Trump-Backed World Liberty Foundation Sends Cease-and-Desist Over $TRUMP Wallet Plans

As competing Trump-affiliated groups clash over branding rights in the crypto space, a high-stakes power struggle is emerging.

Key Takeaways: A Trump family-linked entity, World Liberty Financial (WLFI), has issued a cease-and-desist to block the launch of a Trump-branded crypto wallet by Fight Fight Fight LLC.

The wallet, promoted in partnership with NFT marketplace Magic Eden, was announced without the approval of the Trump Organization or WLFI.

Donald Trump Jr. and other family members have publicly disavowed the project and reaffirmed support for WLFI’s forthcoming official crypto product.

Tensions are rising inside Donald Trump’s growing crypto orbit as a Trump family-backed organization moves to block a crypto wallet launch tied to the former president’s name.

According to a Bloomberg report published Thursday, World Liberty Financial (WLFI), a company linked to the Trump family, has sent a cease-and-desist letter to Fight Fight Fight LLC.

The letter challenges the firm’s plans to launch a Trump-branded crypto wallet in partnership with NFT marketplace Magic Eden.

Fight Fight Fight is the same company that helped launch the $TRUMP memecoin earlier this year. The firm is led by Bill Zanker, a longtime friend and promoter of Donald Trump.

Zanker’s company also owns the website GetTrumpMemes.com, which promotes the TRUMP token.

Trump Family Disavows $TRUMP Wallet Project as Legal Battle Erupts Over Crypto Branding

The cease-and-desist comes after Fight Fight Fight and Magic Eden opened a waitlist for the Trump-branded wallet earlier this week.

The project appeared to move forward without involvement from the Trump Organization or approval from WLFI.

BREAKING NEWS: BLOOMBERG REPORTS TRUMP FAMILY-BACKED @WORLDLIBERTYFI SENT CEASE-AND-DESIST TO “FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT” TEAM BEHIND $TRUMP MEMECOIN



Letter targets plan to launch “$TRUMP Wallet” with @MagicEden; both named in the notice



Donald Trump Jr., who serves as a Web3 ambassador for WLFI, addressed the issue on social media on June 3.

“The Trump Organization has zero involvement with this wallet,” he said, adding that WLFI is planning its own official launch “soon.”

Magic Eden confirmed its collaboration with Fight Fight Fight and had verified the @TrumpWalletApp account on X. That account has since been deleted. A cease-and-desist was also sent to Magic Eden, according to the Bloomberg report.

Other members of the Trump family, including Eric and Barron Trump, also posted messages distancing themselves from the wallet project and reaffirming support for WLFI’s version.

The dispute indicates deepening divisions within Trump’s expanding digital asset efforts. While WLFI is directly linked to the Trump family, Fight Fight Fight maintains control of the memecoin that bears his name.

Despite the pushback, the TRUMP token has seen massive financial success. According to Chainalysis, the project has generated over $300 million in fees for its owners.

Fight Fight Fight reportedly shares 80% of the token’s supply with CIC Digital LLC, another Trump-affiliated group.

Zanker’s company takes its name from Trump’s “Fight, fight, fight” slogan, coined after his first assassination attempt. But now, it finds itself at odds with Trump’s own inner circle.

The cease-and-desist letters add legal weight to an increasingly public split over who controls the Trump brand in crypto and how far each side is willing to go to claim it.

$TRUMP Token Tanks $130M as Cease-and-Desist Sparks Market Chaos

Minutes after the World Liberty Foundation issued a cease-and-desist to the creators of the Trump Wallet, the meme coin $TRUMP lost over $130 million in market cap.

The token dropped 11% in 24 hours and is now trading at $9.61, with a total market cap of $1.92 billion, according to Coingecko. Trading volume, however, surged 129% to over $713 million, reflecting a sudden spike in activity following the news.

The Trump Wallet’s website claims the project is the “Official $TRUMP Wallet by President Trump,” and lists Magic Eden and GetTrumpMemes.com as launch partners.

GetTrumpMemes.com is owned by Fight Fight Fight LLCa company linked to CIC Digital LLC, an entity affiliated with the Trump Organization. Together, the two firms reportedly hold a majority of the $TRUMP supply.

Bill Zanker, who helped launch the TRUMP memecoin and several Trump-branded NFT collections, is listed in documents for Fight Fight Fight LLC and also holds a large stake in TRUMP tokens through CIC Digital. He’s currently working on a crypto-themed, Monopoly-style game.

This isn’t the first time Trump-linked crypto ventures have stirred confusion. Last year, Trump Media and Technology Group initially denied reports it was raising capital to buy Bitcoin, only to later confirm a $2.5 billion raise for that exact purpose.

World Liberty Financial, which called Trump its “chief crypto advocate,” recently announced plans for a dollar-backed stablecoin, USD1, with BitGo as custodian. The project lists Trump’s sons and youngest son Barron as platform ambassadors.