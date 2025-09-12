BTC $116,021.25 1.34%
ETH $4,662.45 5.30%
SOL $239.15 5.48%
PEPE $0.000011 7.10%
SHIB $0.000013 3.74%
DOGE $0.27 7.19%
XRP $3.11 3.25%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.57
Cryptonews Blockchain News

U.S. DOJ to Seize $584K in Crypto Linked to Iranian Drone Supplier

DOJ Iran United States
Author
Hongji Feng
Author
Hongji Feng
About Author

Hongji is a reporter who covers crypto, finance, and tech. He graduated from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a Bachelor's and a Master's. He has previously interned at HTX,...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
doj

Key Takeaways:

  • DOJ filed a civil forfeiture action to recover $584K in USDT tied to Mohammad Abedini, linked to Iran’s military drone program.
  • The funds were stored in an unhosted wallet allegedly controlled by Abedini or his company, SDRA.
  • Abedini’s firm supplied navigation systems used in IRGC drones and missiles, including one used in a fatal 2024 attack.

The U.S. Department of Justice filed a civil forfeiture action to recover $584,741 in USDT allegedly controlled by Mohammad Abedini, an Iranian national charged with supporting Iran’s drone operations.

The action was announced in a press release published by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts.

DOJ Files Forfeiture of USDT

The seized funds were held in an unhosted cryptocurrency wallet believed to be associated with Abedini or his company, San’at Danesh Rahpooyan Aflak Co. (SDRA), which manufactures navigation systems used in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ drone and missile programs.

Abedini was indicted in December 2024 for providing material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization.

According to court filings, his company sold the Sepehr Navigation System to the IRGC Aerospace Force. U.S. prosecutors allege that between 2021 and 2022, nearly all of SDRA’s sales of the system were to the IRGC.

Authorities linked the system to a drone recovered from a January 2024 attack in Jordan that killed three U.S. service members and injured more than 40. The drone was identified as an Iranian Shahed UAV, and investigators allege that it used navigation technology developed by SDRA.

“U.S. law authorizes the forfeiture of assets used to support or fund acts of terrorism against the United States or its citizens,” the DOJ stated.

Italian authorities detained Abedini in December 2024, but he was later released. He is currently believed to be in Iran.

International Enforcement in the Crypto Sector

The case is being handled by prosecutors from the District of Massachusetts and the National Security Division. The forfeiture complaint and criminal charges are allegations. The defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Investigators are now placing increased focus on tracing funds linked to dual-use technologies in defense applications, especially when tied to actors under U.S. sanctions.

Enforcement agencies have also pushed for closer coordination with international counterparts to monitor digital asset transfers involving sensitive exports. U.S. prosecutors have stated they will continue pursuing forfeiture and criminal actions where digital assets are linked to security threats, even when suspects are beyond physical reach.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How do U.S. prosecutors trace stablecoin transactions from unhosted wallets?

Although unhosted wallets lack a central intermediary, blockchain analysis firms and forensic tools allow investigators to link wallets to known actors or flagged transactions, particularly when exchanges are involved at entry or exit points.

Could digital asset seizures be used to deter overseas suppliers of military technology?

Yes. Freezing or seizing funds related to defense-linked exports can limit financial operations and serve as a method of pressure, especially in the absence of extradition.

Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Kiyosaki Warns of a Great Depression – Will BTC’s Scarcity Drive Value?
2025-09-07 09:07:16
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: SOL Hits 7-Month High – Bulls are Eyeing $1,000 Next
2025-09-10 20:32:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Electric Car Maker Accepts XRP Stablecoin – Is Ripple Quietly Building the Next Global Payment Rail?
2025-09-10 15:05:20
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-09 10:57:48
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-12 10:30:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-12 09:50:45
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-09 12:45:57
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-10 09:44:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-09 13:20:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-12 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
XRP
XRP
$3.11
3.25 %
XRP

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,269,817,230,963
6.5
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Kiyosaki Warns of a Great Depression – Will BTC’s Scarcity Drive Value?
2025-09-07 09:07:16
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: SOL Hits 7-Month High – Bulls are Eyeing $1,000 Next
2025-09-10 20:32:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Electric Car Maker Accepts XRP Stablecoin – Is Ripple Quietly Building the Next Global Payment Rail?
2025-09-10 15:05:20
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-09 10:57:48
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-12 10:30:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-12 09:50:45
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-09 12:45:57
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-10 09:44:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-09 13:20:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-12 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Price Analysis
Dogecoin Price Prediction: ETF Launch Could Spark Meme Supercycle – Will DOGE Be the First to Fly?
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro Arrieche
2025-09-12 21:10:00
News
Inside AI Crypto Trading: Coinbase AgentKit, Lit’s Hustle, Vincent, and x402 Onchain Rails
Rachel Wolfson
Rachel Wolfson
2025-09-12 20:45:49
Hongji Feng
Hongji is a reporter who covers crypto, finance, and tech. He graduated from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a Bachelor's and a Master's. He has previously interned at HTX, Tencent, IGN, and Lonely Planet.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors