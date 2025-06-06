BTC $104,536.32 2.91%
ETH $2,483.20 2.90%
SOL $148.55 2.64%
PEPE $0.000011 4.13%
SHIB $0.000012 3.82%
DOGE $0.17 4.81%
XRP $2.17 3.67%
ETH Gas (gwei) 2.38
Cryptonews Blockchain News

Donald Trump Amasses $1 Billion From Crypto In Just 9 Months: Forbes

Regulation Trump World Liberty Financial
Trump’s nine-month crypto haul—topping $1 billion—has supercharged his net worth and stirred controversy, with critics warning of potential conflicts tied to foreign investors.
Author
Julia Smith
Author
Julia Smith
About Author

Julia is an experienced editor with a passion for covering a wide variety of beats. She loves all things politics and regularly covers regulatory updates on emerging technology here for Crypto News.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Why Trust Cryptonews
Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards, focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews

U.S. President Donald Trump has amassed an estimated $1 billion from his ventures in cryptocurrency in just nine months, a June 5 report from Forbes reveals.

Trump Brings In A Digital Fortune

According to Forbes’ calculations published in the report on Thursday, Trump has made $1 billion since just before the election, lifting his net worth to $5.6 billion.

The media outlet alleges Trump holds $900 million worth of liquid assets, with nearly half of that amount stemming from his crypto pursuits.

The article claims Trump profited over $390 million pre-tax from the sale of his affiliated crypto platform World Liberty Financial’s native tokens.

The current sitting president is also reported to have brought in $315 million from his $TRUMP memecoin and $427 million from his memecoin stash.

Lastly, Trump is estimated to have up to $60 million worth of World Liberty Financial’s new stablecoin, USD1.

In total, Forbes alleges that Trump has brought in $1.2 billion from his foray into the world of digital assets, with a post-tax estimate of $935 million.

Controversy Swirls Around Donald Trump-Linked Crypto Ventures

News of Trump’s reported crypto earnings come just weeks after hosted the top 220 investors of his $TRUMP memecoin at his namesake golf club just outside of Washington D.C. on May 22.

Tron founder Justin Sun was also in attendance as the top holder of $TRUMP, with a wallet listed as Sun having held $18 million worth of $TRUMP coins ahead of the dinner.

Sun, who previously invested $75 million in the Trump-affiliated crypto platform World Liberty Financial, has now given $93 million to Trump-oriented crypto ventures.

Critics argue that the gala dinner and Trump’s crypto ventures at large may prove unethical due to foreign influence and bribery concerns.

Ethical or not, one thing remains clear: Trump’s ties to the blockchain sector are extremely profitable.

Press Releases
ChatGPT Predicts the Price of XRP, TRUMP, and Litecoin by End of 2025
Press Releases
Crypto Price Prediction Today 5 June – XRP, Solana, Cardano
Press Releases
Leading AI “Claude” Predicts the Price of Ethereum, Cardano, and XRP by End of 2025
Best Crypto to Buy Now in June 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
Best New Crypto Coins to Invest In 2025 – Top New Cryptocurrencies
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Full Presale List
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
11 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in June 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Big Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow
Logo

Why Trust Cryptonews

2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors
editors
+ 66 More
Authors List

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,375,967,527,546
-0.22
Trending Crypto
Press Releases
ChatGPT Predicts the Price of XRP, TRUMP, and Litecoin by End of 2025
Press Releases
Crypto Price Prediction Today 5 June – XRP, Solana, Cardano
Press Releases
Leading AI “Claude” Predicts the Price of Ethereum, Cardano, and XRP by End of 2025
Best Crypto to Buy Now in June 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
Best New Crypto Coins to Invest In 2025 – Top New Cryptocurrencies
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Full Presale List
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
11 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in June 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Big Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Crypto Regulation News
Crypto Regulation Shake-Up: SEC Wins $1.1M Fraud Case as California Trials Bitcoin Fees
Tanzeel Akhtar
Tanzeel Akhtar
2025-06-06 21:01:33
Press Releases
Elon Explodes But Solaxy’s About to Detonate – $44.8M Raised, 10 Days Left to Get in Before CEX Surge
2025-06-06 22:26:10
Julia Smith
Julia is an experienced editor with a passion for covering a wide variety of beats. She loves all things politics and regularly covers regulatory updates on emerging technology here for Crypto News.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors