Telegram Wallet to Offer Tokenized US Stocks via Kraken and Backed Partnership

The collaboration will bring over 60 tokenized versions of publicly traded companies, including MicroStrategy (MSTR) and Nvidia (NVDA), to Telegram’s third-party wallet platform.

Amin Ayan Last updated: October 2, 2025

Telegram users will soon gain access to tokenized US equities through a new partnership between Wallet in Telegram, crypto exchange Kraken, and xStocks operator Backed.

Key Takeaways: Telegram Wallet will launch tokenized U.S. stocks through a partnership with Kraken and Backed.

The rollout starts in October with 35 assets and will prioritize emerging markets.

Support will expand to TON Wallet by late 2025, marking a broader push into tokenized finance.

Announced Wednesday, the rollout will begin in select markets, with a focus on testing user experience and regulatory compliance.

Telegram Wallet to Launch “Stocks and ETFs” Section in October

Wallet in Telegram said it plans to introduce the service under a new “Stocks and ETFs” section starting in October.

The initial launch will feature 35 tokenized assets, including tokenized versions of Coinbase (COINX), Circle (CRCLX), Robinhood (HOODX), and TON Strategy (TONx).

While the offering avoids Bitcoin ETFs, it represents a broader push to bring real-world financial products to blockchain-powered platforms.

Backed, which specializes in tokenization for emerging economies, is leading the infrastructure behind xStocks.

As such, Wallet in Telegram’s stock integration will prioritize emerging markets in the first phase of the rollout. The platform did not confirm which countries will be eligible at launch.

While similar integrations from firms like Alchemy Pay have restricted U.S. users and sanctioned regions, they have provided access to over 170 countries globally.

It remains unclear whether this new partnership will adopt a similar model.

⚡️ Breaking: U.S. stocks and ETFs are coming to Wallet!@wallet_tg users will soon be able to trade shares of major U.S. companies — from $Apple, $Tesla and $Nvidia to the S&P 500. Access to the U.S. financial market is made possible through our partnership with @krakenfx and… pic.twitter.com/2EKBMkGsbq — Wallet in Telegram (@wallet_tg) October 1, 2025

In addition to the custodial rollout, Wallet in Telegram plans to expand tokenized stock support to TON Wallet, its self-custodial solution, by the fourth quarter of 2025.

The move comes just days after Telegram founder Pavel Durov revealed in a podcast with Lex Fridman that he was an early Bitcoin buyer. Durov shared that his 2013 BTC investment has become a key source of personal income.

“I was a big believer in Bitcoin since more or less the start of it,” he said.

Wallet in Telegram Launches in the US

In July, Wallet in Telegram announced the launch of its self-custodial TON Wallet for tens of millions of Telegram users in the US, not as a bot or add-on, but as fully and natively embedded into the app.

Users can now send and receive Toncoin (TON), USDT, and NFTs directly within chats, with full control over their private keys. No separate app, browser extension, or seed phrase is required.

Through integrations with MoonPay and TON Connect, users can buy crypto using Apple Pay, Google Pay, and credit cards without fees, and withdraw funds to bank cards.

The wallet also supports in-app crypto trading, access to third-party DeFi protocols, and simplified signing for TON-based dapps, positioning Telegram as a key gateway to Web3 and the top cryptocurrencies of the moment.

Wallet in Telegram is a digital asset solution within Telegram’s interface. The Open Platform powers it. This is a technology company that builds Web3 infrastructure and apps within the Telegram ecosystem, leveraging the TON (The Open Network) chain.