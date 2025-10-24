BTC $110,327.74 0.20%
ETH $3,889.02 0.01%
SOL $190.20 -0.45%
PEPE $0.0000070 1.75%
SHIB $0.000010 0.07%
DOGE $0.19 -0.17%
XRP $2.48 3.41%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Price Analysis

Sui Price Prediction: SUI Price Crashes 15% in A Week, Is There A Chance for Reversal in October 2025?

Layer 1 SUI Sui Blockchain Sui Network
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Author
Ahmed Balaha
Author
Ahmed Balaha
About Author

Ahmed has been in the crypto scene since 2018, deep diving into early-stage projects and spotting trends before they blow up. Specializing in market sentiment and trading strategies, he’s been...

Author Profile
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
SUI Price Prediction

On the bad side, SUI crypto took a hit this week, dropping from 2.67 to under 2.28 during the latest market crash.

On the good side, its total value locked (TVL) recently hit an all-time high of 2.63 billion at the start of the month, putting it in 10th place among layer-1 networks, right behind Hyperliquid.

Still, on-chain activity isn’t looking great. DEX trading volume on SUI Chain has dropped more than 50% since early October, falling from around 1 billion to just 500 million a day.

You can also see the slowdown in the active address chart. SUI’s user activity keeps sliding, and while it was already far behind big names like Solana and Ethereum, it even got overtaken by SEI back in September.

Source: Active Addresses / a16z

SUI Price Prediction: Can SUI Crypto Reverse in October 2025?

Source: SUIUSD / TradingView

SUI’s chart is sitting at a key decision point right now after bouncing off the demand zone between 2.25 and 2.35. Price looks like it’s cooling off and consolidating after that recent drop, with bulls trying to take back some control.

The RSI is sitting around 49, showing pretty neutral momentum for now. The green path shows a possible recovery setup where SUI breaks above 2.50, flips 2.80 into support, and then makes a run at 3.00; that’s the major resistance that could open the door toward 3.40.

The orange path shows the bearish side of things. If SUI fails to hold that demand zone, it could easily fall back toward 2.15 or even 2.02. Bottom line, 2.30 is the level to watch; it’ll decide whether this turns into a real reversal or just another leg down.

Trade Crypto With Up To 1000x Leverage on CoinFutures

While SUI’s been struggling to find direction, traders are looking for a quicker way to earn and are shifting toward new platforms built for short-term moves, and that’s where CoinFutures comes in.

CoinFutures is a new crypto futures betting game from CoinPoker that lets you bet on fast price swings in coins like BTC and ETH without actually trading real futures.

Everything runs on simulated charts, so you can go long or short in seconds, straight from the platform, with up to 1000x leverage.

It’s simple, fun, and completely anonymous since there’s no KYC. You can set take-profit or stop-loss levels just like real trading, but without the complicated contracts or funding fees.

For anyone tired of watching charts like SUI just sit flat, CoinFutures gives that rush of short-term trading in a much easier format.

Visit the Official Website Here
Price Analysis
China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts the Price of Ethereum, Cardano, Ripple by the End of 2025
2025-10-21 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Crypto Regulation News
[LIVE] Fed Payments Innovation Conference: Real-Time Updates as Federal Reserve Discusses Crypto, Stablecoins, and AI with Industry Leaders
2025-10-21 13:02:49
,
by Anas Hassan
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Analyst Warns the Quantum Dilemma Could Lead To Serious Bitcoin Bear Markets – Is BTC Going Down?
2025-10-24 13:57:16
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-24 14:27:45
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-23 13:19:44
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-24 15:23:22
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-24 01:37:46
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-24 14:25:33
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-23 03:24:00
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-24 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,905,280,279,217
2.91
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts the Price of Ethereum, Cardano, Ripple by the End of 2025
2025-10-21 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Crypto Regulation News
[LIVE] Fed Payments Innovation Conference: Real-Time Updates as Federal Reserve Discusses Crypto, Stablecoins, and AI with Industry Leaders
2025-10-21 13:02:49
,
by Anas Hassan
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Analyst Warns the Quantum Dilemma Could Lead To Serious Bitcoin Bear Markets – Is BTC Going Down?
2025-10-24 13:57:16
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-24 14:27:45
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-23 13:19:44
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-24 15:23:22
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-24 01:37:46
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-24 14:25:33
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-23 03:24:00
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-24 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Bitcoin News
Wall Street Giant JPMorgan to Let Institutions Borrow Against Bitcoin and Ethereum Holdings
Anas Hassan
Anas Hassan
2025-10-24 16:24:19
Press Releases
72-Hour Countdown: Snorter Bot Token Must Sell Out Before Claim Goes Live
2025-10-24 15:54:47
Ahmed Balaha
Ahmed has been in the crypto scene since 2018, deep diving into early-stage projects and spotting trends before they blow up. Specializing in market sentiment and trading strategies, he’s been advising private trading groups on portfolio strategies, risk management, and uncovering hidden gems in decentralized markets.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors