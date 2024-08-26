Trump’s Crypto Channel Issues Alert on Fake Tokens and Scams

Former U.S. President Donald Trump’s crypto channel, World Liberty Financial, published a warning against scams and fake tokens on August 26.

The announcement issued in the Telegram channel cautioned against schemes “claimed to be associated with Defiant Ones and World Liberty.” Trump’s channel reminded the followers not to interact with such crypto tokens.

“For your safety, remember that all official information will only be posted right here in this channel by our trusted team,” the announcement read. “If it’s not from us, it’s not real.”

Claims to Reshape U.S. Financial Institutions

The channel also issued another statement from Trump about reshaping the financial institutions and system in the United States.

“Folks, we all know how crooked banks and financial institutions rig the system against everyday Americans,” said Trump in the statement. “They shut people out, deny them loans, drown them in paperwork and kill them with legal and processing fees.”

DJT: For too long, the average American has been squeezed by the big banks and financial elites. It's time we take a stand—together. #BeDefiant https://t.co/DuEtfRfrjt pic.twitter.com/txPz5FVSsK — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 22, 2024

According to him, the banks represent elitism and have complete control over the country’s financial institutions. By deploying a decentralized financial system, the followers could reinstate financial powers in their hands.

“It’s time to modernize an unfair and antiquated system and give everyone the same opportunities the elites have been hoarding. Join us, and let’s make finance work for the people again,” added Trump.

RFK Jr. Suspends Campaign, Endorses Trump

The latest poll shown on Polymarket indicates that Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are nearly tied. The former leads by 1%, with 50% and 49% of the odds, respectively.

Harris overtook Trump and was in the lead by the end of last week. Meanwhile, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. dropped out of the presidential election competition as an independent candidate and endorsed Trump.

“These are the principal causes that persuaded me to leave the Democratic Party and run as an independent, and now to throw my support to President Trump,” said Kennedy.