Telegram Deems Misuse Allegations ‘Absurd’ Following CEO’s Paris Arrest

Telegram stated that it complies with EU laws and dismissed claims that Durov or the platform is responsible for user abuse, calling such accusations "absurd."

Crypto Reporter Shalini Nagarajan

Telegram on Sunday questioned France for arresting its CEO Pavel Durov, who was detained at a Paris airport over the weekend.

“Telegram abides by EU laws, including the Digital Services Act — its moderation is within industry standards and constantly improving,” the app said Monday on X. It added that Durov, who frequently travels across Europe, has “nothing to hide.”

“It is absurd to claim that a platform or its owner are responsible for abuse of that platform,” the Dubai-based platform said.

Local media reported that authorities arrested Durov at Bourget airport near Paris on Saturday. French authorities reportedly detained the CEO upon his arrival from Azerbaijan on his private jet. He is originally from Russia, but holds dual citizenship with France and the United Arab Emirates.

The arrest is tied to an investigation into whether Telegram’s content moderation has enabled crimes like terrorism and trafficking. Durov has not been formally charged yet, but the investigation is centered on Telegram’s moderation practices.

Telegram-linked Toncoin has plunged 17% following the arrest. The token was down 1.1% on Monday.

French Authorities Extend Pavel Durov’s Detention

French judicial authorities on Sunday extended Durov’s detention, signaling a serious approach to the allegations against him. This extension, which could last up to 96 hours, indicates a detailed investigation into the claims.

The Russian Embassy in Paris requested an explanation from the French authorities regarding the reasons for the detention. Further, they insisted on protecting Durov’s rights and granting consular access.

Discussions about the balance between free speech, privacy, and content moderation have erupted following his arrest. While some critics contend that Durov’s arrest over platform content establishes a perilous precedent for internet freedom, others assert it underscores the necessity for more stringent regulations on platforms.

The highly influential encrypted app, with close to nearly 1 billion users, holds a strong sway over Russia, Ukraine, and the former Soviet republics.

Durov Refused to Cooperate with Russian Government Over Data

In April, Durov, whose net worth Forbes estimates at $15.5b, mentioned that certain governments had tried to influence him. However, he highlighted that Telegram should remain a neutral platform, not engaging as a “player in geopolitics”.

In 2014, he departed Russia after clashing with the Russian government over the control and censorship of his social media platform, VK (formerly VKontakte). He resisted government demands to delete opposition politicians’ content and hand over user data, which led to his removal from VK and his exit from Russia.

Under pressure, Durov conceived the idea for an encrypted messaging app. His younger brother, Nikolai, was responsible for designing the encryption. Durov has not publicly stated whether he has given up his Russian citizenship.

“I would rather be free than to take orders from anyone,” Durov said in April regarding his departure from Russia and his quest for a base for his company.