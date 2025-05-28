BTC $107,612.77 -2.26%
ETH $2,652.77 -1.30%
SOL $170.96 -4.26%
PEPE $0.000013 -2.63%
SHIB $0.000014 -2.93%
DOGE $0.21 -3.77%
XRP $2.25 -3.85%
ETH Gas (gwei) 6.46
Cryptonews DeFi News

Sui Community Pushes Cetus Recovery Plan Forward With Onchain Vote – Here’s What SUI Holders Need to Know

Hack Sui Blockchain Sui Network
After one of the largest exploits in Sui’s history, validators move swiftly to approve a secure pathway for recovery and repayment.
Journalist
Hassan Shittu
Journalist
Hassan Shittu
About Author

Hassan, a Cryptonews.com journalist with 6+ years of experience in Web3 journalism, brings deep knowledge across Crypto, Web3 Gaming, NFTs, and Play-to-Earn sectors. His work has appeared in...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Why Trust Cryptonews
Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards, focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews
Sui Community Advances Cetus Recovery Plan with Onchain Vote After $223M Exploit

On May 27, the Sui community initiated a seven-day onchain vote to authorize a critical transaction that could enable the full recovery of user funds lost during a $223 million exploit involving Cetus.

If passed, the vote will allow for the transfer of compromised tokens to a newly established multi-signature wallet controlled by multiple ecosystem stakeholders.

As of this writing, the proposal is on track for approval.

Out of 56 validators who have cast their votes, 54 voted in favor and only 2 voted against, translating to 55.2% in support, 0.3% opposed, and 44.4% yet to participate.

Source: Sui Explorer

With both majority and participation thresholds already met, the outcome is unlikely to shift unless a significant portion of the remaining validators vote against it before the window closes on June 3.

Notably, the vote could conclude early, after a minimum two-day period, if the uncast stake is mathematically unable to affect the final result. This scenario may allow for early passage as soon as one day from now.

The Sui Foundation emphasized that the affected assets were frozen immediately after the breach and have remained untouched.

The current vote represents the only community-backed mechanism to return the funds and restore user balances.

Cetus Commits to Full Reimbursement If Funds Are Recovered

Cetus Protocol, a decentralized exchange on the Sui blockchain, was exploited for over $200 million on May 22, triggering panic across the ecosystem.

Cetus has paused its smart contracts, but backlash grew after the team initially downplayed the exploit as a “bug.”

Analysts confirmed the attacker gained control of SUI-denominated pools and moved tens of millions, including $60 million in USDC, to Ethereum. Cetus has since offered a bounty to the hackers.

In a post on X, the Cetus team expressed regret for the incident and pledged to fully reimburse users, contingent on the successful outcome of the community vote.

According to Cetus, it has secured the necessary capital, including both token reserves and fiat liquidity, alongside a critical loan facility from the Sui Foundation, to fully cover all stolen assets currently off-chain.

Cetus emphasized that user trust remains its top priority, stating, “We are deeply sorry and take this responsibility seriously. Today, we want to share a meaningful step forward, made possible by the collective effort of many.”

While the team has promised that recovery efforts will begin immediately after the vote ends, regardless of whether the vote passes, full user repayment depends on access to the frozen assets.

Cetus framed the vote as essential to its own recovery plan and the restoration of user confidence across the broader Sui DeFi ecosystem.

Secure Multi-Sig and Independent Oversight Guide Repayment Plan

As outlined in the Sui Foundation’s official blog, the proposed recovery structure includes the creation of a secure multi-signature wallet designed to hold and later disburse the recovered funds.

The wallet will be governed by six independent signers, including Cetus representatives, ecosystem stakeholders, and OtterSec.

At least four of the six signers must approve any transaction from the wallet, ensuring that no single party has unilateral control.

Before funds are disbursed, Cetus will submit a detailed user repayment list to the multi-sig group.

This list will first be reviewed by OtterSec, a blockchain security firm tasked with verifying the legitimacy of all claims. Only after this independent audit will the signers begin releasing funds to the affected users.

Importantly, the Foundation made clear that it will not vote on the proposal, opting instead to preserve the decentralized nature of the decision.

However, it retains the right to act as a backup signer within the multi-sig if quorum is at risk of not being met.

Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: $16B Real Estate Project Goes Live on XRP Ledger – $500 XRP Coming Soon?
2025-05-26 14:38:59
,
by Simon Chandler
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: XRP Holds $2.31 Before Memorial Day Volume Decline — Will Reduced Institutional Activity Spark Rally to $2.75?
2025-05-25 08:48:39
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: After 50% Gains, Could This Be the Start of a Long-Awaited Supercycle?
2025-05-22 15:17:38
,
by Simon Chandler
Best Crypto to Buy Now in May 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrency to Invest In May 2025
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Full Presale List
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
11 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in May 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Big Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow
Logo

Why Trust Cryptonews

2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors
editors
+ 66 More
Authors List

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,528,761,017,902
-1.02
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: $16B Real Estate Project Goes Live on XRP Ledger – $500 XRP Coming Soon?
2025-05-26 14:38:59
,
by Simon Chandler
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: XRP Holds $2.31 Before Memorial Day Volume Decline — Will Reduced Institutional Activity Spark Rally to $2.75?
2025-05-25 08:48:39
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: After 50% Gains, Could This Be the Start of a Long-Awaited Supercycle?
2025-05-22 15:17:38
,
by Simon Chandler
Best Crypto to Buy Now in May 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrency to Invest In May 2025
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Full Presale List
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
11 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in May 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Big Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Finance News
Telegram Bond Sale Lures BlackRock, Citadel Into $1.5B High-Yield Bet – Despite CEO Probe
Hongji Feng
Hongji Feng
2025-05-28 17:49:27
Blockchain News
Galxe Unveils Starboard – $5M Rewards Pool Targets Real Web3 Impact
Tanzeel Akhtar
Tanzeel Akhtar
2025-05-28 17:43:11
Hassan Shittu
Journalist
Hassan, a Cryptonews.com journalist with 6+ years of experience in Web3 journalism, brings deep knowledge across Crypto, Web3 Gaming, NFTs, and Play-to-Earn sectors. His work has appeared in Blockchainjournals, NFT Plazas, Crypto User Guide, PlayToEarn Diary, and Crypto Basic.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors