BTC $109,645.39 -0.08%
ETH $4,029.84 2.12%
SOL $205.40 4.80%
PEPE $0.0000093 2.02%
SHIB $0.000011 0.84%
DOGE $0.23 2.73%
XRP $2.78 0.51%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.14
Cryptonews Blockchain News

Tennessee Couple Ordered To Pay Almost $7 Million In Crypto Trading Fraud Scheme

CFTC Crime Fraud
Tennessee couple Michael and Amanda Griffis have been hit with nearly $7 million in penalties after running a fraudulent crypto-based commodity pool, federal regulators said. The pair lured 145 investors into a sham scheme called “Blessings Thru Crypto," using some of the funds for "personal expenses."
Author
Julia Smith
Author
Julia Smith
About Author

Julia is an experienced writer with a passion for covering a wide variety of beats, especially those relating to policy, power and spectacle. She loves all things politics and regularly covers...

Author Profile
Last updated: 

A married couple from Tennessee has been ordered to pay a penalty of nearly $7 million for fraud involving a commodity pool, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission announced on Thursday.

Commodity Pool Fraud Costs Couple Millions, CFTC Says

According to the September 25 press release, married realtors Michael Griffis and Amanda Griffis convinced 145 people to contribute $6.5 million to a community pool known as “Blessings Thru Crypto.”

The duo claimed that the funds would be “used to trade commodity futures on the Apex Trading Platform with guidance from an individual known only as Coach Wendy.”

In reality, the commodity pool was a copy of an overseas exchange and it is still unclear who exactly “Coach Wendy” is.

“More than $4 million of the pool’s funds were sent to the illegitimate overseas exchange where it was immediately sent to a variety of other accounts and offshore trading platforms,” the press release states.

“The remaining funds were misappropriated for personal expenses, including paying personal debts and buying a variety of consumer goods,” the press release continues.

CFTC Bans Realtor Couple For Alleged Crypto Scheme

According to a newly filed consent order in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee, the couple $5,528,121 in restitution to defrauded victims and a $1,355,232 civil monetary penalty.

In total, the duo will have to pay over $6.8 million in monetary relief.

They are also banned from trading and registering with the CFTC and are prohibited from further violations of the Commodity Exchange Act and CFTC regulations.

“This case is a stark warning to be cautious about whom you trust with your money,” said Charles Marvine, Acting Chief of the Division of Enforcement’s Retail Fraud and General Enforcement Task Force. “If an investment opportunity seems too good to be true, it almost certainly is, for you and anyone you bring along.”

Altcoin News
Altcoin Season Heats Up – Zcash Pops, XRP Rebounds, Avantis Runs 63% on Listings
2025-09-25 16:33:57
,
by Hongji Feng
Press Releases
Solana Crypto News: $836M Whale Transfer Sparks Fear of $200 Retest As This SOL Rival Gains Ground
Bitcoin News
BlackRock’s $12.5T Bitcoin ETF Filing Shakes Markets — Is Approval Imminent?
2025-09-25 22:16:11
,
by Hassan Shittu
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-26 15:37:33
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-26 13:46:29
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-26 11:16:20
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-22 15:43:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-09-26 19:01:42
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-27 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,963,239,387,826
-6.69
Trending Crypto
Altcoin News
Altcoin Season Heats Up – Zcash Pops, XRP Rebounds, Avantis Runs 63% on Listings
2025-09-25 16:33:57
,
by Hongji Feng
Press Releases
Solana Crypto News: $836M Whale Transfer Sparks Fear of $200 Retest As This SOL Rival Gains Ground
Bitcoin News
BlackRock’s $12.5T Bitcoin ETF Filing Shakes Markets — Is Approval Imminent?
2025-09-25 22:16:11
,
by Hassan Shittu
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-26 15:37:33
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-26 13:46:29
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-26 11:16:20
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-22 15:43:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-09-26 19:01:42
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-27 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Blockchain News
Theta Capital Management Launches $200M Blockchain Fund Targeting 10-15 Investments
Anas Hassan
Anas Hassan
2025-09-26 20:29:20
Blockchain News
Elizabeth Warren Targets SEC Chair Over Dropped Cases – “Open Corruption” Alleged
Julia Smith
Julia Smith
2025-09-26 20:58:10
Julia Smith
Julia is an experienced writer with a passion for covering a wide variety of beats, especially those relating to policy, power and spectacle. She loves all things politics and regularly covers regulatory updates on emerging technology here for Crypto News.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors