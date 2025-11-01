BTC $110,016.07 0.43%
Steak ‘n Shake Launches Bitcoin Treasury, Vows to Donate 210 Sats per Meal

For every "Bitcoin Meal" sold, the company will donate 210 sats to OpenSats, supporting Bitcoin Core and open-source development.
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry.

American fast-food chain Steak ‘n Shake has launched a Bitcoin treasury, pledging to store all BTC payments received across its restaurants in a dedicated strategic reserve.

Key Takeaways:

  • Steak ‘n Shake has launched a Bitcoin treasury, pledging to store all BTC payments from restaurant sales in a strategic reserve.
  • For every “Bitcoin Meal” sold, the company will donate 210 sats to OpenSats, supporting Bitcoin Core and open-source development.
  • The chain credits Bitcoin users for driving double-digit sales growth and cutting payment processing fees by roughly 50%.

The announcement, made on Friday on X, was met with strong approval from the Bitcoin community, which hailed it as another sign of growing real-world adoption.

Steak ‘n Shake to Donate 210 Sats per Bitcoin Meal

The company said that for every “Bitcoin Meal” sold, 210 satoshis (about $0.23) will be donated to OpenSats, a nonprofit organization supporting developers working on Bitcoin Core and other open-source Bitcoin projects.

The move positions Steak ‘n Shake among a small but growing number of major US retailers integrating Bitcoin directly into both their payment and philanthropic models.

While the chain did not disclose how much of its sales come through Bitcoin payments since enabling them in May 2025, its financial results hint at growing traction.

The company reported $69.3 million in revenue for Q2 2025, a 12% year-over-year increase, and credited Bitcoin users for helping drive a 10.7% quarter-over-quarter rise in same-store sales.

That momentum carried into Q3, with a 15% increase in same-store performance, suggesting steady engagement from Bitcoin-paying customers even if they remain a minority.

Accepting Bitcoin has also brought tangible cost benefits.

In a May filing, Steak ‘n Shake said it saved around 50% in processing fees compared to credit card transactions, underscoring one of the key financial advantages of BTC payments for high-volume retailers.

The initiative also comes with a partnership with Fold, a Bitcoin rewards platform. Customers who purchase a “Bitcoin Meal” or “Bitcoin Steakburger” will receive $5 in BTC, redeemable through the Fold app.

“Bitcoin goes mainstream when it starts showing up in everyday life,” said Will Reeves, Fold’s founder and CEO.

“For many people, this will be the first time they ever own Bitcoin – and it will come from something as ordinary as grabbing a burger.”

The limited-time promotion will run across 400 US locations, further embedding Bitcoin into the daily habits of American consumers and marking a new milestone in crypto’s path toward mainstream commerce.

Steak ‘n Shake Backs Out of Ether Payments After Bitcoiners’ Backlash

Last month, Steak ‘n Shake dropped plans to accept Ether following backlash from Bitcoin supporters, reigniting debates over tribalism in the crypto community.

The 90-year-old company, which began accepting Bitcoin payments in May, launched a poll on X asking followers whether it should expand to Ether.

Of nearly 49,000 votes cast, 53% favored the move, but just four hours later, the poll was abruptly suspended.

“Poll suspended. Our allegiance is with Bitcoiners. You have spoken,” the company announced, reaffirming its loyalty to the BTC community.

The decision follows a 15% year-over-year increase in same-store sales, which Steak ‘n Shake attributed to strong support from Bitcoin users across the US, France, Monaco, and Spain.

At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has a background in engineering and enjoys working on projects related to blockchain, AI, and online content. Contact Amin at [email protected].
