Sui Price Prediction: SUI Price Crashes 15% in A Week, Is There A Chance for Reversal in October 2025?
On the bad side, SUI crypto took a hit this week, dropping from 2.67 to under 2.28 during the latest market crash.
On the good side, its total value locked (TVL) recently hit an all-time high of 2.63 billion at the start of the month, putting it in 10th place among layer-1 networks, right behind Hyperliquid.
Still, on-chain activity isn’t looking great. DEX trading volume on SUI Chain has dropped more than 50% since early October, falling from around 1 billion to just 500 million a day.
You can also see the slowdown in the active address chart. SUI’s user activity keeps sliding, and while it was already far behind big names like Solana and Ethereum, it even got overtaken by SEI back in September.
SUI Price Prediction: Can SUI Crypto Reverse in October 2025?
SUI’s chart is sitting at a key decision point right now after bouncing off the demand zone between 2.25 and 2.35. Price looks like it’s cooling off and consolidating after that recent drop, with bulls trying to take back some control.
The RSI is sitting around 49, showing pretty neutral momentum for now. The green path shows a possible recovery setup where SUI breaks above 2.50, flips 2.80 into support, and then makes a run at 3.00; that’s the major resistance that could open the door toward 3.40.
The orange path shows the bearish side of things. If SUI fails to hold that demand zone, it could easily fall back toward 2.15 or even 2.02. Bottom line, 2.30 is the level to watch; it’ll decide whether this turns into a real reversal or just another leg down.
