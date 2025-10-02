BTC $119,114.98 1.48%
ETH $4,390.73 1.78%
SOL $225.59 2.62%
PEPE $0.0000099 2.16%
SHIB $0.000012 1.63%
DOGE $0.25 3.74%
XRP $2.97 0.71%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Altcoin News

Telegram Wallet to Offer Tokenized US Stocks via Kraken and Backed Partnership

Kraken Telegram Tokenization
The collaboration will bring over 60 tokenized versions of publicly traded companies, including MicroStrategy (MSTR) and Nvidia (NVDA), to Telegram’s third-party wallet platform.
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
About Author

Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Telegram Wallet to Offer Tokenized US Stocks via Kraken and Backed Partnership

Telegram users will soon gain access to tokenized US equities through a new partnership between Wallet in Telegram, crypto exchange Kraken, and xStocks operator Backed.

Key Takeaways:

  • Telegram Wallet will launch tokenized U.S. stocks through a partnership with Kraken and Backed.
  • The rollout starts in October with 35 assets and will prioritize emerging markets.
  • Support will expand to TON Wallet by late 2025, marking a broader push into tokenized finance.

The collaboration will bring over 60 tokenized versions of publicly traded companies, including MicroStrategy (MSTR) and Nvidia (NVDA), to Telegram’s third-party wallet platform.

Announced Wednesday, the rollout will begin in select markets, with a focus on testing user experience and regulatory compliance.

Telegram Wallet to Launch “Stocks and ETFs” Section in October

Wallet in Telegram said it plans to introduce the service under a new “Stocks and ETFs” section starting in October.

The initial launch will feature 35 tokenized assets, including tokenized versions of Coinbase (COINX), Circle (CRCLX), Robinhood (HOODX), and TON Strategy (TONx).

While the offering avoids Bitcoin ETFs, it represents a broader push to bring real-world financial products to blockchain-powered platforms.

Backed, which specializes in tokenization for emerging economies, is leading the infrastructure behind xStocks.

As such, Wallet in Telegram’s stock integration will prioritize emerging markets in the first phase of the rollout. The platform did not confirm which countries will be eligible at launch.

While similar integrations from firms like Alchemy Pay have restricted U.S. users and sanctioned regions, they have provided access to over 170 countries globally.

It remains unclear whether this new partnership will adopt a similar model.

In addition to the custodial rollout, Wallet in Telegram plans to expand tokenized stock support to TON Wallet, its self-custodial solution, by the fourth quarter of 2025.

The move comes just days after Telegram founder Pavel Durov revealed in a podcast with Lex Fridman that he was an early Bitcoin buyer. Durov shared that his 2013 BTC investment has become a key source of personal income.

“I was a big believer in Bitcoin since more or less the start of it,” he said.

Wallet in Telegram Launches in the US

In July, Wallet in Telegram announced the launch of its self-custodial TON Wallet for tens of millions of Telegram users in the US, not as a bot or add-on, but as fully and natively embedded into the app.

Users can now send and receive Toncoin (TON), USDT, and NFTs directly within chats, with full control over their private keys. No separate app, browser extension, or seed phrase is required.

Through integrations with MoonPay and TON Connect, users can buy crypto using Apple Pay, Google Pay, and credit cards without fees, and withdraw funds to bank cards.

The wallet also supports in-app crypto trading, access to third-party DeFi protocols, and simplified signing for TON-based dapps, positioning Telegram as a key gateway to Web3 and the top cryptocurrencies of the moment.

Wallet in Telegram is a digital asset solution within Telegram’s interface. The Open Platform powers it. This is a technology company that builds Web3 infrastructure and apps within the Telegram ecosystem, leveraging the TON (The Open Network) chain.

Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: $100B in ETF Filings Could Flood XRP – $10 XRP is Just the Start 
2025-10-01 22:45:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Features
Vanguard U-Turn on Crypto ETFs Could Be Explosive for Bitcoin
2025-10-01 07:06:47
,
by Connor Sephton
Price Analysis
World-Leading AI Claude Predicts the Price of XRP, Cardano and Ethereum by the End of 2025
2025-09-30 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-02 09:21:29
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-01 17:25:58
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-01 14:40:28
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-01 14:39:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-01 14:37:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-02 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,271,344,555,479
9.42
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: $100B in ETF Filings Could Flood XRP – $10 XRP is Just the Start 
2025-10-01 22:45:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Features
Vanguard U-Turn on Crypto ETFs Could Be Explosive for Bitcoin
2025-10-01 07:06:47
,
by Connor Sephton
Price Analysis
World-Leading AI Claude Predicts the Price of XRP, Cardano and Ethereum by the End of 2025
2025-09-30 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-02 09:21:29
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-01 17:25:58
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-01 14:40:28
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-01 14:39:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-01 14:37:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-02 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Press Releases
SitonMining Helps XRP Move From a Payment Tool to a Mining Era
2025-10-02 13:16:27
Press Releases
The PioneerHash Cloud Mining App, a Global Hit by 2025
2025-10-02 12:45:42
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has a background in engineering and enjoys working on projects related to blockchain, AI, and online content. Contact Amin at [email protected].
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors