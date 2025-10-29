BTC $113,424.95 -0.87%
ETH $4,018.78 -2.39%
SOL $194.89 -4.01%
PEPE $0.0000069 -2.97%
SHIB $0.000010 -1.75%
DOGE $0.19 -3.16%
XRP $2.63 -0.76%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Altcoin News

Visa to Expand Stablecoin Support Across Four Blockchains

Adoption Stablecoin Visa
The company has facilitated over $140 billion in stablecoin and crypto flows since 2020.
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
About Author

Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Visa to Expand Stablecoin Support Across Four Blockchains

Visa is deepening its push into digital assets, announcing plans to support four new stablecoins across four separate blockchains as part of its broader crypto expansion strategy.

Key Takeaways:

  • Visa will add four new stablecoins across four blockchains, expanding its digital asset infrastructure and global payment reach.
  • The company has facilitated over $140 billion in stablecoin and crypto flows since 2020.
  • Visa plans to let banks mint and burn stablecoins through its tokenized asset platform.

Speaking on the company’s fourth-quarter earnings call Tuesday, CEO Ryan McInerney said Visa will “add support for four stablecoins running on four unique blockchains, representing two currencies that we can accept and convert to over 25 traditional fiat currencies.”

The move underscores Visa’s growing confidence in stablecoins as a key bridge between traditional finance and blockchain-based payments.

Visa Expands Beyond USDC and PYUSD With New Stablecoin Integrations

While McInerney didn’t disclose which stablecoins or networks would be included, the update expands on Visa’s existing integrations.

The company currently supports Circle’s USDC and Euro Coin (EURC), PayPal’s PYUSD, and Global Dollar (USDG) across Ethereum, Solana, Stellar, and Avalanche.

Visa’s stablecoin ambitions have accelerated sharply over the past year. McInerney highlighted “particular momentum” in the sector, revealing that Visa has facilitated over $140 billion in crypto and stablecoin flows since 2020.

The firm’s stablecoin-linked card services have seen spending quadruple year-over-year, while its stablecoin settlement network surpassed a $2.5 billion annualized volume run rate in the latest quarter.

The payments giant is also expanding its role as a bridge for banks entering the stablecoin ecosystem.

Through its Visa Direct pilot, launched in September, the company enables financial institutions to pre-fund cross-border payments using USDC and EURC.

McInerney said the next phase will focus on giving banks the ability to mint and burn their own stablecoins using Visa’s tokenized asset platform, as well as strengthening cross-border money movement via Visa Direct.

“There is much more to come in this space,” McInerney told investors, signaling Visa’s intent to turn stablecoins into a mainstream payments rail for global commerce.

The update comes as stablecoin transactions have surged to $46 trillion globally, according to industry data, solidifying their role as one of the fastest-growing components of the digital financial system.

Western Union to Launch Dollar-Backed Stablecoin on Solana by 2026

Western Union is also entering the stablecoin market with plans to launch the US Dollar Payment Token (USDPT) on the Solana blockchain in the first half of 2026.

The token, issued by Anchorage Digital Bank, will allow users to move money globally with lower fees and faster settlement times, reducing reliance on traditional banking intermediaries and volatile currency conversions.

CEO Devin McGranahan described the move as a continuation of Western Union’s 175-year mission to simplify money transfers, this time through blockchain technology.

He said Solana was chosen for its speed, scalability, and low-cost transactions, which are crucial for the company’s high-volume remittance business.

By leveraging blockchain rails, Western Union aims to make remittances nearly instantaneous and more transparent.

If widely adopted, USDPT could drive stablecoin use beyond crypto trading and into everyday payments, bill settlements, and cross-border commerce, marking a pivotal step toward mainstream digital dollar adoption.

Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Government Shutdown Delays Ripple ETF Decisions, But Osprey Accumulates – Is XRP Going to Hit $3 This Week?
2025-10-27 11:46:34
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Outpacing Other Altcoins XRP Closes Week Up 11.4% – Momentum Building?
2025-10-26 11:45:21
,
by Arslan Butt
Bitcoin News
France Stuns Europe: Lawmakers Adopt Bitcoin and Ban Digital Euro
2025-10-28 21:45:42
,
by Hassan Shittu
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-28 17:50:29
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-27 17:56:36
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-09 08:48:22
,
by Alan Draper
13 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-27 15:50:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
11 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-28 13:23:27
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-27 14:28:49
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-24 18:34:20
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,025,397,349,382
5.4
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Government Shutdown Delays Ripple ETF Decisions, But Osprey Accumulates – Is XRP Going to Hit $3 This Week?
2025-10-27 11:46:34
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Outpacing Other Altcoins XRP Closes Week Up 11.4% – Momentum Building?
2025-10-26 11:45:21
,
by Arslan Butt
Bitcoin News
France Stuns Europe: Lawmakers Adopt Bitcoin and Ban Digital Euro
2025-10-28 21:45:42
,
by Hassan Shittu
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-28 17:50:29
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-27 17:56:36
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-09 08:48:22
,
by Alan Draper
13 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-27 15:50:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
11 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-28 13:23:27
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-27 14:28:49
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-24 18:34:20
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Altcoin News
Bitwise’s Spot Solana ETF Sees $69.5M in First-Day Inflows, Outpacing Rival SSK
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
2025-10-29 07:57:57
Blockchain News
Australia Detains Blockchain Global Director Pending Corporate Misconduct Probe
Shalini Nagarajan
Shalini Nagarajan
2025-10-29 06:48:15
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has a background in engineering and enjoys working on projects related to blockchain, AI, and online content. Contact Amin at [email protected].
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors