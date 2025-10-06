BTC $123,602.64 -0.90%
Unity Patches Android Game Vulnerability That Risked Crypto User Security

Security experts warned the flaw could affect applications dating back to 2017, with potential exposure across Android, Windows, macOS, and Linux platforms.
Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry.

Unity Patches Android Game Vulnerability That Risked Crypto User Security

Unity Technologies has released a critical security patch for its game engine, addressing a vulnerability that could have exposed Android-based mobile gamers, including crypto users, to potential attacks.

Key Takeaways:

  • Unity patched a critical security flaw affecting Android-based apps, including blockchain games and crypto wallets.
  • The bug, active since 2017, allowed local code execution and access to sensitive user data across multiple platforms.
  • Though no exploitation was reported, developers and mobile users are urged to update apps and devices immediately.

First discovered in June and publicly disclosed last week, the bug allowed malicious third-party applications on the same device to execute local code and gain access to sensitive information stored in Unity-built apps.

Security experts warned the flaw could affect applications dating back to 2017, with potential exposure across Android, Windows, macOS, and Linux platforms.

Unity Confirms Patch Deployment, Says No Evidence of Exploitation Found

In a statement Friday, Unity’s director of community Larry “Major Nelson” Hryb confirmed that patches had been deployed.

“There is no evidence of active exploitation,” Hryb said, adding that there had been no reported impact on users or customers.

The vulnerability came to light through research from GMO Flatt Security’s RyotaK, who described how the bug could be used to hijack app permissions and remotely execute arbitrary code.

Google, in a statement to Cointelegraph, urged developers to apply the patch immediately and republish any affected games.

Unity has advised all developers to download the updated Unity Editor before making new builds and to rebuild and republish any previously released games to ensure user safety.

Microsoft also issued a security alert stating that affected games on Windows are being updated, though console games remain unaffected. Windows Defender has been updated accordingly.

Mobile users have been encouraged to update their devices, enable auto-updates, and maintain active antivirus software. Android’s built-in malware protection has also been strengthened.

The vulnerability’s impact on the crypto community is particularly notable given the growing number of blockchain-based mobile games and Web3 apps built using Unity.

Malicious actors exploiting this bug could have gained access to private keys, wallets, or other confidential data stored within these apps.

Game studios like Obsidian Entertainment have reportedly pulled several titles from digital storefronts as a precaution while implementing Unity’s fix, according to GameRant.

Unity, whose engine powers more than 70% of the top 1,000 mobile games, remains a cornerstone of mobile gaming and real-time application development, a position that underscores the importance of swift responses to security threats across its ecosystem.

Crypto Hacks Cause $127M in Losses in September

Crypto-related hacks caused $127.06 million in losses in September 2025, marking a 22% decline from August’s $163 million, according to blockchain security firm PeckShield.

The month saw nearly 20 major exploits, with incidents heavily concentrated in just a few large-scale attacks. Despite the drop, industry experts emphasized that DeFi and blockchain platforms remain highly vulnerable to security breaches.

The two biggest hacks involved UXLINK and SwissBorg, accounting for a combined $85 million.

UXLINK lost $44.14 million after its multisig wallet was exploited, leading to the unauthorized minting of 10 trillion tokens and a 90% crash in its token price.

SwissBorg suffered a $41.5 million loss in Solana after hackers breached its API partner, Kiln. Both companies are working with exchanges, law enforcement, and white-hat hackers for damage control and user compensation.

Other incidents included a $13.5 million phishing attack on a Venus Protocol user, of which $13 million was recovered, and additional smaller exploits targeting platforms like Yala, GriffAI, and Shibarium Bridge.

