Bitcoin News

Tucker Carlson Suggests Bitcoin Creator Satoshi Nakamoto May Have Ties to CIA

He called Bitcoin a potential “scam” run by financial elites and said he prefers gold over crypto.
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry.

American conservative commentator Tucker Carlson has suggested that Bitcoin’s mysterious creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, may be linked to US intelligence agencies.

Key Takeaways:

  • Tucker Carlson suggested that Bitcoin’s creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, may have ties to U.S. intelligence agencies.
  • He called Bitcoin a potential “scam” run by financial elites and said he prefers gold over crypto.
  • Carlson’s remarks come as Bitcoin trades around $108,800 amid growing institutional adoption through ETFs.

Speaking at a Turning Point USA event in honor of the late activist Charlie Kirk, Carlson said he believes Bitcoin could be a “scam” orchestrated by financial elites and political insiders.

“I fear that it will become so many other things in our country — a scam of sorts run by a coalition of the financial beneficiaries, like a few people who are getting all the winnings and the politicians they control, who use it to further their control of American society,” he told the audience.

Tucker Carlson Says He Trusts Gold Over “Mysterious” Satoshi

Carlson admitted he has never trusted Bitcoin, calling himself “a gold buyer.” He questioned how investors could put faith in an asset whose creator remains anonymous.

“Nobody can explain to me who Satoshi was — this mysterious guy who apparently died, but nobody knows who he was,” Carlson said.

“I grew up in D.C. primarily in a government family, so CIA, that’s my guess. Can’t prove it, but you’re telling me to invest in something whose founder is mysterious and has billions of dollars of unused Bitcoin. What is that?”

Nakamoto, whose 2008 white paper introduced the concept of decentralized digital money, mined Bitcoin’s first block in January 2009 and disappeared soon after.

More than fifteen years later, their identity remains one of the internet’s greatest mysteries.

According to Arkham Intelligence, wallets attributed to Satoshi hold roughly 1.096 million BTC, worth around $120 billion at current prices.

Carlson’s comments come as Bitcoin trades near $108,800, up slightly on the day but steady over the week.

His skepticism contrasts sharply with the growing institutional embrace of Bitcoin, which is now backed by several US-approved ETFs and major financial firms.

Bitcoiners Push Back Against Carlson

However, Bitcoiners were quick to push back. Marty Bent, founder of media outlet TFTC, said Carlson’s theory misses Bitcoin’s core principle.

“It doesn’t matter if the CIA created Bitcoin. Even if it did (it didn’t), anyone can audit the code to see if it works as intended. That’s all that matters,” Bent wrote on X.

Jack Mallers, CEO of Strike, added that Carlson “simply doesn’t understand Bitcoin,” emphasizing that its transparency and open-source nature make it resistant to centralized control, regardless of who Satoshi was.

In June, an unknown wallet transferred $20,000 worth of Bitcoin to Nakamoto’s Genesis Block address, marking the largest movement to the Bitcoin creator’s wallet in four months.

Analysts from Arkham Intelligence said the transaction may have been either an accidental exchange withdrawal or a deliberate tribute from an early Bitcoin supporter honoring Nakamoto.

The recent transfer follows a pattern of periodic large donations to Satoshi’s wallets, often linked to exchange withdrawals.

Historical data shows transfers ranging from thousands to over a million dollars over the years.

Bitcoin News
Crypto Market Structure Bill Gains Bipartisan Momentum — Coinbase CEO Sees Progress by Thanksgiving
Hassan Shittu
Hassan Shittu
2025-10-23 14:07:52
Press Releases
This New Crypto Coin Surpasses $17.8M as Investors Flock In
2025-10-23 14:06:39
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St.
Read More
