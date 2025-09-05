Stablecoin Giant Tether in Talks to Deepen Gold Investments Beyond $8.7B Reserves

Tether has held talks with multiple mining and investment groups to back ventures spanning extraction, refining, trading, and royalty finance.

Last updated: September 5, 2025

Tether, the company behind the world’s largest stablecoin USDT, is exploring deeper exposure to gold by investing directly across the metal’s global supply chain.

The company already holds $8.7 billion in gold reserves stored in Zurich, used as partial backing for its tokens, but now appears to be eyeing physical gold investments on a much larger scale.

Tether CEO Calls Gold “Our Source of Nature”

Tether’s CEO Paolo Ardoino has publicly praised gold as a foundational store of value, going as far as calling it “our source of nature.”

In a May speech, he said: “I know people think that bitcoin is ‘digital gold.’ I prefer to think in Bitcoin terms — I think gold is our source of nature.”

The company has made initial moves in the space. In June, Tether Investments acquired a $105 million stake in Elemental Altus, a Toronto-listed gold royalty firm.

Just last week, it followed up with an additional $100 million investment, timed with Elemental’s merger with rival EMX.

According to Juan Sartori, head of business initiatives at Tether, the goal is to build out a broader “gold exposure” strategy.

Tether’s interest has raised eyebrows among gold insiders. “They like gold. I don’t think they have a strategy,” said one mining executive. Another commodity veteran called Tether “the weirdest company I have ever dealt with.”

When the biggest #stablecoin starts buying gold mines… what does that tell you? 🧐 #Crypto giants are parking profits in precious metals. Signal or warning? #Tether #Gold #Silver pic.twitter.com/KmmcoKikL7 — Jay Roberge 🚀 (@jmroberge) September 5, 2025

Talks were also held with Terranova Resources, a British Virgin Islands-based gold vehicle, though those negotiations did not lead to a deal.

Tether runs XAUt, a token backed by physical gold, but it remains a niche product with a market cap under $900 million, far from USDT’s dominant $168 billion.

The company also operates a growing commodity trade finance book, issuing short-term loans for bulk raw material shipments.

As digital assets continue to merge with traditional commodities, Tether’s gold ambitions signal a broader effort to blend blockchain-based finance with hard-asset backing.

