Tether’s Open-Source Mining OS Could Shatter Barriers – Will Public Miners Lose Their Edge?

By open-sourcing its modular Bitcoin mining OS, Tether is not just disrupting technical norms; it’s challenging entrenched industry dynamics and inviting a broader class of miners to participate in securing the network on more equitable terms.

Key Takeaways: Tether is set to open-source its Bitcoin Mining Operating System (MOS) to democratize access to mining infrastructure.

The software is built to support everything from small-scale DIY rigs to large industrial mining farms.

The initiative could spur a wave of new entrants, and help decentralize mining and strengthen network resilience.

Tether, the issuer of the USDT stablecoin, is preparing to open-source its Bitcoin mining operating system, a move that could shake up the mining industry and lower barriers for new entrants.

Announced by CEO Paolo Ardoino, the initiative seeks to provide smaller or independent miners with tools that typically require expensive third-party software or infrastructure.

The software, known as the Mining Operating System (MOS), is designed to scale from small, DIY setups to large, industrial mining sites.

Tether Expands Bitcoin Mining Push with Open-Source Operating System

Ardoino wrote in his post announcing the plans, “Make mining great again.”

He said the goal is to reduce dependence on centralized mining software providers and offer a more level playing field between small miners and publicly listed firms.

Tether’s MOS is built with a modular, peer-to-peer architecture, making it highly flexible. It can run on systems as simple as a Raspberry Pi or scale up to support massive mining operations involving hundreds of thousands of machines.

Tether will work towards open-sourcing its Bitcoin Mining OS (MOS).

A horde of new Bitcoin mining companies will be able to enter the game and compete to keep the network safe.

No need anymore of any 3rd party hosted software.

The system already supports a wide range of mining hardware and power setups, including air-cooled and immersion-based container designs.

This move could have broad implications for the mining sector. Publicly listed mining companies have historically had an edge due to access to better software tools and infrastructure.

Tether’s decision to release MOS could close that gap, empowering smaller operators to enter or scale up their participation in Bitcoin mining.

Another angle to this move is energy. Ardoino believes that more small and mid-sized businesses that generate their own electricity, such as through solar, will begin using excess power to mine Bitcoin.

While no release date for the open-source version was provided, the announcement adds another layer to Tether’s growing involvement in Bitcoin mining and infrastructure.

The company has previously invested in mining operations and energy initiatives, especially in Latin America.

Miners Face Tight Margins as AI, Hashrate Wars Reshape Post-Halving Environment

Tether’s push into open-source AI and mining software comes at a time when Bitcoin miners face one of the most challenging post-halving environments to date.

Since the April 2025 halving cut block rewards to 3.125 BTC, many public miners have shifted from HODLing to selling.

According to TheMinerMag, over 40% of mined BTC was offloaded by 15 firms in March alone. Some, like HIVE and Bitfarms, sold more than their total monthly production, a sign of rising operational strain.

The pressure is mounting as the Bitcoin network’s hash rate hit a record one sextillion hashes per second in April, and mining difficulty reached a new high of 121.51 trillion in May, after a 6.81% jump.

Meanwhile, miner revenue in March plunged 50% year-over-year, dropping to just $1.2 billion.

The hashprice, a key metric of mining profitability, has barely recovered, hovering around $54 per PH/s.

To stay afloat, some firms are shifting to AI. HIVE has already reported stronger income from AI workloads than crypto mining, prompting heavier investment in compute infrastructure.

Others, like Cango, have gone all-in on mining, producing over 950 BTC across April and May after exiting legacy operations in China.

Tether’s AI initiative could support that trend, blending decentralized compute with native crypto payments and offering a new path for miners eyeing survival through diversification.

In this new chapter, miners may need more than hardware to keep their edge.