Top Crypto Gainers Today On DEXScreener – VISTADOGS, MPIG, VISTA

Author Joel Frank Last updated: September 2, 2024 22:51 EDT

In wake of a positive start to the week that has seen major cryptos recover from Sunday’s price slump, traders are turning to the micro-cap DEX markets as they hunt for top crypto gainers today that might be able to deliver fast gains.

Bitcoin (BTC) recovered back to the mid-$59,000s as of early Tuesday trade, having dipped to the low $57,000s on Sunday.

Other major cryptos were also in the green, with Ethereum (ETH), BNB (BNB) and Solana (SOL) up 4% in 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap.

Despite Monday’s rally, major cryptos remains lodged well within recent ranges and below recent highs.

That explains why some traders are instead turning to the riskier on-chain DEX markets on the hunt for volatility.

That said, the rally in major cryptos could accelerate later in the week. That’s if upcoming key US data reports strengthen Fed rate cut expectations.

The Fed is expected to cut interest rates for the first time since it hiked interest rates to multi-decade highs at 5.25-5.5% in 2023.

And that rate cut is expected to be the first of a series of rate cuts.

Crypto bulls are hoping that the rate cut narrative could overpower typically bearish seasonality in September, normally one of worst months of the year in terms of price performance.

But ahead of these key US data releases, volatility in on-chain DEX markets is surging.

Here are some top crypto gainers today, according to DEXScreener, that traders will no doubt be watching.

Top Crypto Gainers Today – Which Are They?

While it has already pulled substantially back from earlier sessions highs, a new Ethereum meme coin called VISTADOG is up over 4,000% on Monday, making it one of the top crypto gainer today.

#VISTADOG will work on creating the first meme token on @ethervista



According to the Ethervista protocol, there is a 5-day lockup period. This lockup period is designed to prevent developers and liquidity providers from destroying the project by withdrawing liquidity too early. — VISTADOG (@VISTADOGETH) September 2, 2024

Per DEXScreener, its market cap was last around $1.7 million, with around $9.2 million in trading volumes so far.

Those are impressive number, but VISTADOGS has a lot of red flags.

Firstly, its $350,000 in liquidity isn’t locked. That means developers could quickly withdraw liquidity in a so-called rug-pull.

Secondly, a Go+ Security audit identifies various concerning aspects to the token’s smart contract.

These include a modifiable tax, unrenounced ownership and pausable transfers.

Traders must remember that nearly all newly launched crypto tokens are either scams or pump-and-dumps and almost none hold any long-term value.

The next name in the top crypto gainers today list worth mentioning is ManBearPig (MPIG), a new Solana meme coin.

The new shitcoin is up 1,800% to a market cap of $1 million, per DEXScreener.

But with just $120,000 in locked liquidity, a relatively small amount of buy or sell pressure could trigger violent price swings.

Finally, another one of the top crypto gainers today called Ethervista (VISTA) is up 1,000%, per DEXScreener.

Unlike the other names in this list, Ethervista might not actually be a worthless shitcoin.

It is a token issuing platform that some are comparing to Solana’s pump.fun platform.

Ethervista is being described as the Pump Fun of ETH



ETH DeFi users are frustrated about the lack of innovation on mainnet@ethervista novel LP & fee mechanism aims to address this by exploiting an opportunistic gap in the market



🧵(1/8) pic.twitter.com/q3J2Ikez6q — s4mmy.moca (@S4mmyEth) September 2, 2024

Pump.fun and its Tron copycat Sun Pump have both been viral hits since their recent launches.

VISTA’s market cap was last around $16 million, but if this platform is also a hit, it could go into the hundreds of millions.

Of the top crypto performers today, VISTA could well be the best to buy.

And traders would even be buying the dip, with VISTA having dipped nearly 50% from earlier session highs.

Alternative to Top Crypto Gainers Today

VISTA could well be a 20x coin. But finding 20x potential coins in the on-chain shitcoin markets is tough.

There are too many scams and fake projects out there trying to trick investors.

Investing in presales might be a better bet. There are plenty of presale scams and fake projects out there.

But presales usually run for a few weeks, allowing investors plenty of time to conduct due diligence.

If investors can reliably identify high potential presale projects, they can make huge gains.

Analysts at Cryptonews.com keep a close eye on the presale market. Here are some of their favorite projects right now.

