Taiwanese Stablecoin Firm OwlTing Approved for Nasdaq Direct Listing

Crypto Journalist Amin Ayan Last updated: October 15, 2025

Taiwanese fintech firm OwlTing has received approval to list directly on the Nasdaq, marking a major milestone for the country’s growing stablecoin and blockchain industry.

Key Takeaways: OwlTing will begin trading on Nasdaq under the ticker OWLS on October 16 through a direct listing.

The company’s direct listing avoids share dilution and reflects confidence in its valuation and growth strategy.

With rising revenue and global expansion plans, OwlTing aims to lead Asia’s push into blockchain-based payment infrastructure.

Trading is set to begin Thursday, October 16, under the ticker OWLS, according to a statement from parent company Obook Holdings, according to a Tuesday press release.

OwlTing Opts for Direct Nasdaq Listing to Avoid Share Dilution

By choosing a direct listing, OwlTing is bypassing the traditional IPO route, avoiding the issuance of new shares and potential dilution of existing holdings.

The move underscores confidence in the company’s market valuation and long-term strategy.

Founded by Darren Wang, OwlTing started in sectors like food traceability and hospitality before pivoting toward digital payment infrastructure.

Its flagship product, OwlPay, launched in 2023, enables global businesses to send payments in stablecoins such as USDC or in fiat currency.

The platform has since gained traction among enterprises seeking faster, lower-cost settlement solutions.

“Our journey has always been about solving real-world problems with compliance and transparency at the core,” Wang said.

After years of building and believing, OwlTing Group (OBOOK Holdings Inc.) is taking its next step.



We’ll direct-list on the Nasdaq Global Market (Ticker: $OWLS) on Oct. 16.



Grateful for every partner, investor, and teammate who made this possible.



A new era begins. 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/UUXSAdytvA — OwlTing Group (@OwlTing) October 14, 2025

CFO Winnie Lin added that the firm plans to expand internationally while maintaining its “compliance-first” framework.

OwlTing’s 2024 prospectus shows $7.6 million in revenue, an 18.3% increase year over year, alongside a net loss of $10.3 million, up from $6.8 million in 2023.

Despite the loss, the company’s listing signals investor interest in blockchain-driven payment solutions that bridge traditional finance with digital assets.

OwlTing’s Nasdaq debut could set a precedent for other Asian Web3 firms aiming to access U.S. capital markets through direct listings.

Visa Pilots Stablecoin Payments to Modernize Cross-Border Transfers

As reported, Visa has launched a pilot program that allows businesses to fund cross-border payments using stablecoins instead of pre-funding local accounts.

The initiative, built on Visa Direct, is designed to reduce friction and eliminate the need for firms to hold large cash reserves across multiple currencies.

It follows the passage of the GENIUS Act, which gave regulatory clarity for stablecoin issuers in the US.

Targeting banks and remittance firms, the system is expected to speed up transactions and unlock dormant capital.

While regulators remain cautious about stablecoins, Visa’s move signals a shift toward integrating blockchain rails into traditional financial systems instead of opposing them.

The company has already processed $200 million in stablecoin settlements and sees growing convergence between traditional payments and crypto infrastructure.

With its Tokenized Asset Platform and new bank partnerships, Visa is positioning itself as both a facilitator and direct player in the future of global payments.