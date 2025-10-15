BTC $111,674.66 1.14%
ETH $4,084.83 3.72%
SOL $202.64 4.78%
PEPE $0.0000074 3.40%
SHIB $0.000010 2.08%
DOGE $0.20 2.53%
XRP $2.49 3.27%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Altcoin News

Taiwanese Stablecoin Firm OwlTing Approved for Nasdaq Direct Listing

Nasdaq Stablecoin Taiwan
The company’s direct listing avoids share dilution and reflects confidence in its valuation and growth strategy.
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
About Author

Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has...

Author Profile
Last updated: 

Taiwanese fintech firm OwlTing has received approval to list directly on the Nasdaq, marking a major milestone for the country’s growing stablecoin and blockchain industry.

Key Takeaways:

  • OwlTing will begin trading on Nasdaq under the ticker OWLS on October 16 through a direct listing.
  • The company’s direct listing avoids share dilution and reflects confidence in its valuation and growth strategy.
  • With rising revenue and global expansion plans, OwlTing aims to lead Asia’s push into blockchain-based payment infrastructure.

Trading is set to begin Thursday, October 16, under the ticker OWLS, according to a statement from parent company Obook Holdings, according to a Tuesday press release.

OwlTing Opts for Direct Nasdaq Listing to Avoid Share Dilution

By choosing a direct listing, OwlTing is bypassing the traditional IPO route, avoiding the issuance of new shares and potential dilution of existing holdings.

The move underscores confidence in the company’s market valuation and long-term strategy.

Founded by Darren Wang, OwlTing started in sectors like food traceability and hospitality before pivoting toward digital payment infrastructure.

Its flagship product, OwlPay, launched in 2023, enables global businesses to send payments in stablecoins such as USDC or in fiat currency.

The platform has since gained traction among enterprises seeking faster, lower-cost settlement solutions.

“Our journey has always been about solving real-world problems with compliance and transparency at the core,” Wang said.

CFO Winnie Lin added that the firm plans to expand internationally while maintaining its “compliance-first” framework.

OwlTing’s 2024 prospectus shows $7.6 million in revenue, an 18.3% increase year over year, alongside a net loss of $10.3 million, up from $6.8 million in 2023.

Despite the loss, the company’s listing signals investor interest in blockchain-driven payment solutions that bridge traditional finance with digital assets.

OwlTing’s Nasdaq debut could set a precedent for other Asian Web3 firms aiming to access U.S. capital markets through direct listings.

Visa Pilots Stablecoin Payments to Modernize Cross-Border Transfers

As reported, Visa has launched a pilot program that allows businesses to fund cross-border payments using stablecoins instead of pre-funding local accounts.

The initiative, built on Visa Direct, is designed to reduce friction and eliminate the need for firms to hold large cash reserves across multiple currencies.

It follows the passage of the GENIUS Act, which gave regulatory clarity for stablecoin issuers in the US.

Targeting banks and remittance firms, the system is expected to speed up transactions and unlock dormant capital.

While regulators remain cautious about stablecoins, Visa’s move signals a shift toward integrating blockchain rails into traditional financial systems instead of opposing them.

The company has already processed $200 million in stablecoin settlements and sees growing convergence between traditional payments and crypto infrastructure.

With its Tokenized Asset Platform and new bank partnerships, Visa is positioning itself as both a facilitator and direct player in the future of global payments.

Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple’s Swell 2025 Event Could Change Everything – 3 Week Countdown Begins Now
2025-10-14 23:31:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – October 14, 2025
2025-10-14 10:57:38
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Altcoin News
Crypto Whale Opens New $163M Bitcoin Short After $192M Win
2025-10-13 06:59:07
,
by Amin Ayan
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-14 17:37:44
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-13 16:15:35
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-13 19:14:56
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-10 12:37:04
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-14 14:29:45
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-14 15:57:25
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-15 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,045,328,013,277
-9.06
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple’s Swell 2025 Event Could Change Everything – 3 Week Countdown Begins Now
2025-10-14 23:31:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – October 14, 2025
2025-10-14 10:57:38
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Altcoin News
Crypto Whale Opens New $163M Bitcoin Short After $192M Win
2025-10-13 06:59:07
,
by Amin Ayan
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-14 17:37:44
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-13 16:15:35
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-13 19:14:56
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-10 12:37:04
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-14 14:29:45
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-14 15:57:25
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-15 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Press Releases
2025 Investment Trend: Cloud Mining Is Replacing Speculation, Helping You Hit Goals Every Day
2025-10-15 12:15:00
Cryptonews Reports
Bitcoin, Gold, or Stocks: Which Holds Up Best in Market Crashes?
Christian Nwobodo
Christian Nwobodo
2025-10-15 12:11:42
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has a background in engineering and enjoys working on projects related to blockchain, AI, and online content. Contact Amin at [email protected].
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors