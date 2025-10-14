BTC $112,361.75 -1.96%
Three Men Jailed for Using Dark Web and Crypto to Sell Drugs Across UK

Investigators traced the group through blockchain transactions, leading to arrests and the seizure of heroin and crypto.
Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St.

Three men have been jailed for running a nationwide Class A drug operation using the dark web and cryptocurrency to conceal their identities and payments.

Malcolm Magala, 37, from Portsmouth, was found to be behind an online persona that had been selling heroin and crack cocaine through several dark web marketplaces since 2020, according to a report by the BBC.

His accomplices, Alain Kirunda-Nsiiro, 39, and Jerome Omard, 44, both from Waltham Forest, London, handled packaging and distribution through a local Post Office in Walthamstow.

UK Cybercrime Unit Traced Drug Network Through Cryptocurrency Transactions

The South East Regional Organised Crime Unit (SEROCU) began tracking the group after detecting cryptocurrency transactions linked to drug sales.

In July 2022, officers intercepted Omard on his way to mail drug parcels and discovered 138 grams of heroin hidden inside a music speaker. Further searches uncovered additional narcotics at his property.

Magala was arrested the same day and found in possession of £3,150 in cryptocurrency and several crypto hardware devices.

A search of his home revealed a pill press and small quantities of tablets. Kirunda-Nsiiro was detained days later and charged after further evidence tied him to the operation.

At Reading Crown Court, Magala was sentenced to 11 years and three months after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine and heroin, and to acquiring criminal property.

Omard received four years and six months, also after a guilty plea, while Kirunda-Nsiiro was handed 12 years following a two-week trial.

Detective Inspector Rob Bryant described the case as “a complex operation” that combined physical and digital investigation techniques.

“I hope this shows criminals that their activities on the dark web are detectable,” he said, adding that law enforcement continues to monitor and dismantle such online networks.

Authorities said the operation demonstrated how coordinated use of blockchain tracing and surveillance can expose even the most sophisticated dark web drug enterprises.

Crypto Hacks Cause $127M in Losses in September

Crypto-related hacks caused $127.06 million in losses in September 2025, marking a 22% decline from August’s $163 million, according to blockchain security firm PeckShield.

The month saw nearly 20 major exploits, with incidents heavily concentrated in just a few large-scale attacks. Despite the drop, industry experts emphasized that DeFi and blockchain platforms remain highly vulnerable to security breaches.

The two biggest hacks involved UXLINK and SwissBorg, accounting for a combined $85 million.

UXLINK lost $44.14 million after its multisig wallet was exploited, leading to the unauthorized minting of 10 trillion tokens and a 90% crash in its token price.

SwissBorg suffered a $41.5 million loss in Solana after hackers breached its API partner, Kiln. Both companies are working with exchanges, law enforcement, and white-hat hackers for damage control and user compensation.

Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has a background in engineering and enjoys working on projects related to blockchain, AI, and online content. Contact Amin at [email protected].
