Billionaire Heiress Taylor Thomson Lost $80 Million in Crypto Trades Run by Former Best Friend

Hongji Feng
Hongji Feng
Hongji is a reporter who covers crypto, finance, and tech. He graduated from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a Bachelor's and a Master's. He has previously interned at HTX,...

Last updated: 
taylor thomson

Key Takeaways:

  • Taylor Thomson, heiress to the Thomson Reuters fortune, claims that over $80 million was lost through friend-managed crypto investments.
  • A psychic’s token tip launched the investment journey into Persistence (XPRT) and beyond.
  • Forensic investigators recorded over 450,000 trades without clear authorization or custody safeguards.

Taylor Thomson, the only daughter of Canada’s richest family and an heiress to the Thomson Reuters media fortune, lost over $80 million through cryptocurrency investments managed by her former friend Ashley Richardson.

According to a report published by The Wall Street Journal, the pair had been close for over a decade, building a personal relationship that included travel, holidays, and frequent visits between homes.

Thomson Reuters Heiress Faces $80 Million Loss

In 2021, their friendship shifted when Richardson began assisting Thomson with crypto purchases. Initially introduced to a token called Persistence (XPRT) by a psychic, Richardson encouraged Thomson to invest. The heiress ultimately placed more than $40 million into the asset, later expanding her holdings across at least a dozen cryptocurrencies.

Richardson says she spent up to 20 hours a day managing the digital portfolio and executing trades. “Everything I did was based on her instructions, as part of her effort to minimize losses,” Richardson said.

She stored hardware wallets with Thomson’s funds in her home, at times in drawers and other unsecured locations.

Thomson disputes that she approved many of the transactions. According to a forensic investigation by consulting firm Guidepost Solutions, hired by Thomson, more than 450,000 trades were made with her funds over several months.

Many were described as highly risky and not pre-authorized. Guidepost alleges Thomson’s total losses exceeded $80 million.

Taylor Thomson Files Lawsuit

The fallout led to a legal dispute. In 2023, Thomson filed a lawsuit against Richardson and Persistence, seeking at least $25 million in damages. The complaint accused Richardson of misleading Thomson about the coin’s potential and failing to disclose a $783,702 XPRT “finder’s fee” she allegedly received.

Richardson has denied wrongdoing and claims the investment decisions were made jointly. “There was never a formal contract between us—just a clear oral understanding, reaffirmed often, about what she wanted me to do on her behalf,” she said.

The dispute has since escalated to include counterclaims of defamation, with Richardson representing herself in court. The two have not spoken since 2022. Thomson’s lawyers continue to pursue asset recovery, while Richardson now drives for Uber and has applied for public assistance.
This case shows how personal relationships can override basic controls when handling digital assets. Without written agreements or third-party oversight, informal crypto deals risk turning into high-stakes legal battles that blur financial and emotional boundaries.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How common is it for family offices or private investors to bypass professional crypto custodians?

Industry analysts say many high-net-worth investors still rely on personal contacts or unregulated intermediaries, especially in early-stage token investments.

Could regulators tighten oversight for crypto dealings involving private wealth?

Ongoing legal disputes may push regulators to clarify fiduciary duties and reporting standards in digital asset delegation.

What protections exist if no written agreement governs digital asset transactions?

In the absence of contracts, courts may rely on communications, behavior patterns, and verbal understandings—making outcomes highly uncertain.

Blockchain News
Billionaire Heiress Taylor Thomson Lost $80 Million in Crypto Trades Run by Former Best Friend
Hongji Feng
Hongji Feng
2025-08-25 18:10:42
Altcoin News
Altcoin Season Alert: Hyperliquid, VeChain, Algorand Could Be Your Ticket to Wealth
Hongji Feng
Hongji Feng
2025-08-25 18:04:51
Hongji Feng
Hongji Feng

Hongji is a reporter who covers crypto, finance, and tech. He graduated from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a Bachelor's and a Master's. He has previously interned at HTX, Tencent, IGN, and Lonely Planet.
Read More
