Thailand Taps KuCoin to Launch $153M Government Securities in Tokenized Form

Crypto Journalist
Anas Hassan
Crypto Journalist
Anas Hassan
About Author

Anas is a crypto native journalist and SEO writer with over five years of writing experience covering blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and emerging tech.

Thailand Chooses KuCoin as Lead Exchange Partner for Tokenized Government Securities

Thailand’s Ministry of Finance has selected KuCoin as its inaugural crypto exchange partner to participate in a consortium backing its G-Token initiative, the world’s first publicly offered tokenized government securities program.

According to an official partnership announcement posted on X, KuCoin Thailand, the exchange’s locally regulated subsidiary, will collaborate with partners XSpring Digital, SIX Network, and Krungthai XSpring to manage subscription processes, redemptions, and trading listings.

KuCoin Lands Historic $153M Thailand Government Securities Tokenization Deal

The G-Token, formally known as the “Government Digital Bond,” is a tokenized real-world asset (RWA) issued under Thailand’s Public Debt Management Act by the Ministry of Finance.

Additionally, the G-Tokens are different from traditional cryptocurrencies and function as government-backed financial securities, providing qualified investors with access to investment opportunities that offer principal and interest payments and are backed by Thailand’s Ministry of Finance.

According to industry reports, these digital bonds will initially be available on licensed domestic trading platforms. Pending regulatory clearance, they could be listed on KuCoin’s international exchange.

KuCoin has been tasked with providing strategic counsel on global market expansion efforts to bridge Thailand’s financial innovation initiatives and international capital markets.

In an official press statement, BC Wong, KuCoin’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “KuCoin has always been committed to bridging traditional finance with the crypto world through secure and innovative solutions.

The G-Token bonds are backed 1:1 by the Thai baht with predetermined interest rates, allowing investors to participate with minimal capital requirements while earning returns that exceed traditional bank deposit rates, according to Finance Minister Pichai.

The debut issuance totals 5 billion baht (approximately US$153 million), with the broader program designed to expand retail investor participation in sovereign debt markets.

It’s worth noting that Thailand approved this tokenized bond program in May.

The initiative, officially announced by Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira during a May 13 media briefing, was structured to allow public participation in government bond purchases through blockchain-based digital tokens.

According to Patchara Anuntasilpa, Director-General of the Public Debt Management Office, the primary goal of this initiative is to expand access to government-backed investment vehicles.

With a minimum investment requirement of merely $3, the program dramatically reduces entry barriers for ordinary citizens.

Thailand’s bond markets have traditionally served institutional and wealthy investors, providing limited opportunities for retail market participants.

This digital token offering is designed to change this dynamic, particularly as domestic savers face historically low banking interest rates.

However, the G-Token initiative is not Thailand’s first experience with tokenized assets.

Thailand’s Crypto Development Beyond Government Bonds

On May 13, Thai traders gained access to Tether Gold (XAUT), a gold-backed token issued by Tether, the issuer of the leading stablecoin USDT, through the Maxbit exchange.

The XAUT token represents ownership of one troy ounce of physical gold, fully backed and stored in secure vault facilities.

Beyond RWA tokenization, Thailand recently implemented its “TouristDigiPay” program, allowing foreign visitors to convert crypto holdings into Thai baht for electronic payments throughout the country.

The initiative operates within a regulatory sandbox environment that features stringent Know Your Customer protocols and monthly spending limitations, designed to prevent financial crimes while enhancing tourism revenue streams.

Thailand’s tourist crypto payment system is built upon regulatory foundations established throughout 2025, including a five-year personal income tax exemption on digital asset capital gains, which received Cabinet approval in June.

Despite Thailand’s welcoming stance toward crypto adoption, the country maintains strict regulatory compliance requirements for crypto exchanges and related activities.

In June, the Thai Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) restricted access to five prominent crypto exchanges as part of an extensive enforcement action targeting the prevention of money laundering and the protection of retail investors.

The regulatory body determined that Bybit, 1000X, CoinEx, OKX, and XT.COM were conducting operations without proper licensing.

All five platforms are facing legal proceedings with the Economic Crime Suppression Division.

At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable and available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

