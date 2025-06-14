Trump’s Truth Social Gets SEC Greenlight for $2.3B Bitcoin Treasury Deal

The decision, revealed in a June 13 filing, marks a major regulatory step for the company behind Truth Social.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved Trump Media and Technology Group’s (TMTG) registration statement linked to a $2.3 billion Bitcoin treasury initiative.

Key Takeaways: The SEC approved Trump Media’s $2.3B Bitcoin-linked registration, covering 85 million shares.

TMTG says it has no immediate plans to issue new securities despite gaining shelf flexibility.

CEO Devin Nunes says the firm aims to grow its media, fintech, and Bitcoin holdings in parallel.

According to the filing, the SEC declared effective TMTG’s S-3 registration statement, initially submitted on June 6.

The document outlines the registration of roughly 56 million shares and an additional 29 million shares tied to convertible notes, forming part of the firm’s broader equity and debt agreements with approximately 50 investors.

The total proceeds from these arrangements amount to $2.3 billion.

Although the registration includes a universal shelf to allow TMTG greater capital-raising flexibility, the company said it has “no immediate plans” to issue new securities under the provision.

The move appears more strategic than urgent, aligning with TMTG’s stated ambition to evolve beyond its media roots.

TMTG President and CEO Devin Nunes said the company is now pushing forward on multiple fronts.

“We’re aggressively implementing our plans to expand the Company, our offerings, and our capabilities,” Nunes said.

“By simultaneously enhancing and growing our social media platform, TV streaming platform, and our fintech brand while establishing a Bitcoin treasury, we aim to continue rapidly transforming Trump Media into an indispensable company for the expanding customer base of the Patriot Economy.”

🚨SEC APPROVES TRUMP MEDIA’S BITCOIN TREASURY DEAL pic.twitter.com/bybvEZ5TjS — Kyle Chassé / DD🐸 (@kyle_chasse) June 13, 2025

Despite the regulatory win, TMTG shares dropped 2.06% on the day of the announcement, closing at $19.52.

TMTG Confirms $2.5B Capital Raise to Buy Bitcoin

The SEC’s green light comes just weeks after TMTG confirmed a $2.5 billion capital raise to accumulate Bitcoin, following earlier denials.

In that May 27 announcement, Nunes characterized Bitcoin as “an apex instrument of financial freedom,” asserting that it would become a core part of the company’s asset base.

On May 28, Arkham Intelligence posted on X, “Donald Trump’s company, Trump Media, will buy $2.5 BILLION of Bitcoin. Is Trump about to go Saylor Mode?” — referencing MicroStrategy’s executive chairman and his aggressive Bitcoin strategy.

TMTG isn’t stopping there. On June 5, the company filed for approval to launch its own Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF), signaling even deeper ambitions in digital assets.

According to the filing, the ETF would hold Bitcoin in custody and aim to mirror its market performance.

Trump has publicly supported the expansion of crypto access and has pledged to make the United States a leading center for digital assets.

Earlier this month, he hosted a private dinner for investors in his personal meme coin project at his golf club.