BTC $110,016.07 0.43%
ETH $3,875.20 0.98%
SOL $185.74 -0.44%
PEPE $0.0000066 1.32%
SHIB $0.000010 2.49%
DOGE $0.18 0.89%
XRP $2.51 0.67%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Altcoin News

US Appeals Court Backs Fed’s Decision to Deny Custodia Bank a Master Account

Crypto Custody Federal Reserve Regulation
Judge David Ebel wrote that the Fed’s authority to reject such requests is essential to “safeguard the financial system.”
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
About Author

Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
US Appeals Court Backs Fed’s Decision to Deny Custodia Bank a Master Account

A federal appeals court in Denver has upheld the Federal Reserve’s right to deny crypto-focused bank Custodia access to a master account, delivering a major blow to the Wyoming-based institution’s years-long push to gain direct access to the US central banking system.

Key Takeaways:

  • The US Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the Fed has the discretion to deny crypto-focused banks access to master accounts.
  • Judge David Ebel wrote that the Fed’s authority to reject such requests is essential to “safeguard the financial system.”
  • The ruling keeps crypto banks like Custodia locked out of Fed payment systems.

In a 2–1 ruling, the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals agreed with a lower court that the Fed has discretion over which financial institutions can hold master accounts, which allow direct access to Fed services such as payment clearing and wire transfers.

The court concluded that while Custodia is technically eligible, eligibility does not guarantee entitlement.

Judge Says Fed Has Right to Deny Custodia to ‘Safeguard Financial System’

Writing for the majority, Judge David Ebel, appointed by former President Ronald Reagan, said the law gives the Fed authority to “reject master account access requests from eligible entities” in order to protect financial stability.

“We reject Custodia’s attempt to impair the Fed’s ability to safeguard our nation’s financial system through the exercise of discretion,” Ebel wrote.

Custodia, which operates under Wyoming’s Special Purpose Depository Institution (SPDI) charter, argued that it is being unfairly excluded from the national banking network despite meeting the necessary criteria.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, however, determined that Custodia’s business model, centered on custody and settlement of crypto assets, posed “undue risk” to the broader financial system.

In a dissenting opinion, Judge Timothy Tymkovich, appointed by President George W. Bush, argued that the Fed’s own statutes mandate it to provide payment services to all eligible non-member banks, including Custodia.

“This case comes clothed in 21st-century terms: cryptocurrency, digital assets, instant wire transfers, and master accounts,” he wrote. “But there is nothing new about this issue.”

Custodia called the decision “disappointing” but pointed to Tymkovich’s dissent as validation of its position.

“We were hoping for a win at the Tenth Circuit today, but we received the next best thing — a strong dissent,” the bank said, adding that it may seek a rehearing based on a conflicting ruling in a related case.

The decision leaves Custodia, and other crypto-oriented financial institutions, still locked out of direct access to the US payments infrastructure. So far, no crypto-focused bank has received a master account.

Fed Governor Floats ‘Skinny’ Master Accounts for Crypto-Focused Banks

Notably, the regulatory landscape could soon shift.

As reported, the Federal Reserve plans to open its payment network to stablecoin issuers and fintech firms without requiring them to partner with traditional banks, a significant policy reversal after years of hesitation toward crypto.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller announced last week that the proposal during the central bank’s Payments Innovation Conference on October 21, introducing new “payment accounts” or “skinny master accounts” for legally eligible institutions.

These limited-access accounts would connect firms directly to the Fed’s payment rails while maintaining strict safeguards to reduce systemic risk.

Under the proposal, participating firms would face balance caps, no interest on deposits, and no overdraft privileges, ensuring minimal exposure for the Fed’s balance sheet.

Waller said the new structure aims to keep the central bank competitive with rapid innovation in payments.

Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Oct. 31, 2025 – Crypto Market Slides as AI Tokens Lead Sell-Off; ETH Slips Below $3,900
2025-10-31 04:38:03
,
by Jai Pratap
News
Alibaba’s Qwen3-MAX AI Predicts the Price of SOL, XRP, ADA by the End of 2025
2025-10-30 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Features
Bitcoin Price Falls as Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates: Are Bears in Control?
2025-10-29 19:28:47
,
by Connor Sephton
Best Crypto to Buy Now in November 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-28 17:50:29
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-31 18:45:40
,
by Ines S. Tavares
Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-31 19:56:11
,
by Alan Draper
12 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in November 2025
2025-10-31 18:40:08
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-31 18:33:23
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-30 19:14:14
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-24 18:34:20
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,905,057,772,553
-1.64
Trending Crypto
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Oct. 31, 2025 – Crypto Market Slides as AI Tokens Lead Sell-Off; ETH Slips Below $3,900
2025-10-31 04:38:03
,
by Jai Pratap
News
Alibaba’s Qwen3-MAX AI Predicts the Price of SOL, XRP, ADA by the End of 2025
2025-10-30 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Features
Bitcoin Price Falls as Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates: Are Bears in Control?
2025-10-29 19:28:47
,
by Connor Sephton
Best Crypto to Buy Now in November 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-28 17:50:29
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-31 18:45:40
,
by Ines S. Tavares
Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-31 19:56:11
,
by Alan Draper
12 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in November 2025
2025-10-31 18:40:08
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-31 18:33:23
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-30 19:14:14
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-24 18:34:20
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Why November Has Bitcoin Bulls Eyeing $160,00
Arslan Butt
Arslan Butt
2025-11-01 09:17:27
Altcoin News
MEXC Apologizes After Wrongfully Freezing $3M From Crypto Whale ‘The White Whale’
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
2025-11-01 09:12:33
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has a background in engineering and enjoys working on projects related to blockchain, AI, and online content. Contact Amin at [email protected].
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors