT CAN SETTLE INTO FIAT CURRENCY.



CRYPTO MASS-ADOPTION IS HERE! pic.twitter.com/wbbmEdTIeE — Mister Crypto (@misterrcrypto) October 28, 2025

McInerney said the next phase will focus on giving banks the ability to mint and burn their own stablecoins using Visa’s tokenized asset platform, as well as strengthening cross-border money movement via Visa Direct.

“There is much more to come in this space,” McInerney told investors, signaling Visa’s intent to turn stablecoins into a mainstream payments rail for global commerce.

The update comes as stablecoin transactions have surged to $46 trillion globally, according to industry data, solidifying their role as one of the fastest-growing components of the digital financial system.

Western Union to Launch Dollar-Backed Stablecoin on Solana by 2026

Western Union is also entering the stablecoin market with plans to launch the US Dollar Payment Token (USDPT) on the Solana blockchain in the first half of 2026.

The token, issued by Anchorage Digital Bank, will allow users to move money globally with lower fees and faster settlement times, reducing reliance on traditional banking intermediaries and volatile currency conversions.

CEO Devin McGranahan described the move as a continuation of Western Union’s 175-year mission to simplify money transfers, this time through blockchain technology.

He said Solana was chosen for its speed, scalability, and low-cost transactions, which are crucial for the company’s high-volume remittance business.

By leveraging blockchain rails, Western Union aims to make remittances nearly instantaneous and more transparent.

If widely adopted, USDPT could drive stablecoin use beyond crypto trading and into everyday payments, bill settlements, and cross-border commerce, marking a pivotal step toward mainstream digital dollar adoption.