UN to Train Governments on Crypto and Blockchain in 2026 Push

Blockchain Cryptocurrency United Nations
Governments to learn crypto and AI under UNDP’s new academy with Exponential Science—promising transparent ledgers for public funds and digital IDs by 2026.
Hassan Shittu
Hassan Shittu
Hassan, a Cryptonews.com journalist with 6+ years of experience in Web3 journalism, brings deep knowledge across Crypto, Web3 Gaming, NFTs, and Play-to-Earn sectors.

Last updated: 
UN to Train Governments on Crypto and Blockchain in 2026 Push

The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and the Exponential Science Foundation have joined forces to establish the Government Blockchain Academy, which will support the public sector’s adoption of blockchain, cryptocurrency tools, and artificial intelligence.

According to the agency, the first country programs will begin in 2026, while preparatory work, curriculum development, and stakeholder engagement are scheduled for 2025.

In addition, the academy’s official launch will take place at TOKEN2049 in Singapore on October 1–2, 2025. As part of the announcement, the initiative will convene an industry roundtable to align protocol developers, infrastructure providers, and government representatives.

Additionally, this move follows a similar program in late 2023 when the UNDP joined forces with the Algorand Foundation to provide blockchain training for its 22,000 employees, equipping them to apply the knowledge in supporting countries’ sustainable development efforts.

Can the Government Blockchain Academy Fast-Track Global Blockchain & AI Adoption for Public Good?

The Government Blockchain Academy is intended to bridge the gap between education and implementation, giving governments the capacity to move from small-scale trials to real-world deployment.

It seeks to help countries address specific development challenges by applying blockchain and AI in finance, governance, supply chains, climate action, and digital identity.

According to UNDP Innovation Team Leader Irena Cerovic, the academy represents an opportunity for governments to shift from experimentation to implementation while strengthening transparency, inclusion, and resilience.

Similarly, Paolo Tasca, Executive Chairman of Exponential Science, described the project as a collective framework to equip governments with the tools and talent needed to manage digital transformation.

The expected outcome of the program is that the academy will deliver a combination of in-person workshops, online courses, and leadership forums designed to meet the needs of public officials. Government teams will receive end-to-end support, from identifying local use cases to collaborating with experts and industry partners in joint solution design sessions.

Participants will also gain access to incubation support, specialized resources, and expert advisory services. The intention is to create scalable and high-impact blockchain solutions that align national priorities with the broader goals of digital inclusion and public sector efficiency.

UN Sounds Alarm: Billions in Crypto Now Funding Terrorism and Organized Crime

Beyond training, the academy is expected to serve as a global dialogue and policy development hub, creating space for experimentation and collaboration.

By focusing on transparency, accountability, and resilience, it seeks to provide governments with the frameworks necessary to adopt emerging technologies while safeguarding digital sovereignty.

In addition, the UN has been providing oversight for years, ensuring safe crypto practice. In 2024, a UN report warns that Telegram is being exploited by organized crime in Southeast Asia, with scams generating $18–37 billion in 2023. The report follows Telegram founder Pavel Durov’s August arrest in Paris over illegal content on the platform.

In February, UN Assistant Secretary-General Kanni Wignaraja urged the UN to assess how crypto, stablecoins, and CBDCs could support human development.

She suggested testing crypto funds under safeguards, using CBDCs to expand financial inclusion, and leveraging blockchain transparency to enhance accountability, with UNDP backing national oversight efforts. This came after the UN investigated $3 billion worth of North Korean cyberattacks.

UN officials had earlier warned at a Counter-Terrorism Committee meeting in India that while cash and hawala remain primary funding methods for terror groups, their use of crypto assets and digital payments is increasing.

At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Hassan Shittu
Journalist
Hassan, a Cryptonews.com journalist with 6+ years of experience in Web3 journalism, brings deep knowledge across Crypto, Web3 Gaming, NFTs, and Play-to-Earn sectors. His work has appeared in Blockchainjournals, NFT Plazas, Crypto User Guide, PlayToEarn Diary, and Crypto Basic.
Read More
