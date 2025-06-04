Truth Social Bitcoin ETF Nears Launch – But Can It Compete With Wall Street Heavyweights?

Yorkville Advisors will sponsor the Truth Social Bitcoin ETF, with Crypto.com’s affiliate Foris DAX Trust Company acting as the Bitcoin custodian.

Trump Media & Technology Group has moved one step closer to launching its own Bitcoin exchange-traded fund, as NYSE Group filed formal paperwork Tuesday to list the Truth Social Bitcoin ETF.

The filing marks a key regulatory milestone in bringing the fund to market and signals TMTG’s deepening push into digital assets.

The application, submitted via a Form 19b-4 to the US Securities and Exchange Commission, proposes the listing of a Bitcoin ETF bearing the branding of Truth Social, the social media platform owned by President Donald Trump.

While the document does not name Trump directly or include details such as the fund’s ticker symbol or fees, it does represent a broader ambition from Trump-linked firms to create politically aligned investment products tied to digital currency, energy and manufacturing.

According to the filing, the fund aims to track the price of Bitcoin without requiring investors to deal with the technical hurdles of holding the cryptocurrency directly.

According to the filing, the fund aims to track the price of Bitcoin without requiring investors to deal with the technical hurdles of holding the cryptocurrency directly.

Trump Media Moves Forward With ETF Backing While Ethics Concerns Persist

Yorkville Advisors, a New Jersey-based firm described by TMTG as “an America-First asset manager,” has been tapped to sponsor the fund. Meanwhile, Crypto.com’s affiliate, Foris DAX Trust Company, will serve as custodian for the Bitcoin holdings.

Trump Media’s financial interest in the fund adds another layer of complexity. The company has said it plans to invest in its own ETFs and has already announced plans to borrow funds to buy Bitcoin.

President Trump has transferred billions in TMTG shares to a trust managed by his son Donald Trump Jr., but the company’s deep links to the presidency continue to raise questions among ethics experts.

Missing Fee, Ticker Info

Bloomberg Intelligence senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas said the product may struggle to stand out, noting that it enters the market late, in a category that is already crowded and cost-competitive.

Further, Balchunas pointed out that the filing lacks essential details such as the fund’s fee structure and ticker symbol. He expects a follow-up S-1 filing to provide more information.

Truth Social Bitcoin ETF Faces Stiff Competition as BlackRock and Fidelity Set the Market Standard

If approved, the Truth Social ETF would enter an already crowded market of US spot Bitcoin ETFs. Since January, more than 60 such funds have launched. Together, they manage over $130b in assets.

However, the field is far from level.

The market is dominated by Wall Street powerhouses like BlackRock, Fidelity, Grayscale, and Ark Invest. These firms bring deep financial expertise, strong investor networks, and a consistent record of offering low-cost, high-liquidity products.

Among them, BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) leads the pack with $69b in assets. Its massive scale enables it to offer expense ratios as low as 0.19%. This cost advantage, combined with BlackRock’s reputation, gives IBIT unmatched reach and trust among both retail and institutional investors.

Competing against that kind of market dominance will be no easy task for a newcomer like TMTG’s ETF.

For the Truth Social ETF to gain traction, it must offer either much lower fees or a clearly differentiated value. Otherwise, analysts warn, it could be overshadowed by larger, better-capitalized competitors.

In addition to pricing, building investor trust will be critical. Established firms like BlackRock and Fidelity have decades of experience in asset management. They also offer secure, reliable infrastructure that appeals to both retail and institutional investors.

By contrast, Trump Media lacks a track record in finance. Its brand, closely associated with the former president, may attract a niche audience but could also alienate broader market participants.