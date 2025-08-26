SPX6900 Price Prediction: SPX Pumps 12% Then Dumps – Are Whales About to Pull the Rug?

SPX6900 crashes after brief rally – SPX6900 price prediction turns bearish as rug pull speculation grips the market.

After a volatile week in crypto, SPX6900 saw a brief 12% rebound following the August 23 market-wide liquidations — but the bounce was short-lived, leading to a more cautious SPX6900 price prediction.

The meme coin has since resumed its decline, with speculation mounting that whales may be preparing to exit, potentially triggering another leg down.

Since hitting its all-time high of $2.28 on July 28, SPX6900 has fallen over 40%, now trading around $1.20.

Meanwhile, 24-hour trading volume is down 19.36%, signaling weakening momentum and fading interest among buyers.

On-Chain Data Reveals SPX Whales Are about to Pull the Rug

On-chain data from DexScreener indicates that SPX whales are liquidating their positions.

This activity has contributed to the token losing nearly 5% of its value since the start of today’s trading session.

Source: DexScreener

The derivatives market is also displaying warning signs of further significant declines for SPX.

Over the past 24 hours, Coinglass data shows that Open Interest has declined by 6.72%, while futures trading volume has dropped by 30.34%.

Source: Coinglass

Additionally, the relationship between SPX6900’s price and funding rates has reached levels similar to those observed in June when SPX traded at $0.99, suggesting potential further weakness ahead.

Despite current market conditions, prominent SPX influencer Murad maintains confidence in the token’s long-term prospects.

Movement Coins will be the holy grail of the next chapter of Crypto.



We are moving from the Innovators to Early Adopters stage, and this is where the biggest and fastest growth is achieved.



Think BTC in 2013. pic.twitter.com/IgEZK5qhR0 — Murad 💹🧲 (@MustStopMurad) August 24, 2025

He emphasizes that SPX functions as a movement-based cryptocurrency with over 140,000 holders and believes it will play a significant role in the next phase of cryptocurrency development.

SPX6900 Price Prediction: Technical Analysis Points to Critical Juncture

The SPX6900 daily chart analysis reveals the token is navigating a crucial bearish phase that will likely determine its short-term direction.

The horizontal support area between $1.50-$1.55, highlighted by technical indicators, has been convincingly broken.

The RSI reading of 37.38 validates the current bearish momentum while moving toward oversold conditions.

Source: TradingView

Given these technical factors, price movement appears biased toward further declines in the immediate term.

The next major support area sits around $1.00-$1.10, representing the token’s previous consolidation zone.

A break below this critical level could spark accelerated selling pressure toward the $0.9161 target, representing an additional 15-20% decline from current levels.

TOKEN6900 Presale Ends Soon – Last Chance to Catch SPX-Like Gains Early

TOKEN6900 ($T6900) is turning heads as the next big meme coin to watch – offering early investors a rare shot at SPX-style gains before it hits the open market.

While SPX6900 cools off after its explosive 11,259% rally, smart money is shifting toward new presales – where tokens like $T6900 are still priced low and full of upside potential.

Inspired by the viral success of SPX, TOKEN6900 aims to recreate that momentum from the ground up – and so far, the signs are bullish.

The project has already raised over $2.6 million, with thousands of investors rushing in to secure their spot before launch.

shoulda loaded up on Token6900 pic.twitter.com/gsFbwpCayC — Token6900 (@Token_6900) August 24, 2025

Only 46 hours remain before the presale closes.

Right now, $T6900 is available for just $0.00705, but time is quickly running out.

To join the presale, visit the official TOKEN6900 website and connect your wallet (e.g. Best Wallet).

You can buy using ETH, USDT, USDC, BNB, or even a credit card – no complicated setup required.

If you missed SPX, this could be your second chance.