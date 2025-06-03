Texas Congressman Slammed for Delayed Bitcoin Disclosure of $500K Purchases

Congressman Brandon Gill (R-TX) is under scrutiny for allegedly improperly disclosing Bitcoin purchases of up to $500,000, according to a June 3 report from Open Secrets.

Brandon Gill Under Fire for Bitcoin Disclosures

According to the article, Gill made two different purchases of Bitcoin between $100,001 and $250,000 on January 29 and February 27.

The report alleges that Gill failed to appropriately divulge both transactions until after a 45-day disclosure deadline required by the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act (STOCK), based on a periodic transaction report signed by the freshman politician on May 30.

Signed into law in 2012, the STOCK Act is intended to prevent members of Congress from committing insider trading.

Gill’s first Bitcoin purchase this year was made less than one week after U.S. President Donald Trump issued an executive order establishing a working group on cryptocurrency in a bid “to establish regulatory clarity for digital financial technology.”

On March 6, Trump announced the creation of a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and digital asset stockpile in hopes of “positioning the United States as a leader among nations in government digital asset strategy.”

Will Donald Trump’s Face Be on the $100 Bill?

Gill has long touted his support for Trump, most recently introducing the Golden Age Act of 2025 in order to put Trump’s face on the $100 bill.

“President Trump could be enjoying his golden years golfing and spending time with his family,” Gill said in a March 2025 statement. “Instead, he took a bullet for this country and is now working overtime to secure our border, fix our uneven trade relationship with the rest of the world, make America energy independent again, and put America first by ending useless foreign aid.”

“There has been no one who has done more to bring America into the golden age than President Trump,” he added. “Featuring him on the $100 bill is a small way to honor all he will accomplish these next four years.”