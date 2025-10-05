BTC $123,103.07 0.84%
Stripe CEO: Stablecoins Will Force Banks to Offer Competitive Deposit Yields

Collison said that depositors "are going to, and should, earn something closer to a market return on their capital."
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St.

Stripe CEO Patrick Collison believes the growing popularity of stablecoins will eventually force banks to raise deposit yields or risk losing customers.

Key Takeaways:

  • Stripe CEO Patrick Collison says stablecoins will pressure banks to offer more competitive deposit yields.
  • He criticized banks’ reliance on low-interest savings accounts, calling it an unsustainable and consumer-hostile strategy.
  • As stablecoins grow, market forces may force traditional banks to adapt or lose customers.

In a post responding to venture capitalist Nic Carter on X, Collison said that depositors “are going to, and should, earn something closer to a market return on their capital.”

Collison Says Banks Rely Too Much on Cheap Deposits Amid Low Savings Yields

Citing the current savings account yields, which are just 0.40% in the US and 0.25% in the EU, Collison argued that banks have relied too heavily on cheap deposits.

“Cheap deposits are great, but being so consumer-hostile feels to me like a losing position,” he added. His comments come amid growing tension between the banking sector and the rapidly evolving stablecoin industry.

Stablecoins have seen rapid adoption since 2023, particularly after the U.S. passed the GENIUS bill, which established a regulated framework for issuing stablecoins.

However, the bill also barred issuers from offering yield, a provision heavily influenced by banking lobbyists.

Banks have voiced concern that yield-bearing stablecoins could siphon off customer deposits.

“Do you want a stablecoin issuer to be able to issue interest? Probably not, because if they are issuing interest, there is no reason to put your money in a local bank,” said Senator Kirsten Gillibrand at the DC Blockchain Summit in March.

Despite restrictions, crypto executives see stablecoins as a looming threat to traditional banking rails. As demand grows for higher returns and seamless digital payments, the pressure on banks to compete could intensify.

While financial institutions have so far relied on regulatory protections to block interest-bearing stablecoins, Stripe’s chief executive warns that market forces may push banks to finally offer fair yields.

“The business imperative here is clear,” Collison said.

Crypto.com Integrates Morpho for Stablecoin Lending on Cronos

As reported, Crypto.com is integrating Morpho, the second-largest DeFi lending protocol, into its platform to launch stablecoin lending markets directly on the Cronos blockchain.

The partnership will allow users to deposit wrapped versions of Bitcoin and Ethereum (CDCBTC and CDCETH) and borrow stablecoins against them without leaving the Crypto.com ecosystem.

The move aims to enhance user experience by embedding Morpho’s protocol into Crypto.com’s interface, removing the need for third-party wallets.

Morpho, which has over $7.7 billion in total value locked, will also be accessible to US users, despite restrictions from the Genius Act, since lending stablecoins remains legally permissible.

Furthermore, Swiss digital asset bank Sygnum has introduced a new fund offering investors the ability to earn yield on their Bitcoin holdings while maintaining full price exposure.

The BTC Alpha Fund, launched in collaboration with Athens-based Starboard Digital, employs arbitrage trading strategies to target annual returns between 8% and 10%, paid directly in Bitcoin.

The fund is domiciled in the Cayman Islands and is designed for institutional and professional investors. It allows participants to grow their Bitcoin positions by converting trading gains into BTC, rather than fiat.

Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has a background in engineering and enjoys working on projects related to blockchain, AI, and online content.
