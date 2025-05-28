BTC $107,612.77 -2.26%
ETH $2,652.77 -1.30%
SOL $170.96 -4.26%
PEPE $0.000013 -2.63%
SHIB $0.000014 -2.93%
DOGE $0.21 -3.77%
XRP $2.25 -3.85%
ETH Gas (gwei) 6.46
Cryptonews Finance News

Telegram Bond Sale Lures BlackRock, Citadel Into $1.5B High-Yield Bet – Despite CEO Probe

Blackrock Telegram
Telegram’s bond deal indicates investor willingness to fund digital platforms that blend messaging services with crypto-linked revenue, even amid unresolved legal investigations.
Author
Hongji Feng
Author
Hongji Feng
About Author

Hongji is a crypto and tech reporter. He graduated from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a Bachelor's and a Master's. He has previously interned at HTX (Huobi Global),...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Why Trust Cryptonews
Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards, focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews
telegram

Key Takeaways:

  • Telegram is raising $1.5 billion through a bond sale, with backing from BlackRock, Citadel, and Mubadala.
  • CEO Pavel Durov is under investigation in France and remains unable to travel.
  • The proceeds will go toward repurchasing 2021 bonds, with the new debt offering a 9% yield and potential equity conversion.

Telegram is proceeding with a $1.5 billion bond sale, according to a Wall Street Journal report published on May 28. The messaging platform has secured interest from institutional backers, including BlackRock, Citadel, and Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala.

The proceeds are earmarked for repurchasing the remaining obligations from its 2021 bond issuance, some of which the company previously bought back using internal funds. The new five-year debt carries a 9% yield and includes an option for conversion to equity if the firm eventually lists publicly.

Telegram CEO Faces Travel Restrictions Amid Legal Probe

The bond sale comes as Telegram CEO Pavel Durov remains confined to France amid an ongoing investigation.

Authorities there have filed preliminary charges, alleging he failed to comply with requests related to illegal content circulating on the app. Durov disputes the claims and maintains the company has met all legal obligations.

“We complied with all the binding legal requests we received. So up until this day, we don’t understand what we did wrong,” Durov said.

Earlier this month, French prosecutors rejected Durov’s request to travel to the United States for meetings with investors, citing a lack of compelling justification. His ability to leave France remains restricted pending the outcome of the inquiry.

Institutional Capital Backs Hybrid Digital Models

Despite the legal situation, Telegram’s financial position has strengthened. The company reported a $540 million profit in 2024 on $1.4 billion in revenue, following a loss the prior year. It forecasts revenue of $2 billion and a profit exceeding $700 million for 2025.

Growth in paid subscriptions, advertising, and in-app purchases has driven revenue gains. Investors appear to remain confident in the platform’s long-term strategy despite the ongoing legal uncertainty surrounding its leadership.

Telegram’s bond sale comes at a time when crypto-related firms are increasingly turning to traditional capital markets to secure funding.

Large debt offerings linked to digital business models indicate that some investors are willing to back projects that operate across both regulated finance and blockchain-based tools.

The company’s structure, combining messaging services with paid digital features and crypto-based monetization, points to a growing trend in the sector.

As platforms build financial products into user networks, institutional capital may become more involved in shaping the direction of digital asset infrastructure.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Can Durov’s legal case affect Telegram’s public offering?

Yes. Ongoing charges may deter investor confidence and complicate future IPO plans despite the bond’s equity conversion option.

What role does crypto play in Telegram’s business strategy?

While not a crypto company by design, Telegram facilitates digital asset activity through bots, payments, and community tools embedded in its platform.

Why use convertible bonds in this context?

They allow firms to raise cash now while offering future equity upside, commonly used by tech companies not ready for an IPO.

Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: $16B Real Estate Project Goes Live on XRP Ledger – $500 XRP Coming Soon?
2025-05-26 14:38:59
,
by Simon Chandler
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: XRP Holds $2.31 Before Memorial Day Volume Decline — Will Reduced Institutional Activity Spark Rally to $2.75?
2025-05-25 08:48:39
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: After 50% Gains, Could This Be the Start of a Long-Awaited Supercycle?
2025-05-22 15:17:38
,
by Simon Chandler
Best Crypto to Buy Now in May 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrency to Invest In May 2025
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Full Presale List
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
11 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in May 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Big Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow
Logo

Why Trust Cryptonews

2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors
editors
+ 66 More
Authors List

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,528,761,017,902
-1.02
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: $16B Real Estate Project Goes Live on XRP Ledger – $500 XRP Coming Soon?
2025-05-26 14:38:59
,
by Simon Chandler
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: XRP Holds $2.31 Before Memorial Day Volume Decline — Will Reduced Institutional Activity Spark Rally to $2.75?
2025-05-25 08:48:39
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: After 50% Gains, Could This Be the Start of a Long-Awaited Supercycle?
2025-05-22 15:17:38
,
by Simon Chandler
Best Crypto to Buy Now in May 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrency to Invest In May 2025
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Full Presale List
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
11 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in May 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Big Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Crypto Regulation News
Telegram Torches Chinese Crypto Laundering Hubs in $8.4B USDT Crackdown
Hassan Shittu
Hassan Shittu
2025-05-14 21:37:15
Price Analysis
Telegram Embraces Pi Network – Can It Reverse the Downtrend?
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro Arrieche
2025-03-28 22:59:44
Hongji Feng
Hongji is a crypto and tech reporter. He graduated from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a Bachelor's and a Master's. He has previously interned at HTX (Huobi Global), Tencent, IGN, and Lonely Planet.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors